U.S. markets open in 2 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,945.00
    +13.75 (+0.35%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,196.00
    +93.00 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,074.00
    +37.50 (+0.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,841.60
    +4.10 (+0.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.34
    +0.03 (+0.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,713.50
    -3.90 (-0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    19.49
    -0.01 (-0.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0012
    +0.0042 (+0.42%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4220
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.72
    +2.85 (+11.94%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1558
    +0.0066 (+0.57%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.2200
    -1.4250 (-0.99%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,351.57
    -2,218.01 (-9.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    483.46
    -39.24 (-7.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,311.35
    -74.51 (-1.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,818.62
    -796.01 (-2.78%)
     

Physician Scientist at Birthing Cultural Rigor Prioritizes Voices of Black Birthing Experience in Response to Obstetric Racism in the United States

Birthing Cultural Rigor
·4 min read
Birthing Cultural Rigor
Birthing Cultural Rigor

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black mothers die in hospitals at nearly four times the rate of White mothers — an appalling disparity that has persisted for decades despite state and national quality improvement initiatives, clinical safety innovations, and technological advances. These shocking statistics and outcomes persist regardless of patient income, insurance, educational level, comorbid conditions, or prenatal care.

The fact that many clinicians, decisionmakers, and policymakers continue to believe this excess incidence of death is the result of something inherently wrong with Black women is a symptom of America’s entrenched obstetric racism.

Traditional interventionalists have focused on the victims of racism, with the goal of trying to teach patients to speak up. In contrast, Dr. Karen A. Scott, FACOG, MD, MPH — a community-based obstetrician/gynecologist for 20 years and a self-proclaimed “reproductive justice avenger” — is working to disrupt birth inequities with the SACRED (examining Safety, Autonomy, Communication, Racism, Empathy, and Dignity) Birth Study.

As the Founder and Lead Researcher for Birthing Cultural Rigor, the former professor has taken her work to the next level and seeks to make a larger impact on a bigger scale. Dr. Scott has expanded on her research to fight anti-Black obstetric racism with the primary objective of building community hospital capacity and capability to recognize and respond to the phenomenon of obstetric racism with Black women, girls, and gender expansive people.

She is applying rigorous research methodology to anthropologist Dána-Ain Davis, PhD’s obstetric racism framework to put the onus of behavior change on providers and hospital systems. To that end, she has developed a quality improvement tool — the Patient-Reported Experience Measure of OBstetric racism, or PREM-OB Scale. The aim of this work is to capture patient-reported experiences of obstetric racism among Black mothers and birthing people who seek help or health care in hospital settings during labor, birth, and postpartum.

“My vision is that by identifying areas for concrete action, hospitals, researchers, and policymakers will be able to examine associations between overall birth experience, patient experiences of obstetric racism, and clinical data to improve policy and practice,” states Dr. Scott when asked about her work and vision for the impact of Birthing Cultural Rigor.

In May, Dr. Scott and Birthing Cultural Rigor made history as it announced its partnership with Boston Medical Center. This partnership is a part of efforts from Boston Medical Center to address and eliminate racial inequities between white and BIPOC patients.

This collaboration is the first of its kind in the US to include a community-hospital partnership to implement a QI program to diagnose and dismantle obstetric racism through a program that is owned, designed, and led by a Black woman. It also is the first ever community-hospital partnership to implement a QI program that requires participation of Black mothers and birthing people as patient content, Black women and people as community experts, and hospital administrators, faculty, clinicians, and staff.

Through Birthing Cultural Rigor’s current efforts and future work, there is a hope that action will finally be taken to reduce the number of pregnancy-related complications and deaths within the Black community.

About Birthing Cultural Rigor

Birthing Cultural Rigor was founded by Dr. Karen A. Scott, MD, MPH, FACOG, with the primary objective to build community and hospital capacity and capability to recognize and respond to the phenomenon of obstetric racism as Black women, girls, and gender expansive people seek help or health care in hospital settings for any pregnancy-related condition, with a focus on hospital labor, birth, and immediate postpartum.

