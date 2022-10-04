Physitrack PLC adjusts its financial calendar - earlier publication of Q3 interim report 2022

LONDON, GB / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2022 / Physitrack (STO:PTRK) Physitrack PLC has adjusted its previously communicated financial calendar for 2022, where the date for publication of the Q3 interim report has been moved to 7 November 2022.

Updated financial calendar

7 November 2022 - Interim report Q3 (1 Jan 2022 - 30 Sep 2022) - new date

28 February 2023 - Year-end-report (1 Jan 2022 - 31 Dec 2022)

The updated financial calendar is also available on the company's website: https://www.physitrackgroup.com/

Enquiries regarding this announcement should be addressed to:

Adam Nilsson, investor and media contact, Physitrack:

+46 (0) 707 46 44 21

ir@physitrack.com

media@physitrack.com

About Physitrack

Physitrack PLC, founded in 2012, is a global digital healthcare provider, focused on the B2B wellness and virtual-first care markets. With staff on four continents, customers in 17 time zones, and end users in 187 countries, Physitrack is a truly global company.

The company has two business lines:

Lifecare Technology - SaaS platform tailored mainly to physiotherapy and musculoskeletal care, enabling practitioners to deliver clinical home exercises, education prescription, outcomes tracking, triaging and Telehealth.

Virtual Wellness - Champion Health - SaaS platform for Employee Wellness and care powered by a combination of world-leading technology and wellness professionals based in the United Kingdom, Germany and the Nordics.

Physitrack PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom, and listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (PTRK).

Visit us at https://www.physitrackgroup.com/

Certified Advisor

FNCA Sweden AB is the appointed Certified Adviser of Physitrack.

info@fnca.se

+46 8 528 00 399

