U.S. markets open in 3 hours 56 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,805.00
    -22.25 (-0.58%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,899.00
    -162.00 (-0.52%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,527.25
    -84.00 (-0.72%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,716.30
    -12.20 (-0.71%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.02
    +0.59 (+0.54%)
     

  • Gold

    1,805.50
    +4.00 (+0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    19.86
    +0.20 (+1.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0305
    -0.0119 (-1.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8890
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.98
    -0.73 (-2.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2041
    -0.0064 (-0.53%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.5840
    -0.0760 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,864.64
    +652.65 (+3.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    432.13
    +11.99 (+2.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,147.87
    -84.78 (-1.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,423.47
    +269.66 (+1.03%)
     

Physiotherapy Equipment Global Market Report 2022: Growing Incidence of Sports Injuries, Joint Disorders, & Cerebrovascular Diseases Driving Demand

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Physiotherapy Equipment Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The study considers a detailed scenario of the present physiotherapy equipment market and its market dynamics for the period 2022-2027. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The research report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.

The global physiotherapy equipment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.84% during 2022-2027

Benefits of Physiotherapy

  • Provides valuable information on maintenance and support programs to minimize the re-occurrence of a certain condition or functional decline

  • Boosts and maintains physical performance and overall body function

  • Assists with injury, disability, and disease processes

  • Restores injury and the effects of disability with selected exercise programs and other necessary activities

  • Controls acute and chronic conditions and activity restrictions

SEGMENTS ANALYSIS
The ultrasound therapy equipment market accounted for the highest revenue share of around 22%, followed by the electrotherapy equipment segment. However, the combination therapy equipment segment is expected to grow at a high single-digit CAGR during the forecast period as combination physical therapies are clinically proven and have better safety and efficacy rates. As a result, physiotherapists highly recommend combination physical therapies for patients and procure a wide range of advanced and innovative combination physiotherapy equipment.

The cardiorespiratory application segment reported a major share of around 32%, and the neurological application segment accounted for the least share in 2021. The cardiorespiratory segment is estimated to be the most profitable segment, and it is expected to retain its dominant position during the forecast period.

An increase in the prevalence of cardiorespiratory disorders due to the rising geriatric population and lifestyle diseases are primary drivers of the segment

During the forecast period, the musculoskeletal application segment is likely to grow faster than other segments. Common musculoskeletal disorders, such as lower back pain, are the most widespread reasons for patients visiting physiotherapists, which is expected to drive the market growth.

Segmentation by Equipment Type

  • Ultrasound Therapy Equipment

  • Electrotherapy Equipment

  • Laser Therapy Equipment

  • Exercise Therapy Equipment

  • Traction Therapy Equipment

  • Combination Therapy Equipment

  • CP Motion Equipment

  • Shockwave Equipment

  • Hot & Cold Therapy Equipment

  • Others

Segmentation by Application

  • Cardiorespiratory

  • Musculoskeletal

  • Neurological

  • Others

Segmentation by End-Users

  • Physiotherapy Clinics

  • Hospitals

  • Homecare Settings

Key Vendors

  • BTL Industries

  • Dynatronics Corporation

  • Zimmer MedizinSysteme GmbH

  • Zynex Medical

Other Prominent Vendors

  • Accord Medical Products

  • AMI Surgical

  • ASTAR

  • Body Tech Solution

  • Bio-Med International Pvt Ltd.

  • Bharat Medical Systems

  • Colfax Corporation

  • EMS Physio

  • Enraf-Nonius

  • GymnaUniphy

  • HMS Medical Systems

  • ITO Co. Ltd.

