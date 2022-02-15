U.S. markets close in 2 hours 23 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,463.06
    +61.39 (+1.39%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,970.26
    +404.09 (+1.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,062.31
    +271.40 (+1.97%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,067.07
    +46.29 (+2.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.57
    -3.89 (-4.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,856.00
    -13.40 (-0.72%)
     

  • Silver

    23.37
    -0.48 (-2.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1361
    +0.0053 (+0.47%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0380
    +0.0420 (+2.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3530
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6460
    +0.0960 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,108.46
    +1,606.24 (+3.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,014.79
    +20.21 (+2.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,608.92
    +77.33 (+1.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,865.19
    -214.40 (-0.79%)
     

PIA and The PIA Partnership Unveil Winning@Cybersecurity Defense

·4 min read

WASHINGTON, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Professional Insurance Agents (PIA) and its carrier council The PIA Partnership have created Winning@Cybersecurity Defense to help agents understand cyber risks and act on them.

There is a heightened and growing concern about the full range of cyber risks, which have been increasing exponentially. Cyber perils outrank COVID-19 as the top global business risk in 2022 according to the Allianz Risk Barometer annual survey of CEOs, risk managers, brokers and insurance experts. Respondents to the 2022 NU/PIA Independent Agent Survey, when asked to rate their concerns about serving clients online, cited data security/privacy compliance as their top concern (64%).

"In many respects, cyberattacks are the pandemic of technology," said PIA Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mike Becker. "A cyberattack is lethal, destructive and can infect systems that are not protected. They can have devastating long-term effects, especially for small businesses. Ransomware, phishing, and data breaches can cost insurance agencies hundreds of thousands of dollars.

"It is critical that all business owners realize the magnitude of the threat and take action. That's why PIA and The PIA Partnership created Winning@Cybersecurity Defense, a comprehensive program to help independent insurance agents protect themselves and fight back," Becker said.

What is Winning@Cybersecurity Defense?

Winning@Cybersecurity Defense is a four-step comprehensive resource created to educate agents and their clients about the most common cyber dangers faced by small and mid-sized businesses as well as the business practices and insurance coverages that can reduce these risks. It also includes materials agents can share with their clients to help them understand their cyber exposure and the benefits of purchasing a cyber policy for their businesses.

Divided into four parts, agents can take a customized approach and tackle the sections in any order.

Cyber Risk A to Z introduces agents to the most common threats: fraudulent funds transfer, ransomware, social engineering, cyber business interruption, data breach and privacy, network security and website media liability. It includes examples and quizzes to test understanding.

Cyber Risk Insurance Protection provides information about what insurance covers, how to sell it, what questions to ask customers, and programs to consider.


Cyber Risk Assessment
One of the key steps for an agency is doing a detailed assessment of its own cyber risks. In partnership with long-time PIA advocate, Thomas H. Wetzel, agencies can obtain a low-cost cyber risk assessment designed specifically for them.

Cyber Resources for Your Agency
This section provides a variety of tools and vendors to help agents protect their agencies and customers. Featured are: custom assessments, security tips, employee training, password management, antivirus protection, business recovery plans, vendor management, having a security mindset and much more.

Comments From Agents

The development process for Winning@Cybersecurity Defense included three focus groups to discuss agent issues and concerns, as well as a series of beta tests. Feedback from agents guided program development. Comments from agents included:

"I'm scared to death of getting hacked. It could wipe out the business."

"The risk is huge if it happens to you. We've had clients that have been breached, the costs have been astronomical. It's important for people to really understand what can happen."

"[Customers] hear stories about cyber breaches and social engineering, but it hasn't happened to them. The industry needs to do a better job of highlighting the cyber claims."

"I've seen a huge uptick in phishing. I mean they're really good. They are really, really good. I mean, they design emails that look like they're coming from my hometown. My staff is getting hit with these as well."

