Physiotherapy Market 2022-2026 | Growing Number of Healthcare Providers to Boost Growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Physiotherapy Market size is expected to grow by USD 6.00 billion from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 5.44% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate Request Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Physiotherapy Market by Therapy and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The growing number of healthcare providers, rising older population, and growing use of portable physiotherapy equipment in sports will offer immense growth opportunities. However, less insurance coverage and medical reimbursement, prolonged recovery time, and substitute therapies in regional markets will challenge the growth of the market participants.

To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Physiotherapy Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

The Physiotherapy Market is segmented as below:

Therapy

Geography

Physiotherapy Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our physiotherapy market report covers the following areas:

Physiotherapy Market size

Physiotherapy Market trends

Physiotherapy Market industry analysis

This study identifies enhancement in post-treatment services as one of the prime reasons driving the physiotherapy market growth during the next few years.

Physiotherapy Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

A. Algeo Ltd.

Accord Medical Products Pvt. Ltd.

AmeriCare Physical Therapy

BTL Group

CB Physiotherapy

Colfax Corp.

Dynatronics Corp.

Elam Sports Inc.

EMS Physio Ltd.

Enraf Nonius BV

FullMotion Physical Therapy

Gryt Inc.

GymnaUniphy NV

HMS Group

Mettler Electronics Corp.

Minsu Healing Oasis LLC

Patterson Companies Inc.

PT Health

Rehab Alternatives PLLC

Zynex Inc.

Geographical Market Analysis

North America will account for 37 percent of market growth. In North America, the primary markets for physiotherapy are the United States and Canada. The market in this region will increase faster than the market in the rest of the world (ROW).

Physiotherapy market expansion in North America would be aided by the availability of well-developed healthcare facilities and people's increasing disposable income throughout the forecast period.

Physiotherapy Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist physiotherapy market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the physiotherapy market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the physiotherapy market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of physiotherapy market vendors

Physiotherapy Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.44% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 6.00 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.29 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Denmark, China, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled A. Algeo Ltd., Accord Medical Products Pvt. Ltd., AmeriCare Physical Therapy, BTL Group, CB Physiotherapy, Colfax Corp., Dynatronics Corp., Elam Sports Inc., EMS Physio Ltd., Enraf Nonius BV, FullMotion Physical Therapy, Gryt Inc., GymnaUniphy NV, HMS Group, Mettler Electronics Corp., Minsu Healing Oasis LLC, Patterson Companies Inc., PT Health, Rehab Alternatives PLLC, and Zynex Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

