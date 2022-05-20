Physiotherapy Market 2022-2026 | Growing Number of Healthcare Providers to Boost Growth | Technavio
NEW YORK, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Physiotherapy Market size is expected to grow by USD 6.00 billion from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 5.44% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate Request Sample Report.
The growing number of healthcare providers, rising older population, and growing use of portable physiotherapy equipment in sports will offer immense growth opportunities. However, less insurance coverage and medical reimbursement, prolonged recovery time, and substitute therapies in regional markets will challenge the growth of the market participants.
To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Physiotherapy Market 2022-2026: Segmentation
The Physiotherapy Market is segmented as below:
Therapy
Geography
To learn more about the additional trends impacting the future of the market and the positive and negative consequences on the businesses, download the sample report.
Physiotherapy Market 2022-2026: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our physiotherapy market report covers the following areas:
Physiotherapy Market size
Physiotherapy Market trends
Physiotherapy Market industry analysis
This study identifies enhancement in post-treatment services as one of the prime reasons driving the physiotherapy market growth during the next few years.
Physiotherapy Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis
The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
A. Algeo Ltd.
Accord Medical Products Pvt. Ltd.
AmeriCare Physical Therapy
BTL Group
CB Physiotherapy
Colfax Corp.
Dynatronics Corp.
Elam Sports Inc.
EMS Physio Ltd.
Enraf Nonius BV
FullMotion Physical Therapy
Gryt Inc.
GymnaUniphy NV
HMS Group
Mettler Electronics Corp.
Minsu Healing Oasis LLC
Patterson Companies Inc.
PT Health
Rehab Alternatives PLLC
Zynex Inc.
Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read our Sample Report.
Geographical Market Analysis
North America will account for 37 percent of market growth. In North America, the primary markets for physiotherapy are the United States and Canada. The market in this region will increase faster than the market in the rest of the world (ROW).
Physiotherapy market expansion in North America would be aided by the availability of well-developed healthcare facilities and people's increasing disposable income throughout the forecast period.
Know more about this market's geographical distribution along with a detailed analysis of the top regions. Download Detailed Sample Report.
Physiotherapy Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
Detailed information on factors that will assist physiotherapy market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the physiotherapy market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the physiotherapy market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of physiotherapy market vendors
Do reach out to our analysts for more customized reports as per your requirements. Speak to our Analyst now!
Related Reports:
Topical Drugs Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia Therapeutics Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Physiotherapy Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.44%
Market growth 2022-2026
$ 6.00 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
4.29
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
Performing market contribution
North America at 37%
Key consumer countries
US, Canada, Denmark, China, and India
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
A. Algeo Ltd., Accord Medical Products Pvt. Ltd., AmeriCare Physical Therapy, BTL Group, CB Physiotherapy, Colfax Corp., Dynatronics Corp., Elam Sports Inc., EMS Physio Ltd., Enraf Nonius BV, FullMotion Physical Therapy, Gryt Inc., GymnaUniphy NV, HMS Group, Mettler Electronics Corp., Minsu Healing Oasis LLC, Patterson Companies Inc., PT Health, Rehab Alternatives PLLC, and Zynex Inc.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table Of Contents :
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Therapy
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Therapy
5.3 Therapies - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Equipment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.6 Market opportunity by Therapy
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.8 Denmark - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.12 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 A. Algeo Ltd.
10.4 Accord Medical Products Pvt. Ltd.
10.5 AmeriCare Physical Therapy
10.6 BTL Group
10.7 Colfax Corp.
10.8 Dynatronics Corp.
10.9 Elam Sports Inc.
10.10 EMS Physio Ltd.
10.11 Enraf Nonius BV
10.12 FullMotion Physical Therapy
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/physiotherapy-market-2022-2026--growing-number-of-healthcare-providers-to-boost-growth--technavio-301550279.html
SOURCE Technavio