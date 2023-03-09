U.S. markets open in 1 hour 21 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,983.25
    -11.75 (-0.29%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,782.00
    -31.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,164.25
    -64.00 (-0.52%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,874.00
    -6.30 (-0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.69
    +0.03 (+0.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,821.70
    +3.10 (+0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    20.16
    +0.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0560
    +0.0013 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9760
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.52
    -0.07 (-0.36%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1885
    +0.0045 (+0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.2990
    -0.9730 (-0.71%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    21,617.15
    -410.24 (-1.86%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    492.26
    -11.09 (-2.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,875.72
    -54.20 (-0.68%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,623.15
    +178.96 (+0.63%)
     

Physical Security Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Component, By Organization Size, By End-user, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030

ReportLinker
·5 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Physical Security Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Component (Systems, Services), By Organization Size, By End-user (Residential, Commercial, Retail, Utility & Energy), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030.

New York, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Physical Security Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Component, By Organization Size, By End-user, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06288309/?utm_source=GNW

Physical Security Market Growth & Trends

The global physical security market size is expected to reach USD 216.43 billion by 2030, registering CAGR of 6.8% from 2023 to 2030. Lack of physical security leads to higher rates of burglaries and thefts. Therefore, safeguarding the physical perimeter and individual assets, including expensive technological equipment, has gained importance and is driving the market growth.

Increasing awareness about securing the perimeter in developing economies has led to a rise in deployment of IP-based cameras in residential societies as well as commercial complexes and offices. Furthermore, increasing terror threats, border disputes, and refugee crises drive the adoption of stringent safety measures, thereby driving the market growth.

For instance, in February 2022, Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd, the world’s prominent manufacturer of innovative video surveillance systems and solutions, introduced the TandemVu PTZ camera line, which combines PTZ and bullet camera capabilities into a single unit. These cameras can monitor broad regions and zoom in on individual security incidents while simultaneously maintaining attention on both viewpoints. Further, this camera would be deployed in commercial complexes and residential societies to reduce terror threats and adopt more physical security on the premises.

The increasing convergence of IT and OT technologies have potentially increased concern towards inbuilt security operations that are added into a network.As network video recorders (NVRs) and IP-based surveillance camera are network devices, they are vulnerable to become a target vector to get into a system.

Furthermore, camera & biometrics offer robust physical security benefits. However, in a growing threat ecosystem, these devices are expected to evolve in order to enable safety for deployment in a critical infrastructure asset’s network.

Thus, securing the converged IT & OT network is emerging as one of the top priorities for several companies. For instance, in November 2021, InsightCyber Group, Inc., a company that offers physical, cyber systems to protect businesses, built an AI-driven physical security device for various industries such as transportation, manufacturing supply chain, and others. The physical security device has a wide range of OT machines and IT hardware technologies which would provide safety and protection to all customers, employees, and assets of the company with more security.

The technological advancement in physical security systems such as video analytics and machine learning are expected to drive the overall market.Moreover, the hardware is also gaining high traction which attributes to significant enhancement to the legacy surveillance camera system.

For instance, in April 2022, Matrix Comsec., a prominent security solutions provider, launched a new 8MP dome IP camera. Large organizations and project environments will benefit from Matrix Project Series Dome Cameras. The cameras are suitable for outdoor and indoor monitoring needs, making them ideal for the modern businesses.

Further, the cameras have been designed with technology that improves image quality and provides robust physical security around the surroundings. Besides, in March 2022, Axis Communications AB., a Sweden-based company that offers services to private sectors and governments, launched a lightweight bullet camera- AXIS M2036-LE which offers quad HD 1440p and around 129° horizontal view, which supports machine learning and deep learning. These offerings have enticed customers and enterprises to witness the advantages of multiple connected cameras for security operations, thereby fuelling the market growth.

Leveraging IoT technology to enhance physical security is anticipated to be a potential factor driving the market growth.The IoT offers several ways to improve physical security and access control system.

