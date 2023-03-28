Phytogenic Feed Additives Market Report 2023: Growing Concern Around Cattle Health Boosts Sector

DUBLIN, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Phytogenic Feed Additives Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F Segmented By Type (Essential Oils, Flavonoids, Saponins, and Other Types), By Livestock, By Source, By Form, By Function, By Packaging, By Region and Competition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Phytogenic Feed Additives market is anticipated to witness a growth of steady CAGR in the forecast period, 2024-2028.

This can be ascribed due to the growing demand for animal-based products and innovative livestock-rearing practices across the globe. Similarly, growing concern about animal health and the quality of feed is expected to create significant growth during the forecasted period.

Also, major key players are planning to invest in and introduce innovative products for animal health care which will further boost the growth of the market during the forecasted period.

Additionally, expansion and partnerships would offer lucrative opportunities for market players which will drive the growth of the market over the years. Similarly, growing demand for meat and dairy products along with the usage of synthetically produced antibiotics in developing regions such as Europe and North America will create significant growth in the forecasted period.



Growing concern about cattle health issues



Owners of livestock are investing in the use of phytogenic feed additives, which help in enriching the product. The market for phytogenic feed additives is expanding globally due to the natural, plant-based bioactive compounds known as botanicals, phytobiotics, or phytogenic feed additives. Additionally, the industry has been under significant pressure to find effective substitutes due to the current trend of limiting the use of antibiotics, particularly in the diet of poultry. This is likely to increase demand for phytogenic feed additives throughout the forecast period.

The market has been dealing with the effects of a lack of patents, strong security regulations, and insufficient regulatory framework across different nations, i.e., duplication of feed additives, but lack of standardization continues to be a key concern. Numerous local producers take advantage of these gaps and provide items of poor quality, which has a long-term negative impact on the market for phytogenic feed additives. It has been analyzed that approximately 3% of 1.2 billion tons of phytogenic additives used across the globe are plant-based ingredients.



Growing demand for natural additives



Natural additives play an important role in enhancing the food quality of different livestock. Growing demand for poultry and swine livestock is expected to create significant growth during the forecasted period. Growing demand for reducing the outbreak of zoonotic diseases and increasing the overall health of livestock farmers are choosing natural additives which will cure animal health.

Additionally, phytogenic feed additives help to control potential pathogens in animals and modulate intestinal microbiota present in the gut. Over the last decades, global meat production has been observed at an exponential rate of growth. The increasing pet population along with the concerns of pet owners for pet health and nutrition will further boost the growth of the market during the forecasted period.



