U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,677.95
    +94.88 (+2.65%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,185.82
    +550.99 (+1.86%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,675.80
    +354.41 (+3.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,735.75
    +53.35 (+3.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.88
    +0.42 (+0.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,655.90
    -8.10 (-0.49%)
     

  • Silver

    18.61
    -0.11 (-0.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9847
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0150
    +0.0050 (+0.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1365
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.9450
    -0.0110 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,564.83
    +318.32 (+1.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    444.31
    +8.85 (+2.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,920.24
    +61.45 (+0.90%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,775.79
    -314.97 (-1.16%)
     

Physician Growth Partners advises The Ross Center in behavioral health transaction with ARC Health

Physician Growth Partners
·3 min read
Physician Growth Partners
Physician Growth Partners

CHICAGO, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Physician Growth Partners (“PGP”) is pleased to have advised The Ross Center (“TRC”), in its recent partnership with ARC Health (“ARC”), a private equity-backed behavioral health platform and a portfolio company of Chicago-based Thurston Group. This transaction represents ARC’s expansion into the Washington, DC-area market and the greater Mid-Atlantic region of the US.

The Ross Center is led by renowned behavioral health specialists, Dr. Beth Salcedo and Greta Hirsch, PhD. Since its founding in the 1990s, TRC has grown to be the leader in psychiatric/psychological care in the Metro DC and NYC areas. With more than 50 board-certified clinicians, TRC delivers a full suite of behavioral health services with a consistent focus the latest treatment programs. Its full-scope of services, along with an unmatched brand, has led to TRC’s rise as an industry thought leader.

ARC Health will leverage its experience and strong executive leadership to accelerate TRC’s growth initiatives. Through expanded provider recruitment, increased treatment offerings, and geographic expansion, TRC and ARC will continue the successful growth of recent years.

PGP served as the exclusive transaction advisor to The Ross Center in their evaluation and execution of this transaction and Russell Hilton of Alston & Bird served as TRC’s legal counsel.

TRC Shareholder & Medical Director Dr. Beth Salcedo said, “Robert Aprill and Ezra Simons were invaluable advisors from the start. The PGP team moved very quickly to ensure we were able to explore all our options in terms of partners. They were extremely focused beyond economics to ensure we’d maintain the autonomy we needed for continued success. There is no way we would have achieved this outcome without PGP. We’re extremely excited about this partnership with ARC.”

Dr. Greta Hirsch, TRC Shareholder & Clinical Director, added “We were lucky to find Ezra Simons and the PGP team. The value they added to our process was significant and we would not have been able to achieve this without them. PGP managed a complicated process with strong attention to detail and focus on timeliness. They helped us achieve our goals to partner with a like-minded organization that would both suit our current needs and bring us to the next level. We look forward to TRC’s next chapter of growth alongside ARC.”

Vince Morra, CEO of ARC Health, explained, “The Ross Center, with their focus on quality care and superior outcomes, is a perfect example of the kind of practice we look to partner with. This partnership allows The Ross Center to maintain clinical autonomy and brand identity without sacrificing financial strength or stability. We are excited for them to be a valued part of our rapidly expanding platform."

Ezra Simons and Robert Aprill of Physician Growth Partners added, “The Ross Center is a nationally recognized group in the outpatient behavioral health space. We’re grateful to have had the opportunity to represent them in this partnership with ARC. We knew that we needed to help them find a partner that would empower continued growth by prioritizing patient care and clinical autonomy. We think that Thurston and ARC have a unique opportunity in front of them and are excited about TRC’s place as a cornerstone in their strategy. We’re extremely bullish on what these groups will accomplish together.”

About Physician Growth Partners
Physician Growth Partners is one of the most active national healthcare advisory firms dedicated to representing physician platforms in transactions with private equity. PGP creates value by providing operational support, strategic positioning, and transaction advisory, delivering an optimal outcome for its clients.


CONTACT: For more information about Physician Growth Partners, please visit www.physiciangrowthpartners.com or contact us at press@physiciangrowthpartners.com


Recommended Stories

  • Electric vehicle maker acquires large site in West Valley

    While the auto manufacturer has mainly produced battery electric vehicles, it has also produced several alpha prototypes of its fuel cell electric vehicles, which run on hydrogen.

  • Huge Rental Company Places Big Order With Tesla Rival

    Back then, the electric vehicle company was in some serious trouble. Canoo warned investors earlier in 2022 "that there is substantial doubt about the company's ability to continue as a going concern." Canoo has also struggled to meet its production target for 2022.

  • Cathie Wood Doubles Down on These 2 Innovation Stocks

    Not many hedge managers have ignited as much controversy as Cathie Wood. The founder of Ark Invest has built her brand on running against the crowd. From her early embrace of tech stocks to her outspoken political conservatism, Cathie Wood has always been something of a lightning rod. Wood is staking her reputation and fortune on a belief that new technologies, and especially the way that new technologies will interact with each other, are going to completely transform our world. In her view, se

  • Why Inovio Pharmaceuticals' Shares Jumped 17.31% on Monday

    Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: INO) rose 17.31% on Monday. The clinical-stage biotech company specializes in developing and commercializing DNA medicines to help treat and prevent infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with HPV (human papillomavirus), the most common sexually transmitted infection in the United States. Inovio has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $7.77, and is down more than 63% this year.