The connected sensors and devices, and automated alert system enhance the effectiveness of the security products and provide robust abilities such as intelligence monitoring, tampering alert, perimeter protection, and automobile tracking among others.

Thus, technological development and its exponential growth are anticipated to positively impact the market dynamics of the physical security market during the forecast period. For instance, in October 2022, Viakoo Inc., an American cybersecurity company, launched Action Platform, an automated IoT device management platform for managing, securing, and updating firmware, ensuring device password compliance, and providing IoT device certificates. The platform enables organizations to identify and resolve security flaws on connected systems and secure these devices’ safety and security. Such innovative solutions and their deployment in the region are propelling the growth of the physical security market forward.

Physical Security Market Report Highlights
• Video surveillance system led the market in 2022, as these systems enable real-time continuous monitoring and help lower chances of theft
• System integration is anticipated to dominate the market through the forecast period owing to the factors such as stringent regulations and demand for the cost-effective systems
• The residential segment is predicted to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the measures taken by the consumers to protect their assets from potential threats
• North America dominated the market in 2022 and is estimated to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. The presence of key physical security market vendors such as Cisco Systems, Inc., Honeywell International, Inc., and Pelco is primarily responsible for the region’s market growth. Businesses across the region are increasingly deploying physical security solutions to prevent identity theft, cyber-attacks, and commercial spying, as well as to ensure data security and privacy to facilitate business continuity
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06288309/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Piedmont Lithium shares rebound after tumbling on short-seller report

    In 2021, Piedmont invested $100 million in Atlantic Lithium to secure spodumene - high-purity lithium ore - from Atlantic's mine in Ghana. Piedmont has a spodumene supply agreement with electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc. Shares of Piedmont were last up 3.2% after falling as much as 6.6% on the report.

  • Companies like Meta and Google are doing away with employee perks as they slash tens of thousands of jobs

    Lavish extras, especially at tech firms, are disappearing.

  • We are in our 50s, living in California, and have $2 million in retirement savings. We want someone to tell us whether we can feasibly retire — what’s our best bet there?

    House is paid off, kid’s education also largely paid off, roughly $2 million in retirement savings plus sizable other assets/non-retirement savings. Answer: Many advisers offer a retirement readiness consultation for a fee — though how this will look and what it will cost will vary. You may want to look for a certified financial planner who works on a per-project basis, using sites like LetsMakeAPlan.org, Garrett Planning Network or XY Planning Network.

  • Apple Stock Gets Price-Target Hike On Stable iPhone Demand

    Supply chain checks in Asia bode well for Apple iPhone demand this quarter, a Wall Street analyst said.

  • Silvergate Capital will liquidate after crypto collapse wipes out bank

    Silvergate said late Wednesday it would wind down operations after a run on the bank caused by crypto outflows led to mounting losses for the firm.

  • 10 Most Profitable Companies in the World

    With Apple leading the pack and other tech firms following, these are the 10 most profitable companies in the world by 12-month trailing net income.

  • JPMorgan Is Cutting Ties With Crypto Exchange Gemini: Source

    U.S. banking giant JPMorgan (JPM) is ending its banking relationship with Gemini, the cryptocurrency exchange owned by Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, according to a person familiar with the situation. Back in early 2020, JPMorgan took on Gemini and U.S.-listed exchange Coinbase as customers, the Wall Street Journal reported. Coinbase's banking relationship with JPMorgan remains intact, a spokesperson for the San Francisco-based exchange confirmed.

  • China EV Price War: Tesla Triggers Brutal Battle As Growth Plans Face Sales Reality

    Tesla price cuts have ignited a China EV price war, as market leaders, startups and foreign automakers fight for sales. Here's what's ahead.

