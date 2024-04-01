Pickleball at the mall? See what's filling the old Sears space at Freehold Raceway Mall

FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP - An athletic club is bringing fitness, wellness and pickleball courts to Freehold Raceway Mall, taking over a space that has been vacant since the end of 2019.

Freehold Athletic Club, which is remodeling more than 40% of the lower level of the mall's former Sears store, expects to open in December.

"We just want to make a very well-rounded wellness and fitness center," said Jim Carr, one of Freehold Athletic Club's owners. "It is going to be a very nice, upscale spot."

The club has leased more than 32,000 square feet in the former Sears store. Freehold Athletic Club "will be much more than just your traditional gym," Carr told What's Going There.

In additional to fitness machines and equipment, the facility will include five pickleball courts with a lounge and pro shop, cryotherapy, massage therapy, an on-site chiropractor, personal training and physical therapy. Other amenities include a sauna, a juice bar, virtual golf bays, stretching, yoga room and group classes.

The new fitness center brings more pickleball courts to the area. "It's just one of the most popular, fastest growing games out there," Carr said.

Freehold Athletic Club will help Freehold Raceway Mall fill one of its largest vacant spaces: the lower level of the Sears building, which closed in December 2019 and encompasses a total of about 72,000 square feet. The building's upper level is Primark and Bob's Stores.

"We're excited to be moving into the new space," Carr said. "It's a great area."

In February 2020, the township's Planning Board denied the mall's request to lease the Sears space to Round1 Bowling & Amusement after a finding that it was not allowed in the township's regional mall zone. The township changed the zoning rules in 2021 and broadened the possibilities for the Jersey Shore's largest shopping center.

It opened up other options. For instance, Lidl, the German discount grocer, is remodeling the former Bob's Store next to Ashley Furniture to open the mall's first grocery store.

Earlier this month, the Planning Board approved a plan to bring Bonesaw Brewery to the mall's lifestyle center. Located in the former Kirkland's store next to Arhaus Furniture, it will be the mall's first brew pub.