Part of the services offered by Birthing Cultural Rigor, is the use of the first and only validated Patient Reported Experience Measure of Obstetric Racism© (The PREM-OB Scale™ suite) that was developed and validated with a multi-generational, trans-disciplinary group of Black women scholars, Black women-led community organizations, and non-Black women scholars.

The PREM-OB Scale™ suite provides three different quality care scores (humanity, kinship, and racism) that describe the impact of the quality of hospital-based services on patient experiences through the perspectives of Black mothers and birthing people. 

www.birthingculturalrigor.com

Contact Information
Please send media inquiries or requests to: Danielle Reid, DR and Associates, on behalf of Birthing Cultural Rigor, 615-933-3681, pressinquiries@drandassociates.com


Recommended Stories

  • Nikola founder made $1 billion by lying to investors, prosecutor says as fraud trial opens

    A prosecutor accused the founder of a company that claimed it built zero-emission trucks of lying to investors to make himself a billionaire, but his lawyer insisted Tuesday in opening statements of a fraud trial that his client was an enthusiastic visionary being unjustly prosecuted.

  • Akero Therapeutics Wows Investors With Unexpected Win For Hepatitis Treatment

    Akero wowed investors Tuesday with midstage test results for a hepatitis treatment, and the biotech stock skyrocketed by triple digits.

  • Nikola Contractor Couldn’t Believe His Eyes When He Saw Video

    (Bloomberg) -- A Nikola Corp. contractor testified that he was was so struck by a video of the electric truck maker’s first prototype in action that he made a call to find out how the footage was produced.Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeUgly Selloff Pushes Stocks Down Most Since 2020: Markets WrapXi Returns to World Stage With Putin to Counter US DominanceThese Cities Have the Most Millionaires in New RankingTerra Co-Founder Do Kwon Faces Arrest

  • My Biggest Worry About Gilead Sciences

    In Q2, HIV drugs generated more than two-thirds of its total revenue. If you delve further into the details, you'll see that two drugs -- Biktarvy and, to a lesser extent, Descovy -- appear to be cannibalizing sales of Gilead's other HIV drugs. Gilead is also partnering with Gritstone Bio to evaluate an experimental HIV therapeutic vaccine in an early-stage clinical study.

  • 3 Stocks Expecting Good News From the FDA

    Good news from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) can send biotech stocks into the stratosphere. Patrick Bafuma (Mirati Therapeutics): One company that has to be champing at the bit to get FDA approval is Mirati Therapeutics, with its lead drug adagrasib.

  • 'Deeply unfair': Business groups against statutory holiday for Queen's funeral

    "Small businesses are already struggling with labour shortages and requiring them to close or pay time and a half to their employees with no notice would be extremely costly or result in a day's lost productivity," said the CFIB.

  • BioMarin Says One Participant Diagnosed With Leukemia In Late-Stage Hemophilia Gene Therapy Trial

    In an SEC filing, BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ: BMRN) said that, in August, a participant in its valoctocogene roxaparvovec (BMN 270) phase 3 study was diagnosed with B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL). Based on BioMarin's assessment of the case to date, including initial genetic testing of the leukemic cells, BioMarin believes at this time that this cancer is unrelated to BMN 270. In August, the hemophilia A gene therapy received conditional European approval. The overall rate o

  • White House Explores Rail-Freight Alternatives as Possible Strike Looms

    The White House is assessing how other transportation providers could fill potential gaps in the nation’s freight network as labor unions and railroads continue contract talks to avert a potential labor stoppage this week. Senior administration officials are communicating with ocean-shipping, trucking and airfreight companies among others to determine how to keep goods moving in case of a rail shutdown and what commodities are most likely to face severe disruptions. Food, energy and public-health-related products are among those the administration wants to maintain in circulation with minimal issues, White House officials said.

  • New Cancer Drug Beats Chemotherapy in Study

    New data from the first of a new type of cancer drug suggest its benefits and limitations, while leaving room for other candidates seeking to enter the lucrative market. Amgen lung-cancer pill Lumakras beat out a common chemotherapy in a late-stage study, helping patients survive without their tumors getting worse, though it failed to prove that it reduced overall deaths, the company said. The Food and Drug Administration conditionally approved Lumakras last year based on encouraging early-stage study data but required Amgen to conduct a confirmatory study, which the company reported Sunday.

