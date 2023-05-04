Physicians And Other Health Practitioners Global Market Report 2023: E-Prescriptions Gather Momentum as a Trend in the Industry
Global Physicians and Other Health Practitioners Market
Dublin, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Physicians And Other Health Practitioners Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global physicians and other health practitioners market grew from $1,520.55 billion in 2022 to $1,628.68 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. The physicians and other health practitioners market is expected to grow to $2,050.08 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.9%.
The physicians and other health practitioners market growth is aided by stable economic growth forecasted in many developed and developing countries. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicts that the global GDP growth will be 3.3% in 2020 and 3.4% in 2021. Recovering commodity prices, after a significant decline in the historic period is further expected to aid the market growth. Developed economies are also expected to register stable growth during the forecast period. Additionally, emerging markets are expected to continue to grow slightly faster than the developed markets in the forecast period. Stable economic growth is expected to increase investments in end user markets, thereby driving the market during forecast period.
Physicians and other health practitioners are increasingly using e-prescriptions to reduce errors and improve service quality. Electronic prescribing or e-prescribing (e-Rx) is the computer-based electronic generation, transmission and filling of a medical prescription. E-prescribing allows a physician, pharmacist, nurse practitioner, or physician assistant to electronically transmit a new prescription or renewal authorization to a community or mail-order pharmacy. E-prescribing is beneficial to physicians as it reduces errors due to handwritten prescriptions. The E-prescribing trend provides scope for improving physicians and other health professionals' service quality.
Inadequate public health insurance is one of the major barriers for the growth of the overall healthcare industry. Lack of public health insurance coverage makes it difficult for patients to obtain health services. According to a recent report released by WHO and the World Bank, 400 million people do not have access to essential health services, and 6% of people in low- and middle-income countries were tipped into or pushed further into extreme poverty because of health spending. Inadequate public health insurance schemes in certain developing economies will be a major barrier to proper health protection and will restrain the growth of the physicians and other health practitioners market during the forecast period.
North America was the largest region in the physicians and other health practitioners market in 2022. Asia-Pacific was the second largest region in the physicians and other health practitioners market. The regions covered in the physicians and other health practitioners market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.
Scope
Markets Covered:
1) By Type: Specialist Doctors; Primary Care Doctors; Podiatrists; Physical Therapists; Optometrists; Chiropractors
2) By End User Gender: Male; Female
3) By Type of Expenditure: Public; Private
Subsegments Covered: Doctors of Osteopathy; Psychiatrists; Psychologists; Other Healthcare Providers; Anesthesiologists; Cardiologists; Dermatologists; Obstetricians/ Gynecologists; Geriatricians; Neurologists; Neuropathologists; Pediatricians; Radiologists; Other Primary Care Doctors; General Podiatry; Podiatric Surgery; Podiatric Sports Medicine; Podopaediatrics
Key Attributes:
Report Attribute
Details
No. of Pages
350
Forecast Period
2023 - 2027
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
$1628.68 billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027
$2050.08 billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate
5.9%
Regions Covered
Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Report Structure
3. Physicians And Other Health Practitioners Market Characteristics
4. Physicians And Other Health Practitioners Market Product Analysis
5. Physicians And Other Health Practitioners Market Supply Chain
6. Physicians And Other Health Practitioners Market Customer Information
7. Physicians And Other Health Practitioners Market Trends And Strategies
8. Physicians And Other Health Practitioners Market - Macro Economic Scenario
9. Physicians And Other Health Practitioners Market Size And Growth
10. Physicians And Other Health Practitioners Market Regional Analysis
11. Physicians And Other Health Practitioners Market Segmentation
12. Physicians And Other Health Practitioners Market Segments
13. Physicians And Other Health Practitioners Market Metrics
14. Asia-Pacific Physicians And Other Health Practitioners Market
15. Western Europe Physicians And Other Health Practitioners Market
16. Eastern Europe Physicians And Other Health Practitioners Market
17. North America Physicians And Other Health Practitioners Market
18. South America Physicians And Other Health Practitioners Market
19. Middle East Physicians And Other Health Practitioners Market
20. Africa Physicians And Other Health Practitioners Market
21. Physicians And Other Health Practitioners Market Competitive Landscape
22. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Physicians And Other Health Practitioners Market
23. Market Background: Healthcare Services Market
24. Recommendations
25. Appendix
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
IHH Healthcare
MEDNAX
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
NHS England
US Physical Therapy
Henry Schein, Inc.
Healthway Medical Corp Ltd
universal health services
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yhljkw
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900