U.S. markets open in 4 hours 57 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,536.00
    -3.25 (-0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,667.00
    -51.00 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,868.75
    +5.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,085.50
    -2.80 (-0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    99.96
    +0.69 (+0.70%)
     

  • Gold

    1,936.00
    +12.30 (+0.64%)
     

  • Silver

    24.95
    +0.30 (+1.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1040
    -0.0009 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3770
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.68
    +0.12 (+0.58%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3127
    +0.0009 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.5540
    +0.0640 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,178.52
    -161.79 (-0.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,088.97
    +48.70 (+4.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,534.70
    -3.20 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,736.47
    +70.49 (+0.25%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'How to invest like Warren Buffett amid rising volatility'

Wednesday, April 20 at 2 PM ET, Bill Smead joins Jared Blikre to discuss the massive rotations catching investors off guard.

Pick-to-Light Systems Market Size to Grow by USD 384.44 million | Growing Number of Fulfillment Centers to Drive Market Growth | Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The pick-to-light systems market is expected to grow by USD 384.44 mn from 2021 to 2026. However, the growth momentum of the market will decelerate at a CAGR of 6.98% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Pick-to-Light Systems Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Pick-to-Light Systems Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

View our Exclusive Free Sample Report Now to obtain growth opportunities in the pick-to-light systems market and improve your business

Pick-to-Light Systems Market: Driver

The growing number of fulfillment centers is driving the pick-to-light systems market growth. Enterprises such as Amazon have various fulfillment centers that handle warehousing, picking, order processing, shipping, and packing for its partners. Pick-to-light systems help increase efficiency and reduce shipping errors. In addition, these systems help in increasing the pick rate productivity as well as enhancing accuracy. Thus, the increase in the number of fulfillment centers will lead to an increase in demand for pick-to-light systems. For instance, in August 2021, Amazon planned to open a new fulfillment center in Bengaluru, India. This facility will open up new job opportunities and will have cutting-edge technology. These factors will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

The emergence of pick-to-voice systems is challenging the pick-to-light systems market growth. A pick-to-voice system is primarily designed to keep the workers' hands and eyes free so that they can focus on the picking task at hand. The system issues easy-to-understand voice commands directing employees to locations as well as instructing them about the tasks that need to be performed. This system uses speech synthesis. Owing to the increasing number of advantages of pick-to-voice systems, various enterprises are offering these solutions. Thus, the emergence of pick-to-voice systems will impact the demand for pick-to-light systems, which will impact the growth of the pick-to-light systems market during the forecast period.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000.

Pick-to-Light Systems Market: Segmentation Analysis

By application, the market has been segmented into retail, e-commerce, and 3PL; automotive; food and beverage; manufacturing, and others. The retail, e-commerce, and 3PL segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Pick-to-light systems are used to optimize order fulfillment operations, increase pick rate productivity, and reduce product picking errors. Such an increase in the e-commerce and 3PL industry will lead to the growth of the global pick-to-light systems market during the forecast period.

By geography, the market has been segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America. APAC will account for the highest market share growth during the forecast period. The increase in the number of vehicle manufacturing plants and assembly units will drive the pick-to-light systems market growth in APAC during the forecast period. China, South Korea, and India are the key countries for the pick-to-light systems market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Learn about the contribution of each segment of the pick-to-light systems market. Download Our Exclusive Free Sample Report Now

Related Reports:

Hybrid Fiber Coaxial Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Ductless HVAC System Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Pick-to-Light Systems Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 6.98%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 384.44 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

7.18

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 49%

Key consumer countries

US, China, South Korea, India, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Armstrong, Bossard Holding AG, Brilliant Info Systems Pvt. Ltd., Conveyco, Cornerstone Automation Systems LLC, Daifuku Co. Ltd., Deltalogic Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Dematic Group, Direct ConneX LLC, Honeywell International Inc., Interlake Mecalux Inc., Ioi System Co. Ltd., Kardex AG, Matthews International Corp., microSYST Systemelectronic GmbH, MMCI Automation, Murata Machinery Ltd., Numina Group Inc., Pick To Light Systems S.L., Fritz SCHAFER GmbH and Co KG, Toyota Motor Corp., and Voodoo Robotics

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Retail, e-commerce, and 3PL - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.8 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Daifuku Co. Ltd.

  • 10.4 Direct ConneX LLC

  • 10.5 Fritz SCHAFER GmbH and Co KG

  • 10.6 Honeywell International Inc.

  • 10.7 Ioi System Co. Ltd.

  • 10.8 Kardex AG

  • 10.9 Matthews International Corp.

  • 10.10 microSYST Systemelectronic GmbH

  • 10.11 Toyota Motor Corp.

  • 10.12 Voodoo Robotics

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pick-to-light-systems-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-384-44-million--growing-number-of-fulfillment-centers-to-drive-market-growth--technavio-301515780.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Oil Shakes Off Early Loss to Top $100 as Vitol Warns on Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rebounded as traders weighed a warning from Vitol Group that prices had sunk too far against a virus outbreak in China and prospects for more strategic crude releases.Most Read from BloombergChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000A 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayUkraine Update: Kyiv Warns Russia Is Adding Troops in MoldovaUkraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Outrage GrowsWhat If Fox News Viewers Watched CNN Instead?

