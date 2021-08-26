Physicians are using VREasyWait for workflow automation

The patient, staff and provider experience improved by 18%.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The healthcare workflow starts with a patient scheduling an appointment and ends with a physician receiving payment for services. There are dozens of workflow steps in between that are performed manually. Now physicians are using a tool called VREasyWait to automate their workflows in a cost-efficient manner.

A recent study concluded that there is more than $100+ Billion in savings potential from process enhancements leveraging technology in the Healthcare industry. VREasyWait has been able to improve the efficiency of workflows an average of 18% across a spectrum of surveys that measure patient, staff, and provider experience. Patients appreciate a smartphone-friendly form interface to input their data, staff appreciate the speed at which insurance validations are completed, and providers are saving time by automating data entry into the EHR and providing a higher quality of service by spending more time focusing on the patient.

"We started using VREasyWait for free and started to realize the benefits almost immediately," says Dr. Kin Lui, a leading Urologist in New York. "Our practice workflows have improved incrementally in some cases and exponentially in others. VREasyWait's technology gave us the agility and precision to make our workflows the way we wanted them to be. We are always focused on providing the best patient experience and VREasyWait has helped us improve that experience significantly."

While patient surveys typically show that providers perform well on almost all key categories, they often score poorly in the waiting time, phone call response speed, test results follow up etc. Physicians are now using VREasyWait functionality in a semi-automated manner to improve the patient experience in these key areas. Sophisticated AI algorithms process data in a HIPAA-compliant manner to provide insights to providers and their staff, while Medical Assistants remain available 24x7 as part of a contact center workflow.

"Medicare/CMS measures provider productivity in relative value units (RVUs) and RVUs are typically higher for physicians who see more patients per hour, but workflow issues get in the way of the patient and provider experience," said Jessica Waycaster, CEO of VREasyWait, a former practice administrator. "Our entire team is focused on improving the provider and patient interactions so that the entire set of administrative workflows powering healthcare in America can be improved and made more efficient."

