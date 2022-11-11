Physicians for Informed Consent Challenges the Basis for COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates

According to Physicians for Informed Consent, new data raise serious concerns over the risks of hospitalization in people vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine.

Two COVID-19 Hospitalizations Prevented = 10 COVID-19 Vaccine Serious Adverse Events

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Nov. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Physicians for Informed Consent (PIC) has released an update to its educational document "COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates: 21 Scientific Facts That Challenge the Assumptions." Developed from data compiled by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, U.S. Food and Drug Administration, National Library of Medicine, and other established sources, the PIC document covers issues of critical importance to both the medical community and the public. Reflecting key scientific research, the document refutes the basis for COVID-19 vaccine mandates. For example, according to Physicians for Informed Consent, studies (referenced here) show:

COVID-19 vaccines may increase the risk of hospitalizations in vaccinated people.

A study published in Vaccine found that the number of serious adverse events in people vaccinated with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is higher than the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations prevented. For every two COVID-19 hospitalizations prevented in vaccinated people, there are 10 COVID-19 vaccine serious adverse events.

COVID-19 vaccines increase the risk of myocarditis in young men.

A study published in Pharmacoepidemiology and Drug Safety shows that in males aged 18 to 24 years, the risk of myocarditis is 1 in 1,862 after the second dose of a COVID-19 mRNA vaccine.

COVID-19 vaccines increase the risk of cardiac-related deaths in men.

A study by the Florida Department of Health found there is a 97% increased risk of cardiac-related deaths in males aged 18-39 within 28 days of being vaccinated with a COVID-19 vaccine.

COVID-19 vaccines increase the length of menstrual cycles in women.

A study published in BMJ found that in women, vaccination with two doses within the same menstrual cycle leads to a 3.7-day increase in that cycle's length. The consequences of this phenomenon are not known.

It can take months or even years for new data to reach the general medical community. As such, some healthcare providers may be unaware of COVID-19 vaccine facts and figures. In providing this document, PIC highlights important statistics to help medical professionals and their patients more easily assess the risks of the vaccine compared to the risks of COVID-19. In addition, as a nonprofit organization with headquarters in California — where AB 2098, a doctor-censorship bill, was recently signed into law — PIC asserts that it is now more important than ever for the general public to be able to access science-based COVID-19 analyses.

"AB 2098 is immoral and anti-science," said Dr. Shira Miller, founder and president of Physicians for Informed Consent. "PIC as an organization will continue speaking out and educating the public about COVID-19, COVID-19 vaccines, and the need to have doctors whose professional opinion hasn't been censored — because without free speech informed consent is not possible."

To read all 21 scientific facts in PIC's newly released document, visit physiciansforinformedconsent.org/covid-19-vaccines.

Contact Information:

Greg Glaser

General Counsel

info@picphysicians.org

925-642-6651



