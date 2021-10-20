U.S. markets open in 5 hours 34 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,512.00
    +0.75 (+0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,339.00
    +16.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,396.00
    -2.50 (-0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,272.90
    +0.10 (+0.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.33
    -0.63 (-0.76%)
     

  • Gold

    1,776.20
    +5.70 (+0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    23.90
    +0.01 (+0.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1629
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6350
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    15.75
    -0.56 (-3.43%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3776
    -0.0018 (-0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.3440
    -0.0160 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    63,964.15
    +1,664.29 (+2.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,481.66
    +18.30 (+1.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,215.72
    -1.81 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,255.55
    +40.03 (+0.14%)
     

Physitrack PLC – Interim report: December 2020 – August 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

LONDON, GB / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2021 / Physitrack (STO:PTRK)

Financial highlights for the third quarter and nine month period ended 31 August 2021

Third quarter 2020/21 (June 2021 - August 2021)

  • Revenue of EUR 2.0m (1.0m) for the quarter ended 31 August 2021. An increase of EUR 1.0m or 104 per cent compared to the same period last year.

  • Proforma[1] revenue growth of 22 per cent for the quarter ended 31 August 2021 compared to the same period last year;

  • This growth was achieved in all businesses:

    • 22 per cent revenue growth of the existing Physitrack business compared to the same period last year against a strong prior year comparator

    • 10 per cent revenue growth of the acquired Physiotools and Mobilus ("Physiotools") businesses on a proforma basis

    • 96 per cent revenue growth of the acquired Rehabplus business on a proforma basis;

  • 3 month adjusted EBITDA[2] of EUR 0.7m (0.6m) increased by 23 per cent compared to the same period last year;

  • Adjusted EBITDA margins[3] of 34 per cent, a decrease from 57 per cent compared to prior year due to lower margins of recently acquired companies;

  • Loss after tax of EUR 0.9m (0.4m profit) for the quarter, due to incurring one off IPO and M&A costs.

  • Earnings and diluted earnings per share of EUR -0.07 (EUR 0.04).

9 Month period ended 31 August 2021 (December 2020 - August 2021)

  • Revenue of EUR 5.3m (2.1m) for the 9 months ended 31 August 2021. An increase of EUR 3.2m or 147 per cent against the same period last year;

  • Proforma[1] revenue growth of 31 per cent for the 9 months ended 31 August 2021 against the same period last year;

  • This growth was achieved in all businesses:

    • 45 per cent revenue growth of the existing Physitrack business compared to the same period last year

    • 11 per cent revenue growth of the acquired Physiotools and Mobilus ("Physiotools") businesses on a proforma basis

    • 48 per cent revenue growth of the acquired Rehabplus business on a proforma basis;

  • 9 month adjusted EBITDA[2]of EUR 1.8m (1.3m) increased by 44 per cent compared to the same period last year;

  • Adjusted EBITDA margins[3] of 34 per cent, a decrease from 59 per cent compared to prior year due to previously communicated lower margins of recently acquired companies;

  • One off IPO and M&A expenses were incurred of EUR 1.5m resulting in a loss after tax of EUR 0.8m (0.6m profit) for the 9 months.

  • Earnings and diluted earnings per share of EUR -0.06 (EUR 0.06)

Significant events subsequent to the closure of the period
On 30 September 2021 Physitrack PLC announced the acquisition of Fysiotest Europa AB, a Company registered in Sweden. The acquisition is financed by upfront consideration of SEK 15.0 million, payable in cash and a further potential aggregate earnout consideration of up to SEK 55.0 million. The earnout consideration is payable dependant on stretching growth targets being achieved over a four-year period.

The acquisition of Fysiotest allows the Physitrack Group to further capitalise on the opportunity to offer an enhanced individualised virtual-first care journey by utilising Fysiotest's uniquely successful methodology. The acquisition allows Physitrack and other Group companies such as Rehabplus, to enhance its care offering to include testing, assessments, analysis and coaching. The acquisition allows Physitrack to leverage the proven success of Fysiotest's Nordic offering at a global scale.

Fysiotest's revenue streams are highly recurring, with there being scope to complement its business model with a subscription model which would give SaaS-like revenue streams, in line with how the Group envisions all business lines will operate in the near-term.

Overall, the acquisition of Fysiotest means the Group will have the best technology, methodology and in-house team to ensure we can optimise our service offering for the Group's customers across the globe.

In the twelve months ending 31 December 2021 Fysiotest is expected to record revenues of SEK 12.0 million, and Adjusted EBITDA of SEK 1.8 million or an EBITDA margin of 15 per cent. On a standalone bases, Fysiotest is expected to execute growth in line with the Group's communicated organic sales growth target exceeding 30 per cent annual growth in the medium term. Physitrack expects a contraction in the Group's EBITDA margin shortly post-acquisition. However, in the medium term as cash generation, earnings growth and reduced costs expected from realised synergies are realised, the EBITDA margin will return to communicated levels.