  • Why Tesla Started Trading This Week Up 8%

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) shareholders had a rough day Friday with the stock dropping 7.5%. Last week's plunge dropped Tesla to about 50% of its early January high, and some investors may have decided that was the time to buy. Tesla has already reported that it produced almost 366,000 vehicles in the third quarter, including a record 83,135 from its newly upgraded plant in Shanghai, China.

  • Why Meta Platforms Stock Was Up Today

    Shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) are rising today, up by 4.9% as of 11:41 a.m. ET. The gains came despite a report from The Wall Street Journal that claimed Meta is falling short of internal company projections for user growth in its metaverse platform, Horizon Worlds. Meta's share price does look a bit oversold after falling 60% year to date.

  • Q3 Earnings Scorecard and Analyst Reports for Apple, Abbott, IBM & Others

    Today's Research Daily features the Q3 earnings season scorecard and new research reports on Apple (AAPL), Abbott (ABT) and IBM (IBM) and others.

  • Why MercadoLibre, Etsy, and Wayfair Stocks All Popped Today

    Growth stocks including MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI), Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY), and Wayfair (NYSE: W) were flying higher Monday morning as investors reacted to new fiscal policy announcements out of the U.K. and a strong earnings report from Bank of America. Investors were also looking forward to third-quarter earnings reports, which ramp up this week.

  • Billionaire Carl Icahn warns 'you can't cure' white-hot inflation — but when an audience member asked him for stock picks, he gave these 2 'cheap and viable' names

    The 86-year-old investing legend has spoken. You may want to pay attention.

  • BofA warns that hot inflation might run rampant for another 10 years — here’s the 1 shockproof sector that could preserve your wealth under that worst-case scenario

    Think price levels will be back to normal soon? Think again.

  • These 11 stocks can lead your portfolio’s rebound after the S&P 500 ‘earnings recession’ and a market bottom next year

    Ken Laudan of Buffalo Funds believes Wall Street analysts are wrong about 2023, but that an earnings decline for the S&P 500 will set up a rebound for stocks.

  • 3 REITs Making Massive Dividend Payments

    In a perfect investment world, all real estate investment trust (REIT) stocks would never lose 30% or more of their value, would pay safe and stable high-yielding dividends with no cuts and their funds from operations would easily cover the dividends each quarter. But 2020 is far from the perfect investment world, and REIT stocks are among the worst-performing stocks this year. Inflation, followed by multiple interest rate hikes and fears of a deep recession, has slashed the prices of almost all

  • Why Roblox Stock Skyrocketed Today

    Shares of Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) soared on Monday after the popular video game development company reported encouraging growth metrics for September. As of 1:35 p.m. ET, Roblox's stock price was up more than 22%. Roblox's daily active users (DAUs) jumped 23% year over year to 57.8 million.

  • Why Shopify Stock Is Down 80% This Year

    Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) investors are having a brutal 2022. Shopify has endured more than a year of quickly decelerating growth rates. Through late 2021, Wall Street was predicting that these boom times would never end and that a permanently elevated level of e-commerce activity would sustain Shopify's high valuation.

  • 12 Best Future Stocks to Buy Today

    In this article, we will take a look at 12 best future stocks to buy now. If you want to see some more future stocks to buy, go directly to 5 Best Future Stocks to Buy Today. If the change today versus 100 years ago is any indication, the future will likely be different from […]

  • FuboTV stock rallies after outlook hiked, sports-betting business dropped

    FuboTV Inc. shares rallied in the extended session Monday after the streaming TV platform hiked its sales forecast for the third quarter, said it was dropping its sports-betting businesses, and reaffirmed its outlook of positive cash flow four years from now.

  • Does Verizon Offer Good Value at 10-Year Low?

    With a price-earnings ratio of 7 and a 7% dividend, the stock looks compelling

  • Institutional owners may consider drastic measures as QUALCOMM Incorporated's (NASDAQ:QCOM) recent US$12b drop adds to long-term losses

    To get a sense of who is truly in control of QUALCOMM Incorporated ( NASDAQ:QCOM ), it is important to understand the...

  • Why Shares of Plug Power Are Climbing Today

    Included in the names booking gains today is fuel cell stock Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG), which is bouncing back after its fall on Friday. As of 10:42 a.m. ET, shares of Plug Power are up 5.3%. Shares of Plug Power came under particular scrutiny among the bears on Friday as the company announced that its 2022 revenue forecast would likely fall short of its original guidance.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Is Rising Today

    Shares of the semiconductor company Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) were jumping this morning on seemingly no company-specific news. Instead, the tech stock is likely moving higher today as investors regained some optimism in the market today, perhaps after two banks beat earnings expectations. As a result, the S&P 500 was up 2.7%, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite was up 3.3%, and Nvidia's shares had gained 4.3% as of 10:48 a.m. ET.