  • KAVANGO BASIN EXPLORATION UPDATE HIGHLIGHTS MULTIPLE DRILLING PROSPECTS AND NEW PLAY TYPES

    Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSXV: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) is pleased to provide an exploration update for the Kavango Basin in NE Namibia and NW Botswana, highlighting multiple drilling prospects and new play types following the integrated analysis of the two stratigraphic test wells and first phase of 2D seismic.

  • China’s Bet on Sending Its Exports Through Russia Hits Setback

    Sanctions imposed on the Kremlin are disrupting Beijing’s ambitions to move more exports by rail to Europe. “It’s a painful setback,” one consultant says.

  • Oil prices fall after truce in Middle East conflict, SPR news

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices fell at the start of Asian trade on Sunday, after the United Arab Emirates and the Iran-aligned Houthi group welcomed a truce that would halt military operations on the Saudi-Yemeni border, alleviating some concerns about potential supply issues. The early losses this week come after oil prices settled down around 13% last week - their biggest weekly falls in two years - when U.S. President Joe Biden announced the largest-ever U.S. oil reserves release. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has welcomed the announcement of a U.N.-brokered truce in Yemen, the UAE's state news agency WAM reported on Saturday.

  • 12 Largest Chip Producers In The World

    In this article, we discuss the 12 largest chip producers in the world. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the chip manufacturing industry, its history, performance, and outlook for future growth, go directly to 5 Largest Chip Producers In The World. For a basic understanding of what a semiconductor is, let us […]

  • Russia war could further escalate auto prices and shortages

    BMW has halted production at two German factories. Mercedes is slowing work at its assembly plants. Volkswagen, warning of production stoppages, is looking for alternative sources for parts.

  • Howard Schultz Is Back as Starbucks CEO. Here’s His To-Do List.

    The executive is taking the helm at the coffee chain for the third time as consumers face higher prices, some employees are dissatisfied and its key China market is challenged.

  • GM keeps plants running in China by asking workers to live in factory, sleep on floors

    GM's joint venture in Shanghai asks workers to live in the plant to keep production going as the city goes on lockdown.

  • Why Shares of MP Materials Soared 25.7% in March

    Interest in bolstering the supply of critical materials for EVs behooved this mining stock last month.

  • Tesla Plant in Shanghai Remains Closed Monday

    The electric-vehicle giant had hoped to reopen the plant in Shanghai on Monday, which has been closed since March 28 because of the city’s Covid lockdown.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Brand-Name, High-Yield Dividend Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    These well-known companies, which are yielding between 4% and 5.3%, are begging to be bought following the Nasdaq's 22% peak decline.

  • Shein’s $100 Billion Value Would Top H&M and Zara Combined

    (Bloomberg) -- A Chinese fast-fashion company without a global network of physical stores of its own is seeking a valuation that could be more than the combined worth of high-street staples Hennes & Mauritz AB and Inditex SA’s Zara.Most Read from BloombergChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000A 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayUkraine Update: Kyiv Warns Russia Is Adding Troops in MoldovaUkraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Outrage Grow

  • Supply chains: ‘Nearshoring’ could be the answer to America’s logistics problems, Deloitte exec says

    The trend toward more "nearshoring" to alleviate the global supply chain chaos is not new but is increasingly important, according to Deloitte Vice Chairman of US Industrial Products & Construction Leader Paul Wellener.

  • Carmakers dream of clean, green, mean electric machines

    An electric car is a clean car, right? From motor magnets with toxic histories to batteries made using copious fossil-fuel power, many challenges face carmakers seeking to purge dirtier materials from their supply chains to satisfy regulators and investors. These obstacles represent opportunities for a growing group of companies in the electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem that bet they can capitalise on that demand.

  • U.S. East Coast jet fuel costs soar on shortage fears

    Jet fuel prices are soaring on the U.S. East Coast, home to some of the world's busiest airports, with buyers anticipating a growing shortage as supply dwindles amid sanctions on Russian energy exports. Following Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, the United States and allies slapped heavy sanctions on Russian industry, leading to a tightening in worldwide energy markets. Russia is the world's largest exporter of crude and petroleum products, and the supply crunch is filtering through to global markets.

  • Tesla delivers record number of cars despite challenges

    The electric carmaker delivered more than 310,000 vehicles in the first three months of this year.

  • Elon Musk Tweets Something Exceptional About Tesla's Deliveries

    "This was an *exceptionally* difficult quarter due to supply chain interruptions & China zero Covid policy," CEO Elon Musk tweeted.

  • Tesla Deliveries Rose in Quarter Elon Musk Calls Exceptionally Difficult

    The electric-car maker delivered 310,000 vehicles globally in the first three months of the year, below Wall Street expectations.

  • What Are Examples of Cost of Goods Sold (COGS) for Businesses That Sell Online?

    Discover how online retailers can list certain expenses as a cost of goods sold and even claim a tax deduction for them.

  • Brazil's Petrobras CEO appointee may faces conflict of interest probe

    The prosecutor's office at Brazil's federal audit court (TCU) has asked the court to open an investigation into President Jair Bolsonaro's appointment of Adriano Pires as chief executive of state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro, for a possible conflict of interest. According to a document seen by Reuters and dated March 31, deputy prosecutor Lucas Furtado at the TCU said Pires's work as consultant for multinational oil companies "strongly indicates the existence of a possible conflict of interest" if he becomes Petrobras CEO.