U.S. markets open in 18 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,021.75
    +12.25 (+0.31%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,048.00
    +28.00 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,684.00
    +59.50 (+0.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,902.10
    +7.20 (+0.38%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.45
    +1.27 (+1.58%)
     

  • Gold

    1,924.00
    +14.10 (+0.74%)
     

  • Silver

    24.33
    +0.27 (+1.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0860
    +0.0062 (+0.58%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4320
    -0.1030 (-2.91%)
     

  • Vix

    19.08
    -0.41 (-2.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2399
    +0.0111 (+0.90%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.0560
    -0.1520 (-0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,492.55
    +180.00 (+0.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    497.81
    +6.96 (+1.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,849.05
    -1.98 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,791.12
    +652.44 (+2.50%)
     

Pia Launches True Automation Solution to Simplify Processes, Free Up Resources, and Improve Operational Efficiencies for MSPs

·4 min read

NEW SOUTH WALES, Australia, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pia has officially launched Pia aiDesk, a true automation platform that integrates with existing IT service management (ITSM) tools to simplify processes, free up resources, and improve operational efficiencies for managed services providers (MSPs).

"Getting the service desk right has always been a pain point for MSPs," said Christian Pacheco, founder and CEO of Pia. "An AI-first approach to improving operational efficiency through process optimization, Pia reduces the time technicians spend on Level 1 and Level 2 support tickets. With Pia, MSPs will be able to reduce their workloads, resolve tickets faster, and improve ticket closure rates."

Founded and led by Christian Pacheco, a multi-award-winning entrepreneur and owner of Virtual IT Group, one of the top MSPs in Australia, Pia solved a significant problem he was having as an MSP owner. Before developing the solution, his help desk technicians frequently spent time on daily repetitive tasks (e.g., changing calendar permissions, deleting mail contacts, setting up remote desktop access, and diagnosing remote desktop issues) instead of focusing on high-value activities. This kept his business costs high (labor in particular), negatively affected employee morale (leading to high turnover) and hampered consistent service delivery (preventing quality outcomes for his clients).

Instead of waiting for someone else to build a solution, Pacheco and his team created their own automations, focusing first on clients with labor-intensive processes. For instance, there was a lot of governance around creating new users for his client in the construction industry. By automating the process, Pacheco and his team reduced a four-hour task to about six minutes, seeing results almost immediately. Recognizing there was a need for an automated ticket resolution solution in the market for MSPs, Pacheco began developing Pia into the product it is today.

Pia today has more than 100 automations and integrations for MSPs. The platform has over 50 automation packages, which include automations for the following service desk tasks: changing user details, resetting network password, granting mailbox permissions, troubleshooting network drives, terminating users, deploying SonicWall VPN, modifying distributing group settings, and many more.

The solution integrates seamlessly into most professional automation services (PSA) tools, including ConnectWise PSA, Kaseya BMS, Autotask, ServiceNow, and HaloPSA. Pia also has integrations with key vendors and products, including Microsoft 365 and Teams, Rhipe, Citrix, RingCentral, Mimecast, IT Glue, Open VPN, and Titan.

Pia is committed to building and maintaining its security-first culture for its employees, customers, and vendors. The company's security program aligns with the criteria set forth by the following frameworks: SOC 2, ISO27001, and GDPR. Additionally, Pia undergoes independent third-party assessments to test its security and compliance controls; performs an independent third-party penetration at least annually to ensure that the security posture of our services is uncompromised; and requires employees to go through security awareness training covering industry standard practices and information security topics, such as phishing and password management. Other components of Pia's security commitments include cloud security, access security, and vendor and risk management.

"Pia is going to boost the confidence in how MSPs do business significantly by shifting the conversation from solving IT challenges to providing business solutions," Pacheco said. "When MSPs can deliver the end-to-end service they promised to their customers, that is massive. Instead of having discussions about customer support, MSPs will be able to focus their efforts on helping customers grow their businesses by boosting productivity, improving business performance, and solving complex business challenges."

There are already 49 partners across three continents using the platform. Pia's goal is to reach 500 partners by December 2023.

"Pia is today where the RMM platforms were 12 to 15 years ago," said Kevin Studley, president and CEO of The Network Pro Inc., one of Pia's partners. "The RMM platforms changed the way we did business. Pia is the next stage and evolution of automation in the ITSM industry. With Pia, our service desk engineers can now close 30 to 40 tickets per day instead of 12-14. While Pia dramatically impacts our business for the better, there is value for the clients, too. The clients have their issues solved faster, and they can get back to business."

Media Contact:

Christopher Joseph (CJ) Arlotta
CJ Media Solutions, LLC for Pia
C: 631-572-3019
352188@email4pr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pia-launches-true-automation-solution-to-simplify-processes-free-up-resources-and-improve-operational-efficiencies-for-msps-301724675.html

SOURCE Pia

Recommended Stories

  • Is the Intel and Nvidia Team Up a Game Changer for Intel Stock?

    This video focuses on Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), and recent announcements on data center solutions using both Nvidia and Intel technology. Are the tides finally turning for Intel investors? Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

  • In a Stunning Move, Apple Plans to Ditch Highly Valued Wireless Component Suppliers

    This personal electronics device company pursues expensive, complex initiatives to improve its competitive positioning.

  • Microsoft reportedly preparing to lay off thousands of employees, recruiters

    Yahoo Finance tech editor Dan Howley joins the Live show to break down recent accounts of Microsoft allegedly preparing to cut thousand of jobs tied to its recruiting department.

