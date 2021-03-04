Piana Group to Launch Proprietary Antiviral Treatment

The New Gold Standard for COVID-19 Protection is Silver

CARTERSVILLE, Ga., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Piana Group, the 439-year-old textile company known for breakthrough chemical treatment innovations for fiber and nonwoven textiles in automotive, appliance and bedding markets, has turned their resources towards COVID-19 protection.

The innovative new Piana Protection™ technology enables any textile or porous surface to be protected with an antiviral and antibacterial treatment with fibers that are treated throughout and highly durable. The Piana Group's solution relies upon advanced silver chemistry and patented Piana fiber treatment processes that ensure efficacy within minutes of contact. Independent laboratory tests have shown a 99.8% reduction in viral activity in the first 30 minutes and 99.995% viral reduction after one hour.

Piana Protection™ fiber technology is currently specified for use in face masks which are pending final approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and will be available in the market in Spring 2021. This exciting new technology is highly versatile and will soon be integrated into a host of other consumer products including pillows, mattress toppers, filtration and seating applications. The proprietary antiviral and antimicrobial solution is pending approval by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Cushioning articles treated with Piana Protection™ will feature patent pending V-Smart™ nonwoven fiber construction. V-Smart™ materials are lightweight, highly resilient, moldable and have extremely high airflow to help maintain a cool, dry environment. The addition of Piana Protection™ antiviral and antimicrobial treatments will further elevate the numerous distinctive attributes of this adaptable foam replacement material.

Piana Group products are manufactured using patented, ecologically sound manufacturing processes and are 100% recyclable, minimizing and reusing waste through our highly transparent, eco-friendly operations in Cartersville, GA and San Luis, AZ.



Story continues

About Piana Group

The Piana family began work in the textile business in 1582 in Biella, Italy. The family business evolved into dyeing fiber in 1950 for the traditional apparel business. In 1995, Tintoria Piana opened in Cartersville, GA to dye fiber for the American textile market again serving traditional textile markets for apparel and some home furnishings. Over time, the business evolved to focus on the nonwovens industry to offer performance and value-added treatment to the fiber. Their products are the hidden technology in many everyday consumer products, from automotive to home furnishings. The company is still owned by the original family with Andrea Piana at the helm, an entrepreneurial CEO who continues to innovate for the future, based on the solid foundation of the company's centuries old heritage.

For further inquires please contact:

Sangeetha Ramkumar

404.931.4881

304444@email4pr.com

Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/piana-group-to-launch-proprietary-antiviral-treatment-301240502.html

SOURCE Piana Group