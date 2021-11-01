Piccolina Launches New Products for Holiday 2021

Mission-driven children's brand adds dolls, infant onesies, and tulle skirts to its product offerings

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Piccolina , the children's lifestyle brand that was on Oprah's Favorite Things , has expanded its line to dolls, infant onesies, and tulle skirts in time for the holidays.

The Trailblazer Dolls are a new addition to Piccolina's Trailblazer Collection, beloved by celebrities like Hillary Duff and Mindy Kaling for their custom artwork of barrier-breaking female leaders. The 16-inch, play-friendly plush dolls include Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, astronaut Mae Jemison, primatologist Jane Goodall, and artist Frida Kahlo. They come with removable clothes and accessories and take inspiration from original illustrations by Piccolina's collaborating female artists .

Piccolina also launched baby onesies and tulle skirts under its Discovery Collection with designs featuring themes like chemistry, paleontology, and topics that spark curiosity in STREAM*.

Piccolina Founder and CEO Heide Iravani shares, "We created our baby onesies in response to our customers' strong demand for infant clothing in sizes 0-24 months. It's never too early to introduce the youngest members of the family to the enriching topics that are featured in our prints." Made of pure cotton, the zip-front onesies are long-sleeved and full-length for the colder months ahead.

With the holidays in mind, Piccolina also launched tulle skirts in sizes 2T-10. With elastic waistbands for comfort, and embroidery and appliqué details for a special touch, they're made to be party-ready and play-friendly.

In celebration of Native American Heritage Month this November, Piccolina will also introduce its newest trailblazer, Maria Tallchief. Of Native American (Osage tribe) heritage, Tallchief was America's first major prima ballerina. The Maria Tallchief Trailblazer Tee features custom artwork by Native American artist Aly McKnight of the Shoshone-Bannock Tribe.

Story continues

Shop Piccolina's Holiday 2021 Collection at www.piccolinakids.com . Follow the brand on Instagram @piccolina_kids .

ABOUT PICCOLINA

Founded in 2019 by Heide Iravani and Emily Clifford, Piccolina is a mission-driven children's lifestyle brand dedicated to empowering today's young children to become tomorrow's changemakers and problem solvers. Piccolina's core values of social justice, equality, and inclusion are woven into all aspects of its business - from its diverse, all-female team and its collaboration with a global community of female artists to its thoughtful sourcing and the contribution of 1% of sales to its non-profit partners .

*STREAM is for Science, Technology, Reading/wRiting, Engineering, the Arts, and Math.

Media Contact:

Piccolina

Cybill Guynn

322616@email4pr.com

773 630 6727

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/piccolina-launches-new-products-for-holiday-2021-301412855.html

SOURCE Piccolina