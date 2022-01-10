U.S. markets close in 30 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,641.03
    -36.00 (-0.77%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,915.06
    -316.60 (-0.87%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,815.20
    -120.70 (-0.81%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,151.41
    -28.40 (-1.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.21
    -0.69 (-0.87%)
     

  • Gold

    1,799.90
    +2.50 (+0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    22.44
    +0.04 (+0.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1331
    -0.0033 (-0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7800
    +0.0090 (+0.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3578
    -0.0010 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.2160
    -0.3340 (-0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,369.62
    -1,213.88 (-2.85%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    972.46
    -73.77 (-7.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,445.25
    -40.03 (-0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,478.56
    -9.34 (-0.03%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Diving into DeFi as investors brace for volatile 2022'

DeFi expert Jim Bianco joins Jared Blikre to break down an interesting year ahead on Wednesday, 1/12 at 2PM ET.

Physician Growth Partners Advises Washington Orthopaedics and Sport Medicine in Its Partnership With ASC Ortho Management

Physician Growth Partners
·3 min read

CHICAGO, Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Physician Growth Partners ("PGP") is pleased to have advised Washington Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine ("WOSM" or the "Company") in a transaction with ASC Ortho (also known as OrthoBethesda), a private-equity-backed orthopedic platform and portfolio company of Atlantic Street Capital. This represents the platform's first major partnership since inception and will reinforce its presence in the Mid-Atlantic Market.

Washington Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine is one of the most established and well-recognized orthopedic platforms in the greater Washington, D.C., area. WOSM's nationally recognized provider base has built a reputation around delivering the highest level of specialized orthopedic care. WOSM is led by 12 shareholders, inclusive of the management and oversight of a broad selection of service lines. The group provides fully integrated orthopedic services, including PT across three locations in Washington, D.C., and Chevy Chase, Maryland.

PGP served as the exclusive financial advisor to WOSM in its evaluation, negotiation and execution in the transaction process, ultimately leading to an agreement with ASC Ortho, with the goal of further developing a leading orthopedic platform in the Mid-Atlantic region of the United States.

Speaking on the transaction process and overall experience, Dr. Edward Magur, Physician, President of WOSM, added, "Robert Aprill and his team at PGP are consummate professionals. Patient and omnipresent throughout the entire process from valuation through closing, they made a very daunting, complicated, and emotional process bearable. They were fantastic advocates for us. I recommend them without reservation."

Dr. J. Stuart Melvin, Partner at WOSM, commented, "Robert and his team at PGP were exceptional! They really dug in to understand the unique complexities of our practice and business, affording them the ability to truly advocate and negotiate on our behalf. The team was always accessible, and their experience, intellect and skill guided us through the complex and arduous diligence process. We are excited for the growth opportunities that lie ahead for our practice and those prospects would not have been possible without PGP."

Robert Aprill, Managing Director at Physician Growth Partners, added, "PGP is extremely pleased with the outcome we achieved alongside WOSM. It was an honor to work in conjunction with the WOSM shareholders and supporting staff to navigate the unique composition of this agreement and ultimately achieving the aspirations of its leadership. The geography, size and overall alignment of the two groups made for an idyllic partnership and the whole PGP team looks forward to watching WOSM and the platform flourish for years to come."

About Physician Growth Partners

Physician Growth Partners is a boutique healthcare service platform dedicated to advising physician practices in transactions with private equity. They create value by providing operational support, strategic positioning, and transaction advisory, ultimately realizing optimal outcomes for their clients.

For more information about Physician Growth Partners, please contact Robert Aprill at Physician Growth Partners:

Robert Aprill
Raprill@physiciangrowthpartners.com
222 W Ontario St., Ste. 315, Chicago, IL 60654

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.


Recommended Stories

  • Expect more than 4 rate increases in 2022, and a lot of market volatility, says JPMorgan’s Dimon: ‘If we’re lucky’ the Fed can engineer a “soft landing.”‘

    JPMorgan Chase & Co. CEO Jamie Dimon says the consumer remains in great shape in 2022 but also said that volatility could be elevated in financial markets as the Federal Reserve aims to navigate a COVID-induced surge in inflation.

  • 3 Green Flags for AT&T's Future

    AT&T (NYSE: T) was once considered a stable stock for long-term investors, but it lost more than a third of its value over the past five years. The pandemic exacerbated that pain by disrupting WarnerMedia's theatrical releases and its production of new content. All those headwinds made it tough to invest in AT&T, even as its price-to-earnings ratio dropped to the single digits and its dividend yield hit an all-time high.

  • Why Nio, Nikola, and Other EV Stocks Are Down Today

    Shares of many stocks in the electric vehicle space opened lower on Monday, amid a broader sell-off of technology stocks on concerns about upcoming inflation data and the beginning of earnings season. Cenntro Electric Group (NASDAQ: NAKD) was down about 10.3%. Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) was down about 6.9%.

  • Why GameStop Stock Is Tumbling 13% Today

    Shares of GameStop (NYSE: GME) were plummeting 12.7% in morning trading Monday on no news specific to the video game retailer, but it follows the 22% spike in its stock last Friday (it closed up 7% at the end of the day) after it announced it was getting into the non-fungible token (NFT) market in a big way. The markets are reacting to expectations the Federal Reserve will start hiking interest rates as soon as March -- meaning there could be as many as four rate hikes this year -- as inflation continues to spiral higher. GameStop is looking to build partnerships in the cryptocurrency world and said it would be launching an NFT exchange for gamers by the end of the year.

