U.S. markets close in 5 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,456.35
    -23.36 (-0.52%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,344.38
    -281.02 (-0.79%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,715.82
    -77.94 (-0.53%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,185.95
    -17.46 (-0.79%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.39
    +0.10 (+0.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,786.80
    -3.00 (-0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    23.67
    -0.12 (-0.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1722
    -0.0058 (-0.49%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2550
    -0.0020 (-0.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3748
    -0.0095 (-0.69%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6000
    +0.3200 (+0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,967.87
    -273.93 (-0.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,165.63
    -15.72 (-1.33%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,186.28
    +32.30 (+0.45%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,424.47
    -98.72 (-0.36%)
     

Picnic launches its first robotic pizza system

Brian Heater
·2 min read

Robotic pizza has proven a surprisingly popular goal for startups. Over the past several years, some of those dreams have been more successful than others. Zume is probably the most notable story of a company that fell short, ultimately abandoning its robotic pizza trucks in early 2020 to pivot to sustainable packaging.

Picnic has been making itself known more recently, announcing a $16.3 million raise back in May. Another $4.2 million back in July helped push the company north of $38 million. Today, the startup announced that it’s finally ready to launch its first device, after various pilots across various industries, including restaurants, hospitality, entertainment and theme parks. The announcement was made at the International Pizza Expo and Conference, which apparently is happening in Las Vegas, as we speak.

Image Credits: Picnic

“The team has been working tirelessly with customers and strategic partners over the past year to fine tune the Picnic Pizza System,” CEO said Clayton Wood said in a release. “We’re very proud of the solution that we have created. The validation we’ve received from industry partners and customers reaffirms the need for kitchen automation solutions like ours, and we are looking forward to an excellent year ahead.”

Pizza is a clear early target for food robotics systems, because 1) it's relatively straightforward and reasonably uniform in its construction and 2) people eat a lot of it. In 2015, Americans reportedly ate 100 acres of the stuff -- daily.

The company will be fulfilling existing customer orders through the end of 2021 and will start shipping new orders to customers next year. Pricing will be available as a robotics-as-a-service (RaaS) model, charging customers between $3,500-$5,000 a month to effectively rent the system. The sliding scale is dependent on things like specific configurations of the modular system and output. Fees include maintenance checks and remote monitoring.

The system is up for preorder starting today.

Pizza robot-maker Picnic raises another $16.3M

Recommended Stories

  • Foresight Enters Autonomous Drone Market With Proof Of Concept Project

    Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: FRSX) has announced Wonder Robotics Ltd will evaluate the stereoscopic abilities of its autonomous drone technology. The financial terms of the deal partnership were not disclosed. Wonder Robotics has started a proof of concept (POC) project and the evaluation of Foresight's QuadSight vision system. Wonder Robotics will test Foresight's thermal stereoscopic detection abilities in vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) drones to improve their autonomous fl

  • Boston Dynamics' robots can parkour better than you

    Boston Dynamics' robots are now successfully performing parkour in an obstacle course — let's hope they don't have to chase us.

  • Foresight Enters Autonomous Drone Market with POC Project

    Wonder Robotics will evaluate Foresight's stereoscopic abilities for its autonomous drone technology

  • MIT developed a low-cost prosthetic hand that can help amputees feel again

    In a joint project with Shanghai Jiao Tong University, MIT has designed a neuroprosthetic that costs about $500 to build.

  • Afghanistan Paralympic team now can't compete in Tokyo

    Afghanistan's Paralympic team won't compete in the Tokyo Paralympics following the country's fall to the Taliban and the closure of all commercial flights at the Kabul airport, NPR reports. Why it matters: Zakia Khudadadi would have been the first woman to represent Afghanistan at a Paralympic Games, which begin Aug. 24, per Reuters. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Afghanistan was banned at the 2000 Paralympic games due to the Taliban's treatment of wom

  • A new tuna robot could lead to more agile and efficient underwater drones

    University of Virginia researchers have derived a formula that allows a robot to speed up and slow down like a real fish.

  • Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Cuts Stakes in 3 Drugmakers and GM, Adds to Kroger

    Overall, Warren Buffett and his investment lieutenants made few notable changes to Berkshire’s equity portfolio.

  • Suze Orman says avoid this 'huge mistake' when refinancing your mortgage

    The personal finance celebrity says borrowers who do this make her "so crazy."

  • My second husband pays $1,200 toward our living expenses. How do I avoid commingling our assets so I keep my house separate?

