Pia Launches True Automation Solution to Simplify Processes, Free Up Resources, and Improve Operational Efficiencies for MSPs

NEW SOUTH WALES, Australia, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pia has officially launched Pia aiDesk, a true automation platform that integrates with existing IT service management (ITSM) tools to simplify processes, free up resources, and improve operational efficiencies for managed services providers (MSPs).

"Getting the service desk right has always been a pain point for MSPs," said Christian Pacheco, founder and CEO of Pia. "An AI-first approach to improving operational efficiency through process optimization, Pia reduces the time technicians spend on Level 1 and Level 2 support tickets. With Pia, MSPs will be able to reduce their workloads, resolve tickets faster, and improve ticket closure rates."

Founded and led by Christian Pacheco, a multi-award-winning entrepreneur and owner of Virtual IT Group, one of the top MSPs in Australia, Pia solved a significant problem he was having as an MSP owner. Before developing the solution, his help desk technicians frequently spent time on daily repetitive tasks (e.g., changing calendar permissions, deleting mail contacts, setting up remote desktop access, and diagnosing remote desktop issues) instead of focusing on high-value activities. This kept his business costs high (labor in particular), negatively affected employee morale (leading to high turnover) and hampered consistent service delivery (preventing quality outcomes for his clients).

Instead of waiting for someone else to build a solution, Pacheco and his team created their own automations, focusing first on clients with labor-intensive processes. For instance, there was a lot of governance around creating new users for his client in the construction industry. By automating the process, Pacheco and his team reduced a four-hour task to about six minutes, seeing results almost immediately. Recognizing there was a need for an automated ticket resolution solution in the market for MSPs, Pacheco began developing Pia into the product it is today.

Pia today has more than 100 automations and integrations for MSPs. The platform has over 50 automation packages, which include automations for the following service desk tasks: changing user details, resetting network password, granting mailbox permissions, troubleshooting network drives, terminating users, deploying SonicWall VPN, modifying distributing group settings, and many more.

The solution integrates seamlessly into most professional automation services (PSA) tools, including ConnectWise PSA, Kaseya BMS, Autotask, ServiceNow, and HaloPSA. Pia also has integrations with key vendors and products, including Microsoft 365 and Teams, Rhipe, Citrix, RingCentral, Mimecast, IT Glue, Open VPN, and Titan.

Pia is committed to building and maintaining its security-first culture for its employees, customers, and vendors. The company's security program aligns with the criteria set forth by the following frameworks: SOC 2, ISO27001, and GDPR. Additionally, Pia undergoes independent third-party assessments to test its security and compliance controls; performs an independent third-party penetration at least annually to ensure that the security posture of our services is uncompromised; and requires employees to go through security awareness training covering industry standard practices and information security topics, such as phishing and password management. Other components of Pia's security commitments include cloud security, access security, and vendor and risk management.

"Pia is going to boost the confidence in how MSPs do business significantly by shifting the conversation from solving IT challenges to providing business solutions," Pacheco said. "When MSPs can deliver the end-to-end service they promised to their customers, that is massive. Instead of having discussions about customer support, MSPs will be able to focus their efforts on helping customers grow their businesses by boosting productivity, improving business performance, and solving complex business challenges."

There are already 49 partners across three continents using the platform. Pia's goal is to reach 500 partners by December 2023.

"Pia is today where the RMM platforms were 12 to 15 years ago," said Kevin Studley, president and CEO of The Network Pro Inc., one of Pia's partners. "The RMM platforms changed the way we did business. Pia is the next stage and evolution of automation in the ITSM industry. With Pia, our service desk engineers can now close 30 to 40 tickets per day instead of 12-14. While Pia dramatically impacts our business for the better, there is value for the clients, too. The clients have their issues solved faster, and they can get back to business."