Cyber risk is not a new topic for the PIA, which has been focused on cyber issues for a long time through its Cyber 101 program, originally launched in 2017. The new Winning@Cybersecurity Defense will replace the Cyber 101 program.


Learn More

To learn more about Winning@Cybersecurity Defense visit: www.pianational.org/cybersecurity.

About The PIA Partnership

The PIA Partnership is a joint effort of leading insurance carriers and PIA to develop hands-on tools for PIA members and agents appointed by Partnership carriers. To learn more about the PIA Partnership visit: www.thepiapartnership.com.

PIA would like to thank the PIA Partnership companies that helped to develop Winning@Cybersecurity Defense: Encompass Insurance, Erie Insurance, Liberty Mutual, Foremost, National General Insurance, Progressive Insurance, Selective Insurance Group, State Auto Insurance Companies, The Hanover Insurance Group, Travelers, and West Bend Mutual Insurance Company. Learn more about The PIA Partnership at www.ThePIAPartnership.com.

About PIA

Founded in 1931, PIA is a national trade association that represents member insurance agents and their employees who sell and service all kinds of insurance, but specialize in coverage of automobiles, homes, and businesses. PIA's web address is www.pianational.org.

This press release is online at:
https://www.pianational.org/detail-pages/news/2022/02/15/pia-and-the-pia-partnership-unveil-winning@cybersecurity-defense

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pia-and-the-pia-partnership-unveil-winningcybersecurity-defense-301482907.html

SOURCE National Association of Professional Insurance Agents

Recommended Stories

  • Average Net Worth by Age

    Net worth is a financial metric that can help you keep your individual picture of your finances in perspective. The average net worth by age, in this case, refers to the net worth of the households in the U.S. divided … Continue reading → The post Average Net Worth by Age appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why Palantir Stock Is Rising Today

    Shares of Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) were up by roughly 3.4% as of 1 p.m. ET Monday, after having been up by as much as 4.6% earlier in the session. The big-data specialist's share price gains were apparently driven by CEO Alex Karp's 2022 letter to shareholders, which was published before the market opened. While the letter contained little in the way of detailed company-specific news, Karp laid out some commentary on Palantir's business and the software industry broadly.

  • Elon Musk Donated $5.7 Billion of Tesla Shares to Charity

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk gifted almost $6 billion worth of Tesla Inc. stock to charity late last year in one of the largest philanthropic donations in history.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Donated $5.7 Billion of Tesla Shares to CharityPutin Seeks Diplomatic Solution Amid ‘Partial’ Troop PullbackPutin Sees Basis for Talks After Scholz Meeting: Ukraine UpdateTrump's Accountants Just Quit. What Took So Long?Sarcasm in Ukraine Roils Markets Swinging Between War, PeaceThe world’s richest man don

  • Virgin Galactic stock soars after space ticket sales open

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss Virgin Galactic stock as the company announces reservations to go into space.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Popped Ahead of Earnings

    Semiconductor stock Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) got another lift on Tuesday morning when investment bank Piper Sandler predicted -- on the day before fourth-quarter earnings arrive -- that Nvidia will deliver a "significant beat and raise," as StreetInsider.com reported this morning. "Overall, demand [for Nvidia's chips] continues to be strong for gaming given the adoption of RTX GPUs with ray tracing," Piper Sandler said this morning. In short, Piper Sandler is predicting that Nvidia will exceed expectations for 48% quarterly revenue growth and 58% earnings growth in its fourth-quarter report.

  • Should I Buy Long-Term Care Insurance?

