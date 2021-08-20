CALGARY, AB, Aug. 20, 2021 /CNW/ - Lock Search Group today announced the Lead, Biochemistry & Innovation recruitment on behalf of Phyto Organix Foods. Based in Calgary, Phyto Organix is a newly founded, independent Alberta company whose mission is to develop sustainable plant protein and by-products for wellness-conscious food consumers, and the food & beverage industry as a whole. Phyto Organix Foods will source yellow peas to produce their protein in what will be the first wet plant protein fractionation facility of its kind in Southern Alberta.

Phyto Organix Foods Partners with Lock Search Group to Recruit for Lead, Biochemistry & Innovation (CNW Group/Lock Search Group)

Phyto Organix will see a significant capital investment into protein fractionation capacity in Alberta, add over 50 jobs and yield a 4.0x economic multiplier from their value-added processes vs. Canada's legacy raw/unrefined pulse export model. The company is in the process of raising equity capital for this exciting business, with closing of the financing expected in early fall.

Due to projected growth, Phyto Organix Foods is actively searching for an outstanding candidate to join their R&D team in Calgary, Alberta. The primary focus of this role is to design and carry out experiments to develop protein extraction conditions to optimize organic protein purity, yield and structural and functional characteristics. Specific accountabilities will include; collaborating with Phyto's executive team on extraction methodologies to bring proven leadership, conceptualize, develop, test and evaluate extraction methods, preserve all forms of intellectual and material property including support for writing patents and provide regular updates on emerging protein extraction and technology trends.

The ideal candidate will hold at minimum a Masters degree in Food Science, Biochemistry, Organic Chemistry or Protein Chemistry (Ph.D preferred), along with 5-10 years R&D experience within academic or industry roles focused on food science and/or plant protein extraction methods. The incumbent should understand food product chemistry, analytical testing, formulation and processes used in food manufacturing. Experience leading and working in small teams is an asset.

Story continues

The position will be based in Calgary, AB and will report directly to Phyto Organix Foods COO.

About Lock Search Group

Lock Search Group is a retained executive search firm specializing in identifying world class executive leaders and decision makers. More information about Lock Search Group is available at www.locksearchgroup.com

You may view the full position description on LinkedIn here: https://www.linkedin.com/jobs/view/2681772494/?capColoOverride=true

SOURCE Lock Search Group

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/20/c6752.html