  • Life Care Systems

  • Mectronic Medicale

  • Mettler Electronics Corporation

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

6 Market at a Glance

7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
7.2 Types of Physiotherapy or Physical Therapy

8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 Technological Advances in Physiotherapy Equipment
8.2 Launch of Software Applications to Promote Physiotherapy

9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 Growing Incidence of Sports Injuries, Joint Disorders, & Cerebrovascular Diseases
9.2 Rising Frequency of Product Launches by Emerging Players
9.3 Increasing Frequency of Mergers and Acquisitions
9.4 Rising Geriatric Population and Sedentary Lifestyle

10 Market Restraints
10.1 Availability of Alternative Therapies & Treatments
10.2 Lack of Skilled Professionals in Developing Countries
10.3 High Cost of Equipment Maintenance and Lack of Reimbursement

11 Market Landscape
11.1 Market Overview
11.1.1 Market Share by Geography
11.1.2 Market Share by Application
11.1.3 Market Share by End-user
11.2 Market Size & Forecast
11.3 Five Forces Analysis

12 Device Type

13 Application

14 End-user

15 Geography
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 Geographic Overview

16 North America

17 Europe

18 APAC

19 Latin America

20 Middle East & Africa

21 Competitive Landscape
21.1 Competition Overview

22 Key Company Profiles

24 Report Summary
24.1 Key Takeaways
24.2 Strategic Recommendations

25 Quantitative Summary

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mrpu7m-w=4

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Natural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold War

    (Bloomberg) -- One morning in early June, a fire broke out at an obscure facility in Texas that takes natural gas from US shale basins, chills it into a liquid and ships it overseas. It was extinguished in 40 minutes or so. No one was injured.Most Read from BloombergPerson of Interest in July 4 Parade Shooting That Killed Six in Police CustodyBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesTesla Pauses Plants After Ending Shaky Quarter With a Production MilestoneUkraine Latest: Kyiv’s Imme

  • Mark Zuckerberg issues dire economic warning to Meta employees

    Zuckerberg's chilling message to Meta Platforms Inc. employees: The company faces one of the "worst downturns that we've seen in recent history" that will necessitate a scaling back in hires and resources.

  • Who Is Still Buying Russian Oil And Gas?

    Despite a mountain of sanctions and embargos, Russia has exported nearly $1 billion in fossil fuels per day since its invasion of Ukraine

  • Car quality is slipping: These are the brands with the most and least complaints, study finds

    KELLEY BLUE BOOK New car owners are experiencing more problems in the first 90 days of ownership than ever before. Buick took the top spot in the 2022 J.D. Power Initial Quality Study, but the headline isn’t the winner this year.

  • Over $300,000 raised for Burger King employee who never missed work in 27 years and got a backpack, movie ticket, and Starbucks cup as a gift

    Over $300,000 was raised for a Burger King employee who never missed work in 27 years and got a backpack, movie ticket, and Starbucks cup as a gift.

  • Musk forced to halt Tesla assembly line in struggling Berlin plant for 2 weeks over production problems

    Tesla's new factory near Berlin will reportedly have to be shutdown for two weeks as the company undertakes improvements that should boost output.

  • Saudi Arabia Raises Asia Oil Prices as Demand Stays Robust

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia increased next month’s oil prices for its biggest market of Asia amid signs that underlying demand remains robust despite growing recessionary concerns.Most Read from BloombergPerson of Interest in July 4 Parade Shooting That Killed Six in Police CustodyBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesTesla Pauses Plants After Ending Shaky Quarter With a Production MilestoneUkraine Latest: Kyiv’s Immediate Funding Needs Hit $65 BillionBiden Close to Rollback of C

  • Chip crunch to cut Stellantis' Italy 2022 output by up to 220,000 vehicles -union

    A global crunch in semiconductor supply could cost Stellantis up to 220,000 vehicles this year in terms of lost output in Italy, the FIM CISL union said, adding this would mark the fifth year in a row of declining production in the country. FIM CISL said in its periodic report on the group's production in Italy that Stellantis produced 351,890 vehicles in the first half of this year, almost 14% less than in the same period last year, with the key Melfi plant and the Sevel van-making facility being the most affected sites.

  • Coal Makes a Comeback as the World Thirsts for Energy

    Tight supplies of commodities following Russia’s war in Ukraine lead countries back to the dirtiest fossil fuel, despite commitments to tackle climate change.

