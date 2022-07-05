Physiotherapy Equipment Global Market Report 2022: Growing Incidence of Sports Injuries, Joint Disorders, & Cerebrovascular Diseases Driving Demand
The study considers a detailed scenario of the present physiotherapy equipment market and its market dynamics for the period 2022-2027. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The research report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.
The global physiotherapy equipment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.84% during 2022-2027
Benefits of Physiotherapy
Provides valuable information on maintenance and support programs to minimize the re-occurrence of a certain condition or functional decline
Boosts and maintains physical performance and overall body function
Assists with injury, disability, and disease processes
Restores injury and the effects of disability with selected exercise programs and other necessary activities
Controls acute and chronic conditions and activity restrictions
SEGMENTS ANALYSIS
The ultrasound therapy equipment market accounted for the highest revenue share of around 22%, followed by the electrotherapy equipment segment. However, the combination therapy equipment segment is expected to grow at a high single-digit CAGR during the forecast period as combination physical therapies are clinically proven and have better safety and efficacy rates. As a result, physiotherapists highly recommend combination physical therapies for patients and procure a wide range of advanced and innovative combination physiotherapy equipment.
The cardiorespiratory application segment reported a major share of around 32%, and the neurological application segment accounted for the least share in 2021. The cardiorespiratory segment is estimated to be the most profitable segment, and it is expected to retain its dominant position during the forecast period.
An increase in the prevalence of cardiorespiratory disorders due to the rising geriatric population and lifestyle diseases are primary drivers of the segment
During the forecast period, the musculoskeletal application segment is likely to grow faster than other segments. Common musculoskeletal disorders, such as lower back pain, are the most widespread reasons for patients visiting physiotherapists, which is expected to drive the market growth.
Segmentation by Equipment Type
Ultrasound Therapy Equipment
Electrotherapy Equipment
Laser Therapy Equipment
Exercise Therapy Equipment
Traction Therapy Equipment
Combination Therapy Equipment
CP Motion Equipment
Shockwave Equipment
Hot & Cold Therapy Equipment
Others
Segmentation by Application
Cardiorespiratory
Musculoskeletal
Neurological
Others
Segmentation by End-Users
Physiotherapy Clinics
Hospitals
Homecare Settings
Key Vendors
BTL Industries
Dynatronics Corporation
Zimmer MedizinSysteme GmbH
Zynex Medical
Other Prominent Vendors
Accord Medical Products
AMI Surgical
ASTAR
Body Tech Solution
Bio-Med International Pvt Ltd.
Bharat Medical Systems
Colfax Corporation
EMS Physio
Enraf-Nonius
GymnaUniphy
HMS Medical Systems
ITO Co. Ltd.
Life Care Systems
Mectronic Medicale
Mettler Electronics Corporation
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
7.2 Types of Physiotherapy or Physical Therapy
8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 Technological Advances in Physiotherapy Equipment
8.2 Launch of Software Applications to Promote Physiotherapy
9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 Growing Incidence of Sports Injuries, Joint Disorders, & Cerebrovascular Diseases
9.2 Rising Frequency of Product Launches by Emerging Players
9.3 Increasing Frequency of Mergers and Acquisitions
9.4 Rising Geriatric Population and Sedentary Lifestyle
10 Market Restraints
10.1 Availability of Alternative Therapies & Treatments
10.2 Lack of Skilled Professionals in Developing Countries
10.3 High Cost of Equipment Maintenance and Lack of Reimbursement
11 Market Landscape
11.1 Market Overview
11.1.1 Market Share by Geography
11.1.2 Market Share by Application
11.1.3 Market Share by End-user
11.2 Market Size & Forecast
11.3 Five Forces Analysis
12 Device Type
13 Application
14 End-user
15 Geography
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 Geographic Overview
16 North America
17 Europe
18 APAC
19 Latin America
20 Middle East & Africa
21 Competitive Landscape
21.1 Competition Overview
22 Key Company Profiles
24 Report Summary
24.1 Key Takeaways
24.2 Strategic Recommendations
25 Quantitative Summary