  • Acadia's (ACAD) Rett Syndrome Drug NDA Gets FDA Priority Review

    The FDA accepts and grants priority review to Acadia's (ACAD) NDA for trofinetide to treat Rett syndrome. A decision from the regulatory body is due on Mar 12, 2023.

  • France to Cancel Half of Flights for Air Traffic Control Strike

    (Bloomberg) -- France’s civil aviation authority told airlines to cut half of their flights on Friday due to a planned strike by air-traffic controllers, bringing disruption back to the country’s airports after a difficult summer.Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeUgly Selloff Pushes Stocks Down Most Since 2020: Markets WrapThe World’s Hottest Housing Markets Are Facing a Painful ResetThese Cities Have the Most Millionaires in New RankingXi Returns

  • FDA Panel to Review Perrigo's (PRGO) OTC Birth Control Pill

    The FDA schedules a joint advisory committee meeting in November 2022 to review Perrigo's (PRGO) regulatory filing for the first-ever over-the-counter birth control pill.

  • FDA Clears Akouos' Gene Therapy Trial For Genetic Form Of Hearing Loss

    The FDA has signed off Akouos Inc's (NASDAQ: AKUS) Investigational New Drug application to initiate a Phase 1/2 trial of AK-OTOF, gene therapy for otoferlin gene (OTOF)-mediated hearing loss. OTOF-mediated hearing loss is a form of sensorineural hearing loss caused by mutations in the otoferlin gene, which encodes otoferlin. This protein enables the inner hair cells of the cochlea to release neurotransmitter vesicles in response to stimulation by sound to activate auditory neurons. The Phase 1/2

  • Questions raised about fatal police shooting in St. Louis

    Relatives of a 16-year-old who was fatally shot by St. Louis detectives are disputing the police account of the incident. Darryl Ross was shot Sunday night. Two detectives said they spotted several people with guns at a gas station and pulled onto the lot.

  • Video: Chinese boy carries classmate to safety during earthquake

    Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin recently took to Facebook to commend a boy who carried his classmate to evacuate during an earthquake in China. Wang shared the video showing the boy’s heroic moment as he rushed to the aid of his classmate in need as their surroundings start to shake. In the undated clip, the boy is seen lifting the classmate, who appears to have a cast on his foot, on his back as the other students rush out to the door when the earthquake happens.

  • Loyola University Student Created 'The Safety Pouch' To Fight Against Police Brutality During Traffic Stops

    A junior at Loyola University in New Orleans is off to a tremendous start of the school year as he nationally launches his latest invention, the Safety Pouch.

  • Horizon's (HZNP) Phase II Sjogren's Syndrome Study Meets Goal

    Horizon's (HZNP) phase II study on dazodalibep for treating patients with Sjogren's syndrome meets the primary endpoint.

  • What to know about the new Omicron booster and flu shot season

    It’s safe to schedule your COVID booster and flu shot at the same time—and smart, experts say.

  • Atea Pharmaceuticals To Advance Global Late-Stage COVID-19 Study of Bemnifosbuvir

    Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AVIR) announced additional details on its clinical development plans for bemnifosbuvir for COVID-19. Following meetings with the FDA and the European Medicines Agency Emergency Task Force, Atea plans to initiate a global Phase 3 trial of bemnifosbuvir for COVID-19 in the fourth quarter of 2022. The trial will evaluate bemnifosbuvir as both monotherapy and combination antiviral therapy in outpatients (non-hospitalized) with COVID-19 who are at the highest risk of

  • Tokyo station employee tells passengers to use rear train cars if they ‘do not want to be groped’

    A Tokyo train station employee is facing backlash for an announcement he made instructing passengers to take the rear train cars if they “do not want to be groped.” During the evening rush hour, gropers, also known as “chikans” in Japan, are typically seen in the front cars, which are the most crowded. Train stations in Japan often have posters stating that groping is a crime.