  • Microsoft to cut thousands of jobs across divisions - reports

    The expected layoffs would be the latest in the U.S. technology sector, where companies including Amazon.com Inc and Meta Platforms Inc have announced retrenchment exercises in response to slowing demand and a worsening global economic outlook. Microsoft's move could indicate that the tech sector may continue to shed jobs. "From a big picture perspective, another pending round of layoffs at Microsoft suggests the environment is not improving, and likely continues to worsen," Morningstar analyst Dan Romanoff said.

  • Apple Wants to Play in the Metaverse. Don’t Expect It to Be Easy.

    Apple has reportedly indefinitely postponed the launch of its augmented-reality glasses and faces delays in the launch of its mixed-reality headset.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge.

  • Apple indefinitely postpones launch of AR glasses - Bloomberg News

    The iPhone maker's mixed-reality headset - which combines both augmented and virtual reality - is set to launch in this year's spring event, Bloomberg said, adding that the device will cost around $3,000. Apple's mixed-reality device would compete with the likes of Meta Platforms' Quest Pro virtual and mixed-reality headset, which it launched late last year for $1,500, half of the Apple device's reported price. Apple will aim to do so by using chips on par with those in the iPhone rather than components found in higher-end Mac computers.

  • I ruined my family’s finances by withdrawing from my 401(k) to buy a house – I regret it

    See: I’m a single dad maxing out my retirement accounts and earning $100,000 – how do I make the most of my retirement dollars? Keep in mind however that loans from your employer-based retirement plans are also risky – if you were to separate from your job, for whatever reason, you’d be responsible to pay it back or it would be treated as a distribution. “I wouldn’t advise this or done it this way, but he’s not stuck and it’s not detrimental – it’s just a tough lesson to learn,” said Jordan Benold, a certified financial planner at Benold Financial Planning.

  • DigitalOcean Makes a Genius Acquisition

    One of the mundane but crucial tasks for every developer is properly handling backups. Cloud providers have outages, and data is sometimes lost. If that data is important to a developer's application -- say, a mission-critical database -- a lack of backups will be an unmitigated disaster.

  • Apple debuts MacBook Pro and Mac Mini with new high-powered M2 Pro and M2 Max chips

    Apple debuts MacBook Pro and Mac mini with new high-powered M2 Pro and M2 Max chips

  • Russia posts record current account surplus of $227 billion in 2022

    Russia's current account - a measure of the difference between all money coming into a country through trade, investment and transfers, and what flows back out - came in at $227.4 billion, up 86% from 2021. Russian imports fell sharply last year amid an exodus of Western firms after the West imposed sweeping sanctions on Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine. But the Kremlin has sought to replace revenues lost from its oil and gas exports to Europe with a pivot to China, India and other Asian countries.

  • Warren Buffett Is Raking in $4.84 Billion in Annual Dividend Income From These 6 Stocks

    These half-dozen stocks will account for the lion's share of Berkshire Hathaway's more than $6 billion in dividend income this year.

  • If You Aren't Quiet Quitting, You May Have This Viral New Label

    Last summer, 24-year-old engineer Zaid Khan inadvertently set off a firestorm with a short TikTok video about how he was "quitting the idea of going above and beyond" at work. Thus the term "quiet quitting" was born and sparked both a cultural phenomenon that motivated many workers to rethink their approach to work-life balance as well as angered some executives dedicated to the "lean in" and "hustle" culture of an earlier era. Another buzzy term to be born as a counterbalance to "quiet quitting" is "quiet hiring."

  • Microsoft and Google Will Both Have to Bear AI’s Costs

    Tools such as ChatGPT could upend search and cloud computing, but the cost will be high as profit margins draw more scrutiny.

  • Apple CEO Tim Cook asked for — and got — a major pay cut this year. Is there ever a time when some of us should accept one too? The answer is ‘yes.’

    The new year is barely underway, but for Apple CEO Tim Cook, 2023 is already memorable — though not in a way you may expect. In an SEC filing, Apple announced that Cook will receive a big pay cut in 2023, and the filing noted that he requested the cut. “Mr. Cook’s 2023 target total compensation is $49 million, a reduction of over 40% from his 2022 target total compensation,” the filing noted.

  • FTX finds $5.5 billion in liquid assets, still faces 'substantial shortfall'

    Collapsed crypto exchange FTX, which is currently in bankruptcy, says it has identified $5.5 billion of liquid assets but based on current estimates both the international and U.S. based exchange still have a "substantial shortfall" relative to what customers are owed.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Watch As Microsoft Flexes Cloud Platforms

    Cybersecurity stocks have underperformed vs. the S&P 500. But cloud security companies may be better positioned as corporate budgets tighten.

  • McDonald's Shares Whopper of a Plan for the Big Mac

    The fast-food giant appears to be borrowing a strategy that has been very successful for Burger King.

  • Unity Software Lays Off More Workers as Tech Job Cuts Grow

    The San Francisco-based provider of tools for creating videogames joined a list of tech companies that are cutting staff, saying 284 jobs would be eliminated.

  • Costco must face lawsuit over 'dolphin safe' tuna claim

    A U.S. judge on Tuesday said Costco Wholesale Corp must face a lawsuit claiming it falsely advertises and labels its canned tuna as "dolphin safe" despite using fishing methods that harm and kill dolphins. U.S. District Judge William Orrick in San Francisco said the plaintiff in the proposed nationwide class action plausibly alleged that Costco fraudulently pledged adherence to a higher dolphin-safe standard than federal law requires, and then broke its "heightened promise." The plaintiff Melinda Wright accused Costco of violating California consumer protection laws by claiming its tuna was caught with "100% Monofilament Leaders & Circle Hooks," a practice she said is not dolphin-safe, and was "100% Traceable from Sea to Shelf," which she said could not be verified.