Financial outlook
As outlined within the IPO prospectus, Physitrack's Board of Directors has adopted a set of financial targets linked to the Company's Strategy as set forth below:

  • Growth: Physitrack aims to achieve annual organic sales growth exceeding 30 per cent in the medium term, further supplemented by impact from future add-on acquisitions.

  • Margin: Physitrack targets an EBITDA margin of 40-45 per cent in the medium term, with potential short term margin extractions due to add-on acquisitions impacting margins negatively.

There are no changes to these financial targets.

Change of year end
In order to more closely align our financial year end with the purchasing cycles of our customers the Board has made the decision to change the Group's financial year end from 30 November to 31 December. All relevant reporting dates have been updated in the ‘Financial calendar' section of our investor website: https://www.physitrackgroup.com/investors/financial-calendar.

Henrik Molin, Co-founder and CEO of Physitrack PLC commented:
"Q3 2021 was exceptional, with sales activity at a post-lockdown high as client investment in digital technology keeps accelerating in our space. Coupled with a rapid acceleration of our M&A activities and a return to 2019 levels for physiotherapy care, we feel energised and inspired to continue our growth journey."

Webcast conference
A webcast will be held at 10.00 a.m. CET today by CEO Henrik Molin and CFO Charlotte Goodwin. The presentation will simultaneously be webcasted, and both the telephone conference and the webcast offer an opportunity to ask questions. The presentation will be held in English and will be available on https://www.physitrackgroup.com/investors/reports-presentations after the webcast conference.

Dial in details for participants
SE: +46856642695
UK: +443333009268
US: +16467224956

Webcast linkhttps://tv.streamfabriken.com/physitrack-group-q3-2021

Enquiries regarding this announcement should be addressed to
Investor contact: Kristian Stålberg, +46 (0) 720 18 05 93, ir@physitrack.com
Media contact: Kristian Stålberg, +46 (0) 720 18 05 93, media@physitrack.com

This information is such information as Physitrack PLC is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above on October 20, 2021 at 8.00 am CET.

About Physitrack
Physitrack, founded in 2012, is a global digital healthcare provider, mainly focused on the B2B physiotherapy and musculoskeletal care market. With staff on four continents, customers in 17 time zones, and patients in 187 countries, we are a truly global company.

The company has two business lines:
1. Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)-based software platform tailored to physiotherapy and musculoskeletal care, encompassing clinical home exercises, education prescription, outcomes tracking, triaging and Telehealth.
2. Virtual care powered by the Physitrack technology platform through in-house physiotherapists based in the United Kingdom.

Physitrack is headquartered in London, United Kingdom, and listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (PTRK).

FNCA Sweden AB is appointed Certified Adviser, info@fnca.se, +46 8 528 00 399

For further information, please visit https://www.physitrackgroup.com/

[1] Proforma represents the results for the 9 and 3 month period 31 August 2020, had the current structure of the group at 31 August 2021 been in place then. This includes 9 months of trading results up to for Physiotools Oy and Mobilus Digital Rehab AB on the assumption this had been acquired on 30 November 2019 and 6 months of trading results up to for Rehabplus Limited on the assumption this had been acquired on 28 February 2020.
[2] Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation excluding items affecting comparability
[3] Adjusted EBITDA margins are defined as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue

This information is information that Physitrack is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2021-10-20 08:00 CEST.

Attachments

Physitrack PLC - Interim Report December 2020 - August 2021

SOURCE: Physitrack



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/668864/Physitrack-PLC-Interim-report-December-2020-August-2021

Recommended Stories

  • Why Tilray Stock Climbed More Than 14% Tuesday

    The Canadian cannabis retailer made a big leadership move and saw its stock rise the most in one day since mid-July.

  • What to expect from Tesla's Q3 earnings

    Ross Gerber, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management CEO joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss what to expect from Tesla's Q3 earnings.

  • Warren Buffett is holding these stocks for monstrous free cash flow — why you should too

    These companies produce the only thing that matters.

  • ASML edges past analyst estimate for Q3 profit amid chip shortage

    AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -ASML Holding NV, a key supplier to computer chip makers, posted slightly better-than-expected quarterly net income of 1.74 billion euros ($2 billion) on Wednesday, amid strong demand for its products and a global semiconductor shortage. Analysts had forecast a net income of 1.6 billion euros for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, according to Refinitiv data. In the third quarter of 2020, ASML had reported a net income of 1.1 billion euros on revenue of 3.96 billion euros.