  • Nervous staff and no bankers: Western firms struggle to exit Russia

    For foreign companies still working out what to do with their stranded Russian assets, President Vladimir Putin's seizure of a major oil and gas project is a powerful warning: Move fast or else. Finnish coffee boss Rolf Ladau was one of the early movers. When Western governments started slapping sanctions on Russia following its invasion of Ukraine in late February, the CEO of Paulig realised the coffee roasting business there was no longer viable.

  • 10 Best Bargain Stocks To Buy Right Now

    In this article, we discuss 10 best bargain stocks to buy right now. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click 5 Best Bargain Stocks To Buy Right Now. Oaktree Capital’s co-founder and hedge fund manager, Howard Marks, announced on June 26 that the market is hot to invest in “bargains” amid […]

  • Glut of Goods at Target, Walmart Is a Boon for Liquidators

    The excess inventory piling up at large retailers is proving a boon for liquidators and other companies that help dispose of the oversupply.

  • 2 Tech Stocks That Could Help Make You a Fortune

    Tech stocks aren't in favor with investors right now, but this weakness makes it an excellent time for investors to go bargain hunting. Nvidia makes graphics processing units (GPUs) that are used to process intense calculations quickly for uses including gaming graphics, artificial intelligence (AI), and cryptocurrency mining. A decline in demand for mining equipment will hurt Nvidia's sales.

  • Norwegian oil and gas workers start strike, cutting output

    OSLO (Reuters) -Norwegian offshore workers began a strike on Tuesday that will reduce oil and gas output, the union leading the industrial action told Reuters. The strike, in which workers are demanding wage hikes to compensate for rising inflation, comes amid high oil and gas prices, with supplies of natural gas to Europe especially tight after Russian export cutbacks. "The strike has begun," Audun Ingvartsen, the leader of the Lederne trade union said in an interview.

  • Have $1,000? 2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Right Now

    The bull cases for these Berkshire portfolio components are wildly different, but both stocks look like winners.

  • Believe it or not, gas prices have been edging down this Fourth of July — here’s why

    As record-breaking numbers of Americans pack their cars and travel to Fourth of July barbecues that will cost them more than last year, they’ll fill up at gas stations where they are likely to be paying just a little less at the pump. Believe it or not, national gas price averages recently have been declining. On Sunday, the average edged down again to $4.81, down from the record high of $5.01 set in mid-June, AAA said.

  • Brent oil falls as recession fears increase fuel demand concerns

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Brent oil prices dipped on Tuesday, reversing earlier gains of $1, as concerns of a possible global recession curtailing fuel demand outweighed supply disruption fears, highlighted by a potential production cut in Norway. "Oil is still struggling to break out from its current recessionary malaise as the market pivots away from inflation to economic despair," Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management said in a note. Investors are becoming more concerned about demand amid a broad tightening in global financial conditions as the U.S. Federal Reserve fights rampant inflation with rapid interest rate increases.

  • Iran Slashes Cost of Its Oil to Compete With Russia in China

    (Bloomberg) -- Iran is being forced to discount its already cheap crude even more as a top ally gains a bigger foothold in the key Chinese market.Most Read from BloombergBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesLong, Moderate and Painful: What Next US Recession May Look LikeUS Court Ruling May Take 70,000 Truckers Off Road, Spur JamsUS Futures, European Bonds Drop on Economic Woes: Markets WrapIllinois Police Name Person of Interest in July 4 Parade Shooting That Killed SixChina has

  • DoorDash to 'fast forward' growth ambitions in face of headwinds: Co-Founder and CTO

    Food delivery giant DoorDash is doubling down on its global ambitions, even as the delivery space faces steep declines from its pandemic highs.

  • India’s reluctance to raise fuel prices has created a major domestic shortage

    The Indian government has cut excise duty on petroleum products twice over the past year to make things easy for Indian households grappling with high consumer prices. Under these circumstances, oil marketing firms such as Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), Reliance Industries (RIL), Oil India, and Vedanta’s Cairn Oil and Gas, among others, have resorted to export of petroleum products to Europe and Australia for better monetary returns. This, however, has resulted in a fuel shortage domestically, with many petrol pumps in several states even shutting down.