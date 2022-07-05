Physiotherapy Equipment Global Market Report 2022: Growing Incidence of Sports Injuries, Joint Disorders, & Cerebrovascular Diseases Driving Demand

Company Logo

Dublin, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Physiotherapy Equipment Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The study considers a detailed scenario of the present physiotherapy equipment market and its market dynamics for the period 2022-2027. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The research report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.



The global physiotherapy equipment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.84% during 2022-2027



Benefits of Physiotherapy

Provides valuable information on maintenance and support programs to minimize the re-occurrence of a certain condition or functional decline

Boosts and maintains physical performance and overall body function

Assists with injury, disability, and disease processes

Restores injury and the effects of disability with selected exercise programs and other necessary activities

Controls acute and chronic conditions and activity restrictions

SEGMENTS ANALYSIS

The ultrasound therapy equipment market accounted for the highest revenue share of around 22%, followed by the electrotherapy equipment segment. However, the combination therapy equipment segment is expected to grow at a high single-digit CAGR during the forecast period as combination physical therapies are clinically proven and have better safety and efficacy rates. As a result, physiotherapists highly recommend combination physical therapies for patients and procure a wide range of advanced and innovative combination physiotherapy equipment.



The cardiorespiratory application segment reported a major share of around 32%, and the neurological application segment accounted for the least share in 2021. The cardiorespiratory segment is estimated to be the most profitable segment, and it is expected to retain its dominant position during the forecast period.

An increase in the prevalence of cardiorespiratory disorders due to the rising geriatric population and lifestyle diseases are primary drivers of the segment



During the forecast period, the musculoskeletal application segment is likely to grow faster than other segments. Common musculoskeletal disorders, such as lower back pain, are the most widespread reasons for patients visiting physiotherapists, which is expected to drive the market growth.



Segmentation by Equipment Type

Ultrasound Therapy Equipment

Electrotherapy Equipment

Laser Therapy Equipment

Exercise Therapy Equipment

Traction Therapy Equipment

Combination Therapy Equipment

CP Motion Equipment

Shockwave Equipment

Hot & Cold Therapy Equipment

Others

Segmentation by Application

Cardiorespiratory

Musculoskeletal

Neurological

Others

Segmentation by End-Users

Physiotherapy Clinics

Hospitals

Homecare Settings

Key Vendors

BTL Industries

Dynatronics Corporation

Zimmer MedizinSysteme GmbH

Zynex Medical

Other Prominent Vendors

Accord Medical Products

AMI Surgical

ASTAR

Body Tech Solution

Bio-Med International Pvt Ltd.

Bharat Medical Systems

Colfax Corporation

EMS Physio

Enraf-Nonius

GymnaUniphy

HMS Medical Systems

ITO Co. Ltd.

Life Care Systems

Mectronic Medicale

Mettler Electronics Corporation