  • China’s Burst of Copper Exports Shows Economy Still Struggling

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s copper smelters are preparing to boost exports, a sign its manufacturing and construction sectors aren’t yet making a decisive recovery from the ravages of the past year.Most Read from BloombergMeta Plans Thousands More Layoffs as Soon as This WeekBiden to Urge 25% Billionaire Tax, Levies on Rich InvestorsYour Next Holiday Flight Will Cost a FortuneRookie Traders Are Earning $400,000 in One Unlikely Markets HubSri Lanka Rupee to Reverse and Plummet 23%, Fitch Solutions Say

  • Oil Holds Losses on Hawkish Fed Despite Surprise Stockpile Draw

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil held losses as a persistently hawkish tone from the Federal Reserve countered the first decline in US crude inventories this year.Most Read from BloombergBiden to Urge 25% Billionaire Tax, Levies on Rich InvestorsRookie Traders Are Earning $400,000 in One Unlikely Markets HubMeta Plans Thousands More Layoffs as Soon as This WeekYour Next Holiday Flight Will Cost a FortuneSri Lanka Rupee to Reverse and Plummet 23%, Fitch Solutions SaysWest Texas Intermediate traded below $77 a

  • Chinese Chip Suppliers Soar After Reports of Japanese Curbs

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares in Chinese suppliers of materials for semiconductors surged after unsubstantiated reports of impending Japanese export curbs circulated on social media, underscoring the nervousness surrounding US efforts to isolate Beijing’s chip industry.Most Read from BloombergBiden to Urge 25% Billionaire Tax, Levies on Rich InvestorsRookie Traders Are Earning $400,000 in One Unlikely Markets HubMeta Plans Thousands More Layoffs as Soon as This WeekYour Next Holiday Flight Will Cost a F

  • Salesforce Joins AI Push

    Cloud software firm Salesforce.com (CRM) introduced artificial intelligence (AI) technology using ChatGPT to help companies connect with customers.

  • Sirius XM Lays Off 475 Employees On Completing Strategic Review

    Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SIRI) shared plans to downsize its workforce by 475 roles, or 8%, after a strategic review. "We are entering into a new phase for our Company. The investments we are making in the business this year, coupled with today's uncertain economic environment, require us to think differently about how our organization is structured." "As I shared in November, our planning process for 2023 included an enterprise-wide review of our business to identify opportunities for gre

  • Argentina’s Worst Drought in Memory Lands New Blow to Economy

    (Bloomberg) -- Argentina’s looming recession will be deeper than first expected as one of the worst droughts in recent memory ravages crucial farm exports. Most Read from BloombergBiden to Urge 25% Billionaire Tax, Levies on Rich InvestorsRookie Traders Are Earning $400,000 in One Unlikely Markets HubMeta Plans Thousands More Layoffs as Soon as This WeekYour Next Holiday Flight Will Cost a FortuneSri Lanka Rupee to Reverse and Plummet 23%, Fitch Solutions SaysGross domestic product in South Amer

  • General Electric’s Plan for Energy Profits Pushes the Stock Higher

    GE kicks off its analyst and investor event Thursday by reiterating financial guidance. The company still expects to make about $1.80 a share in 2023.

  • Warren Buffett Adds More Occidental Petroleum

    Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway added to its already large Occidental Petroleum stake over the past trading sessions, a regulatory filing revealed Tuesday evening.

  • Meta’s “year of efficiency” means job cuts, less metaverse, and more generative AI

    Mark Zuckerberg has started delivering on his promise to make 2023 a “year of efficiency.”

  • Lowe’s Opens Warehouses to Stow Goods to Improve Seasonal Distribution Efficiency

    The retailer’s strategy differs from other businesses that have focused on opening new distribution centers.

  • How Japanese electric car makers took wrong turns while China plotted to rule the roads

    When they were asked to jump-start the UK’s ailing car industry in the 1980s, Japanese car makers helped turn an industry marred by strikes and unpopular vehicles back into an export market for the UK, bringing faster and more efficient car building methods.

  • Alibaba Blockchain Deal Hints at Crypto Push

    The Chinese e-commerce company's cloud computing arm has signed a memorandum of understanding with Mysten Labs, which developed the Sui blockchain network.