Physicians for Informed Consent Files Amicus Curiae Brief With Supreme Court of the United States Supporting Workers' Rights to Refuse COVID-19 Vaccination

Physicians for Informed Consent
·2 min read

Amicus Supports New York Police Department Detective Challenging Mayor's Vaccine Mandate

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Physicians for Informed Consent (PIC), an educational 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization focused on science and statistics, has filed an amicus curiae brief in support of the right of municipal workers to informed consent, and its corollary informed refusal, in vaccination. The case of Marciano v. Adams (United States Supreme Court Case Number 22A178) was submitted to Justice Clarence Thomas and is scheduled for Supreme Court conference on Oct. 7, 2022. If a total of four Justices agree to hear the case at that time, then further briefing will be scheduled this fall 2022.

Physicians for Informed Consent's amicus brief supports the plaintiff in the case of New York Police Department (NYPD) officer Anthony Marciano, who declined the COVID-19 vaccine and was fired from his career as a city police detective.

Physicians for Informed Consent's brief highlighted four key points for the Court:

  1. Informed consent/refusal in vaccination is a fundamental right.

  2. There is no evidence that COVID-19 vaccines prevent the spread of COVID-19, and in fact there is evidence to the contrary (that vaccination has a negative effect on immunity).

  3. People with natural immunity should not have less rights than vaccinated people.

  4. Findings provided by PIC show that COVID-19 vaccines have had no measurable impact to lessen the COVID-19 mortality rate.

"Upholding Physicians for Informed Consent's mission to deliver data on infectious diseases and vaccines, the PIC amicus brief advises the Supreme Court of key scientific facts supporting anyone's decision to decline a COVID-19 vaccine," said Greg Glaser, general counsel for Physicians for Informed Consent. "PIC also cites legal and ethical authorities supporting informed consent/refusal as a fundamental right. For too long, mandatory vaccination has received a free pass by courts since Jacobson v. Massachusetts. But COVID-19 has awakened the American people to the unjustness of mandates. Our nation needs the Supreme Court more than ever to uphold the fundamental right to decline mandatory vaccination."

About Physicians for Informed Consent

Physicians for Informed Consent is a 501(c)(3) educational nonprofit organization focused on science and statistics. PIC delivers data on infectious diseases and vaccines, and unites doctors, scientists, healthcare professionals, attorneys, and families who support voluntary vaccination. In addition, the PIC Coalition for Informed Consent consists of over 300 U.S. and international organizations. To learn more or to become a member, please visit physiciansforinformedconsent.org.

Contact Information:
Greg Glaser
General Counsel
info@picphysicians.org
925-642-6651