  • Why Tesla Stock First Crashed, Then Bounced Today

    The Nasdaq is having a rough morning, but the electric vehicle leader just got several pieces of good news from Wall Street.

  • Seeking at Least 6% Dividend Yield? Morgan Stanley Suggests 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    One thing is certain already: the market environment for 2022 will not be the same as that in 2021. This may or may not be good for investors, per se, but like every shift in market conditions, it will present opportunities for those prepared to grasp them. Some factors are just reruns. COVID is rearing its ugly head again, threatening us with lockdowns and shutdowns. That’s running against the grain of a resurgent economy, an economy that is trying to gain more traction – but it’s facing headwi

  • Why BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Jumping on Monday

    Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: BCRX) are soaring today in response to unaudited sales figures from the fourth quarter and projections for the entire year. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved BioCryst's first drug, Orladeyo, a little over a year ago. The first few quarters post-launch for the drug, which prevents attacks of hereditary angioedema, were less than inspiring.

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Sank in December and Continues to Fall

    The stock of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) crashed 23% in December, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. QuantumScape stock is already down another 10.9% this month, as of the time of this writing. The passage of President Joe Biden's $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill that earmarked $7.5 billion on building an EV charging network of 500,000 chargers sent EV stocks surging in November.

  • Why Nike Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of sportswear icon Nike (NYSE: NKE) are crashing 4% as of 11 a.m. ET on Monday -- and yes, I suppose that with the S&P 500 down 1.9%, you could say the whole stock market is in the red today. As The Fly reports today, an analyst at investment bank HSBC just cut his rating on Nike stock from buy to hold. Analyst Erwan Rambourg also trimmed the stock's price target to $182.

  • Why Palantir Stock Is Sinking Today

    Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) stock is losing ground again on Monday. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 index was down roughly 1%, and the even more tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index was down roughly 1.2% as of 2 p.m. ET. Palantir has gotten hit hard as the market has become more cautious about heavily growth-dependent stocks, and more volatility could be in the cards if risk-heavy investments continue to fall out of favor.

  • Why MercadoLibre Stock Fell Nearly 6% Today

    Shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) were down 5.8% as of 12:15 p.m. ET. Latin America's e-commerce and financial technology leader was being dragged down along with other growth stocks following last week's signal from the U.S. Federal Reserve that interest rates might need to be raised faster than originally planned to fight inflation. MercadoLibre is now down some 40% from its last peak in the early autumn of 2021.

  • Why Altria Was Smoking the Market With a 10% Gain in December

    After losing nearly one-fifth of its value between March and the end of November last year, Altria (NYSE: MO) began marching higher beginning Dec. 1 and hasn't looked back since. According to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, the tobacco giant enjoyed a one-month gain of 11.1% in December and is up another 5% so far in 2022. There was no specific company news to account for the run up in Altria's shares, but the tobacco company was trading at a relative discount and it had reported a better-than-expected third-quarter earnings result.

  • Is it Worthy to Invest in Sea Limited (SE)?

    ClearBridge Investments, an investment management firm, published its “Large Cap Growth Strategy” third quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The ClearBridge Large Cap Growth Strategy underperformed its Russell 1000 Growth Index benchmark during the third quarter. On an absolute basis, the Strategy had gains across four of the […]

  • While shareholders of iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) are in the black over 5 years, those who bought a week ago aren't so fortunate

    iRhythm Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:IRTC ) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 13% in the...

  • Here’s Why You Should Consider Buying ASML Holding (ASML) Shares

    ClearBridge Investments, an investment management firm, published its “Large Cap Growth Strategy” third quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The ClearBridge Large Cap Growth Strategy underperformed its Russell 1000 Growth Index benchmark during the third quarter. On an absolute basis, the Strategy had gains across four of the […]

  • ClearBridge Investments: “We Continued to Trim Blackstone (BX)”

    ClearBridge Investments, an investment management firm, published its “Dividend Strategy” third quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The ClearBridge Dividend Strategy outperformed its S&P 500 Index benchmark during the third quarter. On an absolute basis, the Strategy had gains in six of 11 sectors in which it was […]

  • Why Snowflake, CrowdStrike, and MongoDB Crashed at the Open, Then Recovered

    Shares of Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD), and MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) all fell hard again on Monday, down 8.6%, 7.5%, and 8.3% at their daily lows, respectively, before recovering more than half those losses by 2:10 p.m. ET. There wasn't much in the way of company-specific news today, although MongoDB management did present at the Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference this morning.

  • Stock market is 'massively' overvalued, warns strategist

    Buckle up stock market bulls, it could be a rough January.

  • Crypto: Why the price of bitcoin is falling

    Yahoo Finance's David Hollerith breaks down how bitcoin continues to fall as stocks sink.

  • 3 Top Value Stocks to Buy Right Now

    The wind is shifting away from expensive growth stocks and toward lower-priced value stocks. Here are three that look like great buys today.