    ‘I have made it clear that this money does not go toward paying the mortgage on this home, which I purchased before we got married.'

  • There are new federal rules involving 401(k) rollovers to IRAs. Here's what to know

    The new federal guidelines focus on potential conflicts of interest and what obligations your adviser owes you to help you make wise financial choices

  • Billionaire George Soros Pulls the Trigger on These 3 Stocks

    Few investors have realized better sustained profits than George Soros. His hedge fund’s annualized returns exceeded 30% for over 30 years, and made him one of the world’s richest men. He gained fame in 1992 when he made a famous bet against the Pound Sterling and generated over $1 billion in profits in just 24 hours. While his political activities have generated controversy and criticism, no one can doubt his financial acumen. He bases that acumen on a simple aphorism: “If investing is entertai

  • Buy These 2 New Stocks Before They Double, Say Analysts

    The stock markets are hovering around all-time highs with the S&P 500 up 19% year-to-date. These gains in the markets have encouraged a run of IPO activity, as companies move to go public and raise new capital in the rising stock environment. A look at some numbers will quantify the IPO rush, and perhaps add some perspective into just how strong it is. By the end f July, there had been 250 IPOs priced this year, marking an increase of 191% over the same period of 2020 – and in fact, beating 2020

  • Chainalysis Report: 37 Billion Dogecoin Is Owned By Only 31 Investors

    What Happened: On-chain analysis from blockchain data firm Chainalysis revealed that newer Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) investors had increased their skin in the game. In a recent market intel report, Chainalysis’s Chief Economist Philip Gradwell said Dogecoin is currently being adopted by new investors at a level not seen since the late-2017 bull market. Between July 2020 and August 2021, new Dogecoin holders increased their share of supply from 9% to 25%, while those who held the meme-based cryptoc

  • If Bitcoin hits $500,000, mining it will spew more CO2 than Mexico or Brazil

    Assuming that Bitcoin’s carbon footprint grows in tandem with its price, a ride to the moon is bad news for the earth.

  • Forget $100 Oil. Here’s What to Watch in Energy Now.

    West Texas Intermediate oil prices closed above $70 a barrel in June for the first time in more than two years, and the price mostly held above that level for weeks. J.P. Morgan analyst Natasha Kaneva wrote in a note on Sunday that China’s “zero-tolerance policy toward Covid-19” means that demand there will almost certainly miss prior expectations because the country will take stern measures to stop the disease even if it hurts the economy. “We now see the global demand recovery stalling this month, with oil demand only reaching 98.3 million barrels per day in August and averaging 97.9 million barrels per day in September, much more on par with the nearly 98 million barrels per day average in July,” Kaneva wrote.

  • Companies pull out all the stops to fill jobs in a market 'like we have never seen': Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Tuesday, August 17, 2021.

  • Michael Burry of ‘Big Short’ Bets Against Cathie Wood’s ARKK

    (Bloomberg) -- Michael Burry, the investor made famous by “The Big Short” movie, has taken aim at one of Wall Street’s hottest stars.Burry’s Scion Asset Management owned bearish put contracts against 235,500 shares of the ARK Innovation ETF (ticker ARKK) at the end of the second quarter, according to a regulatory filing Monday. The new position was valued at almost $31 million, the filing says.The flagship exchange-traded fund of Cathie Wood and her firm Ark Investment Management lured billions

  • ‘Bubble-like behavior’ unlikely to destabilize the stock market, but JPMorgan says value will prove a ‘cushion’ as yields rise

    Bond yields and cyclical bets in equities probably bottomed this month and are on their way up for the rest of 2021, with rising rates and pockets of “bubble-like behavior” unlikely to destabilize the stock market, according to a JPMorgan strategists.

  • Banks Are Already Bracing for a September Leveraged Buyout Boom

    (Bloomberg) -- Banks are increasingly selling off short-term loans they made to fund leveraged buyouts, a sign that they’re freeing up capacity to lend even more in the coming months.Lenders are distributing $7.8 billion of such loans for the leveraged buyout of Medline Industries Inc., the biggest since the global financial crisis. Wells Fargo is selling a $1.475 billion short-term facility to investors for Gray Television’s acquisition of Meredith Corp.’s broadcast stations. And Citigroup Inc.

  • Shiba Inu Tries To Settle Above The Resistance At $0.000009

    Shiba Inu attempts to gain additional upside momentum while Dogecoin moves higher.