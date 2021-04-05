Physiotherapy Market to grow by $ 3.21 billion - Accord Medical Products Pvt. Ltd. and BTL Group emerge as Key Contributors to growth |Technavio
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
NEW YORK, April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
Technavio has been monitoring the physiotherapy market and it is poised to grow by $ 3.21 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period.
Impact of COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a high impact on the physiotherapy market.
Frequently Asked Questions:
What are the major trends in the market?
The growing number of healthcare providers is a major trend driving the growth of the market.
At what rate is the market projected to grow?
The market will accelerate at a CAGR of over 3% and the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be $ 3.21 bn.
Who are the top players in the market?
Accord Medical Products Pvt. Ltd., BTL Group, Colfax Corp., Dynatronics Corp., EMS Physio Ltd., Enraf-Nonius BV, GymnaUniphy NV, HMS Holdings Corp., Mettler Electronics Corp., and Zynex Inc., are some of the major market participants.
What is the key market driver?
Rising older population is one of the major factors driving the market.
How big is the Asia market?
The Asia region will contribute to 34% of the market share.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Accord Medical Products Pvt. Ltd., BTL Group, Colfax Corp., Dynatronics Corp., EMS Physio Ltd., Enraf-Nonius BV, GymnaUniphy NV, HMS Holdings Corp., Mettler Electronics Corp., and Zynex Inc. are some of the major market participants. The growing number of healthcare providers will offer immense growth opportunities.
Physiotherapy Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Physiotherapy Market is segmented as below:
Treatment Process
Geography
Physiotherapy Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The physiotherapy market report covers the following areas:
Physiotherapy Market Size
Physiotherapy Market Trends
Physiotherapy Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies rising older population as one of the prime reasons driving the Physiotherapy Market growth during the next few years.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Physiotherapy Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
Detailed information on factors that will assist physiotherapy market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the physiotherapy market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the physiotherapy market across North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of physiotherapy market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2019
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
Five forces summary
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Treatment Process
Market segments
Comparison by Treatment Process
Therapies - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Equipment - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Treatment Process
Customer landscape
Overview
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Asia - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
ROW - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Accord Medical Products Pvt. Ltd.
BTL Group
Colfax Corp.
Dynatronics Corp.
EMS Physio Ltd.
Enraf-Nonius BV
GymnaUniphy NV
HMS Holdings Corp.
Mettler Electronics Corp.
Zynex Inc.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
