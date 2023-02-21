Pia Baumann takes up her position as Chief Medical Officer

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Medivir AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: MVIR), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative treatments for cancer in areas of high unmet medical need, announced today that the company's new Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Pia Baumann took up her position. As member of the company's management team her responsibilities include the continued clinical development of the candidate drug fostroxacitabine bralpamide (fostrox).

Pia Baumann, an MD specialized in oncology who earned her Ph.D. at Karolinska Institute, has substantial experience in drug development in the cancer field. Her experience comes from many years of clinical work at Karolinska Hospital and larger pharmaceutical companies as well as smaller biotech companies where she has developed global product strategies as well as designed and conducted clinical studies in close collaboration with leading clinics. Pia most recently held a position at AstraZeneca as Vice President Medical with global responsibility for the company's Tagrisso and Lung Cancer franchise. Before that, she held leading, global positions in cancer drug development at Takeda, Incyte and ARIAD Pharmaceuticals.

"I am very pleased that Pia now has taken up the role as Chief Medical Officer. She is joining us at an exciting time, considering we have just communicated that fostrox is now entering the expansion phase (phase 2a) in combination with Lenvima®. Her experience in global drug development as well as interaction and cooperation with regulatory authorities will be very important for the continued clinical development of fostrox," says Jens Lindberg, CEO at Medivir AB.

Medivir in brief

Medivir develops innovative drugs with a focus on cancer where the unmet medical needs are high. The drug candidates are directed toward indication areas where available therapies are limited or missing and there are great opportunities to offer significant improvements to patients. Medivir is focusing on the development of fostroxacitabine bralpamide (fostrox), a pro-drug designed to selectively treat liver cancer cells and to minimize side effects. Collaborations and partnerships are important parts of Medivir's business model, and the drug development is conducted either by Medivir or in partnership. Birinapant, a SMAC mimetic, is exclusively outlicensed to IGM Biosciences (Nasdaq: IGMS) to be developed in combination with IGM-antibodies for the treatment of solid tumors. Medivir's share (ticker: MVIR) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's Small Cap list. www.medivir.com.