    Long-term care insurance is designed to help cover the cost of nursing home care. This type of insurance can help to fill a financial gap that isn’t covered by Medicare, without requiring you to spend down assets to qualify for … Continue reading → The post Should I Buy Long-Term Care Insurance? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Shale King Harold Hamm Is Passing Billions to His Heirs Tax-Free

    (Bloomberg) -- Harold Hamm executed one of the largest wealth transfers in U.S. history last week, handing each of his five children a stake worth about $2.3 billion in Continental Resources Inc., the shale drilling company he founded more than 50 years ago.Most Read from BloombergHere’s What the Pandemic Has in Store for the World NextPutin Signals Talks With U.S. to Go On as Some Drills EndStocks Fail to Hold Gains as Treasury Yields Jump: Markets WrapCovid’s Great Uncoupling: Gap Widens Betwe

  • Here Are The 8 High-Dividend Stocks Everyone Is Racing To Buy

    The race is on to add dividends to stock portfolios. But investors are still being picky in the S&P 500 — and know what they're looking for.

  • Elon Musk gave 5 million Tesla shares to charity after teasing possible donation to fight world hunger

    Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Elon Musk donated more than 5 million Tesla shares in November, just days after the U.N. World Food Program outlined a plan to potentially use a $6 billion donation from the world's richest man.

  • Greenlight Capital’s David Einhorn bets against Tesla again

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss David Einhorn shorting Tesla again.

  • If You're an Intel Investor, Here's What I'd Do

    INTC is here to stay but it's a long way from competing effectively against either Nvidia or AMD, or even Taiwan Semiconductor.

  • Nvidia’s Earnings Could Be a Big Win for Its the Stock. What to Expect.

    Solid performance is expected in the chip maker's gaming and data center businesses when it reports earnings Wednesday.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 9%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    What can we say about 2022? The year is only 6 weeks old, and the markets – which climbed so high in 2021 – are in a correction. The NASDAQ has fallen almost 12% since the start of the year, and the S&P 500 is behind at a net year-to-date loss of 8%. The losses have been broad-based, although tech has been particularly hard hit. The headwinds pushing against the market momentum have come in a cluster. From the supply chain bottlenecks, to increasing shortages of goods, to steadily rising inflati

  • Roblox, a metaverse gaming company, will report earnings today

    Roblox is set to report its Q4 earnings after the bell on Tuesday.

  • Pinterest Stock Is Relatively Cheap According to This Metric

    Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) was one of the unintended beneficiaries of the pandemic's onset. The company experienced a further tailwind as people were more often undertaking DIY projects and cooking, and visiting Pinterest for inspiration. The company has lost monthly active users for three consecutive quarters, and its stock is down considerably from its all-time high.

  • Cathie Wood’s ARK Snaps Up Sea Stock After Reports India Bans Game

    Sea shares rose close to 4% in the premarket Tuesday after more than 18% was wiped off its market value on Monday

  • Nvidia Stock Before Earnings: Sell, Hold, or Buy?

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is set to release its fiscal 2022 fourth-quarter results (year ended Jan. 31) after the market closes on Feb. 16, and investors will be looking for a solid showing that could help shares of the tech giant regain its mojo after a terrible start to 2022. Nvidia stock is down 19% so far this year due to a variety of factors ranging from the broader sell-off in tech stocks on account of a hawkish Federal Reserve, surging inflation, and the collapse of the Arm Limited deal that cost the chipmaker $1.3 billion. One of the biggest reasons investors may consider selling Nvidia stock is the company's valuation.

  • Why Sea Limited Stock Bounced Back Today

    Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE), a digital entertainment and e-commerce company, were rebounding today after the company's stock fell off a cliff yesterday. Sea Limited is based in Singapore, but Tencent Holdings, a tech giant in China, is a major investor in Sea. The news sent Sea Limited's stock tumbling 17% yesterday.

  • 5 Leading Tech Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

    Tech stocks tend to also be closely associated with innovation, disrupting old industries and creating new ones. This allows these technology companies to evolve and grow at an outsized pace for many years (if they have strong management teams and enough opportunity). Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) started as a content delivery network (CDN), a network of servers distributed across the world that helps deliver web content.

  • ViacomCBS' (NASDAQ:VIAC) Dividend Will Be US$0.24

    The board of ViacomCBS Inc. ( NASDAQ:VIAC ) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 1st of April, with...