Physicians Offer Texas Governor Abbott Early COVID-19 Treatment

Association of American Physicians and Surgeons
·2 min read

TUCSON, Ariz., Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Upon learning of Gov. Greg Abbott’s COVID-19 diagnosis, the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS) and its Texas chapter sent the governor a letter wishing him a speedy recovery and offering him the services of physicians who are pioneers in the early treatment of COVID-19.

Texas physicians are national leaders in developing protocols to keep patients out of the hospital. The letter cites a study led by Peter McCullough, M.D., M.P.H., of Dallas, and his colleagues, which demonstrates the urgent need to more widely deploy early treatment for COVID-19 throughout the state:

“The rates of death in our study indicate that early multidrug therapy is associated with a greater than 90% reduction in mortality among high-risk patients compared to community rates of death associated with therapeutic nihilism in ambulatory patients who are subsequently hospitalized.”

Many other scientific papers and studies worldwide also demonstrate the effectiveness of early treatment using a variety of safe and readily available drug combinations, the letter points out.

The physicians also request an opportunity to discuss how the State of Texas can help make early treatment more readily available to its citizens, who are facing increased risk from the Delta variant, which has demonstrated the ability to evade immunity from available vaccinations.

Signatories include Gil Robinson, M.D., of San Antonio; Kris Held, M.D., of San Antonio; Sheila Page, D.O., of Aledo; Ray Page, D.O., Ph.D., of Aledo; Darren Meyer, M.D., of McKinney; Martha Leatherman, M.D., of San Antonio; Eleftherios Gkioulekas, Ph.D., of Edinburg; and AAPS president Paul Martin Kempen, M.D., Ph.D., of West Virginia.

AAPS, a national organization of physicians in all specialties, has been advocating for patients since 1943. Our motto, omnia pro aegroto, means “all for the patient.”

Contact: Jane Orient, MD, (520) 323-3110, janeorientmd@gmail.com