  • 20 Safe Dividend Stocks to Quit Your 9 to 5 Job

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 20 Safe Dividend Stocks to Quit Your 9 to 5 Job. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Safe Dividend Stocks to Quit Your 9 to 5 Job. Whether you are a veteran dividend investor, or […]

  • Morgan Stanley: Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Jump 80% (Or More)

    After slipping through September, markets have been trending up again in October. One possible reason: better-than-expected results from the Q3 earnings reports so far. With results in from 41 companies listed on the S&P 500, aggregate earnings are up more than 40% year-over-year. These solid results come even as revenues are down 13% yoy. Of the companies that have reported so far, 85% beat the anticipated EPS, while 70% beat on revenues. With these results, it should come as no surprise to see

  • Cramer Says These Cloud Stocks Are Ready To Rally

    On CNBC’s “Mad Money," Jim Cramer said some of the fast-growing cloud stocks seemed “ready to roar.” Analyzing charts based on technical analysis by Tim Collins, Cramer said ServiceNow Inc (NYSE: NOW) and Snowflake Inc (NYSE: SNOW) seemed to be “primed for a breakout,” He added that this makes sense because these companies were labor-saving and could continue to work even if other technology companies start feeling the pressure due to accelerating inflation. America’s annual inflation rate edged

  • Is Zillow’s plunging stock price a warning about the housing market?

    And what does it means for the future of the housing market?

  • Tesla Will Probably Beat Earnings Estimates. Why the Stock Might Not Move.

    Tesla will easily beat earnings expectations Wednesday. Tesla, however, doesn’t provide guidance, so investors have to rely on Wall Street estimates to judge whether the company “beat” or “missed.” Tesla delivered a record 241,300 vehicles in the third quarter, up from 201,250 in the second quarter.

  • Netflix rides 'Squid Game' success in earnings

    Santosh Rao, head of research at Manhattan Venture Partners, talks why the streaming giant found success with the South Korean thriller series.

  • Goldman Sachs Stock Portfolio: Top 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss top 10 stocks in Goldman Sachs portfolio . If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the firm’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to Goldman Sachs Stock Portfolio: Top 5 Stocks. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. is one of the world’s leading investment banking and […]

  • Why Peabody Energy Crashed 16% a Day After Skyrocketing

    Shares of Peabody Energy (NYSE: BTU) crashed 16% by noon EDT on Tuesday, tanking on a day the coal stock received an analyst upgrade and one day after skyrocketing. This morning, B. Riley raised its price target on Peabody Energy by $1 to $23 a share, stating it saw the company's preliminary results as a "positive step forward." Peabody Energy reported its preliminary numbers for the third quarter yesterday, announcing its coal sales had topped $900 million to levels not seen in nearly seven quarters.

  • 3 Reasons Wells Fargo Is a Buy After Earnings

    The stock has seen volatility in recent months, but Q3 earnings continue to show that the bank is on the right path.

  • Kevin O’Leary sees ‘trillions’ coming to crypto — but he still loves these dividend stocks

    Mr. Wonderful is calling for a Bitcoin boom. But he hasn't forgotten about dividends.

  • United Airlines climbs on earnings

    Yahoo Finance markets reporter Ines Ferré covers the airline as it annouces its Q3 2021 results.

  • Is BlackBerry Stock A Buy? What Fundamentals, Fund Metrics, Chart Say

    Right now, short interest in BlackBerry stock — or total shares sold short on Wall Street — is no longer extreme.

  • Democrats raise proposed IRS bank reporting threshold to $10,000 from $600

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Senior Democrats in Congress have agreed to raise their proposed tax reporting threshold for bank account inflows and outflows to $10,000 a year, with exemptions for wage income, from an earlier proposal of $600 that drew criticism for being too intrusive. U.S. Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden on Tuesday said the new $10,000 Internal Revenue Service reporting threshold, to be included in Democrats' sweeping "reconciliation" social spending and tax hike legislation, was chosen after consultations with the U.S. Treasury because it is a level frequently used in other bank reporting requirements.

  • Bitcoin nears all-time high on heels of ETF excitement

    Decrypt Editor-in-Chief Dan Roberts joins Yahoo Finance to discuss&nbsp;

  • Excitement Builds As Big Oil Prepares To Release Earnings

    arnings season is finally upon us and analysts are expecting some big performances from the oil majors, with high oil and gas prices providing the companies with plenty of profit

  • Why Carnival Corporation Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) fell 2.7% through 10:35 a.m. EDT trading Tuesday after the cruise company announced, after close of trading yesterday, that it has closed on a "previously announced incremental first-priority senior secured term loan facility in an aggregate principal amount of $2.3 billion." Investors are presumably reacting to the reminder that Carnival Corporation carries a lot of debt -- nearly $25 billion more than it has cash on hand -- and now seems to be taking on $2.3 billion more. As Carnival explained yesterday, the entire proceeds of its new loan will be used to redeem a batch of "11.500% First-Priority Senior Secured Notes due 2023."