Physiotherapy Market 2022-2026 | Growing Number of Healthcare Providers to Boost Growth | Technavio

·12 min read

NEW YORK, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Physiotherapy Market size is expected to grow by USD 6.00 billion from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 5.44% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate Request Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Physiotherapy Market by Therapy and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Physiotherapy Market by Therapy and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The growing number of healthcare providers, rising older population, and growing use of portable physiotherapy equipment in sports will offer immense growth opportunities. However, less insurance coverage and medical reimbursement, prolonged recovery time, and substitute therapies in regional markets will challenge the growth of the market participants.

To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Physiotherapy Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

The Physiotherapy Market is segmented as below:

  • Therapy

  • Geography

To learn more about the additional trends impacting the future of the market and the positive and negative consequences on the businesses, download the sample report.

Physiotherapy Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our physiotherapy market report covers the following areas:

  • Physiotherapy Market size

  • Physiotherapy Market trends

  • Physiotherapy Market industry analysis

This study identifies enhancement in post-treatment services as one of the prime reasons driving the physiotherapy market growth during the next few years.

Physiotherapy Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • A. Algeo Ltd.

  • Accord Medical Products Pvt. Ltd.

  • AmeriCare Physical Therapy

  • BTL Group

  • CB Physiotherapy

  • Colfax Corp.

  • Dynatronics Corp.

  • Elam Sports Inc.

  • EMS Physio Ltd.

  • Enraf Nonius BV

  • FullMotion Physical Therapy

  • Gryt Inc.

  • GymnaUniphy NV

  • HMS Group

  • Mettler Electronics Corp.

  • Minsu Healing Oasis LLC

  • Patterson Companies Inc.

  • PT Health

  • Rehab Alternatives PLLC

  • Zynex Inc.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read our Sample Report.

Geographical Market Analysis

North America will account for 37 percent of market growth. In North America, the primary markets for physiotherapy are the United States and Canada. The market in this region will increase faster than the market in the rest of the world (ROW).

Physiotherapy market expansion in North America would be aided by the availability of well-developed healthcare facilities and people's increasing disposable income throughout the forecast period.

Know more about this market's geographical distribution along with a detailed analysis of the top regions. Download Detailed Sample Report.

Physiotherapy Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist physiotherapy market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the physiotherapy market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the physiotherapy market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of physiotherapy market vendors

Do reach out to our analysts for more customized reports as per your requirements. Speak to our Analyst now!

Physiotherapy Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.44%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 6.00 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.29

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

Performing market contribution

North America at 37%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, Denmark, China, and India

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

A. Algeo Ltd., Accord Medical Products Pvt. Ltd., AmeriCare Physical Therapy, BTL Group, CB Physiotherapy, Colfax Corp., Dynatronics Corp., Elam Sports Inc., EMS Physio Ltd., Enraf Nonius BV, FullMotion Physical Therapy, Gryt Inc., GymnaUniphy NV, HMS Group, Mettler Electronics Corp., Minsu Healing Oasis LLC, Patterson Companies Inc., PT Health, Rehab Alternatives PLLC, and Zynex Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Therapy

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Therapy

  • 5.3 Therapies - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Equipment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Therapy

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 Denmark - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 A. Algeo Ltd.

  • 10.4 Accord Medical Products Pvt. Ltd.

  • 10.5 AmeriCare Physical Therapy

  • 10.6 BTL Group

  • 10.7 Colfax Corp.

  • 10.8 Dynatronics Corp.

  • 10.9 Elam Sports Inc.

  • 10.10 EMS Physio Ltd.

  • 10.11 Enraf Nonius BV

  • 10.12 FullMotion Physical Therapy

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/physiotherapy-market-2022-2026--growing-number-of-healthcare-providers-to-boost-growth--technavio-301550279.html

SOURCE Technavio

