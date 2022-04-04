Pick-to-Light Systems Market Size to Grow by USD 384.44 million | Growing Number of Fulfillment Centers to Drive Market Growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The pick-to-light systems market is expected to grow by USD 384.44 mn from 2021 to 2026. However, the growth momentum of the market will decelerate at a CAGR of 6.98% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Pick-to-Light Systems Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Pick-to-Light Systems Market: Driver

The growing number of fulfillment centers is driving the pick-to-light systems market growth. Enterprises such as Amazon have various fulfillment centers that handle warehousing, picking, order processing, shipping, and packing for its partners. Pick-to-light systems help increase efficiency and reduce shipping errors. In addition, these systems help in increasing the pick rate productivity as well as enhancing accuracy. Thus, the increase in the number of fulfillment centers will lead to an increase in demand for pick-to-light systems. For instance, in August 2021, Amazon planned to open a new fulfillment center in Bengaluru, India. This facility will open up new job opportunities and will have cutting-edge technology. These factors will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

The emergence of pick-to-voice systems is challenging the pick-to-light systems market growth. A pick-to-voice system is primarily designed to keep the workers' hands and eyes free so that they can focus on the picking task at hand. The system issues easy-to-understand voice commands directing employees to locations as well as instructing them about the tasks that need to be performed. This system uses speech synthesis. Owing to the increasing number of advantages of pick-to-voice systems, various enterprises are offering these solutions. Thus, the emergence of pick-to-voice systems will impact the demand for pick-to-light systems, which will impact the growth of the pick-to-light systems market during the forecast period.

Pick-to-Light Systems Market: Segmentation Analysis

By application, the market has been segmented into retail, e-commerce, and 3PL; automotive; food and beverage; manufacturing, and others. The retail, e-commerce, and 3PL segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Pick-to-light systems are used to optimize order fulfillment operations, increase pick rate productivity, and reduce product picking errors. Such an increase in the e-commerce and 3PL industry will lead to the growth of the global pick-to-light systems market during the forecast period.

By geography, the market has been segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America. APAC will account for the highest market share growth during the forecast period. The increase in the number of vehicle manufacturing plants and assembly units will drive the pick-to-light systems market growth in APAC during the forecast period. China, South Korea, and India are the key countries for the pick-to-light systems market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

5.3 Retail, e-commerce, and 3PL - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.8 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Daifuku Co. Ltd.

10.4 Direct ConneX LLC

10.5 Fritz SCHAFER GmbH and Co KG

10.6 Honeywell International Inc.

10.7 Ioi System Co. Ltd.

10.8 Kardex AG

10.9 Matthews International Corp.

10.10 microSYST Systemelectronic GmbH

10.11 Toyota Motor Corp.

10.12 Voodoo Robotics

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

