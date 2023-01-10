U.S. markets closed

Pico Announces Bo Zhou, Ph.D., as Head of APAC

Pico
·3 min read
Pico
Pico

Seasoned commercial and business executive to help lead firm’s APAC growth

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pico, a leading global provider of mission-critical technology services, software, data and analytics for the financial markets community, has named Bo Zhou, Ph.D., as Head of APAC to oversee Pico’s continued growth in the region.

Zhou has more than 15 years of financial markets industry experience and was most recently Partner and Senior Managing Director for IHS Markit (now S&P Global) where her team was responsible for significant growth throughout the region, including the launch in specific key countries such as China, while managing senior client relationships in all APAC markets. Prior to working for IHS Markit, she served in various leadership positions at Bloomberg, such as Company Director and Regional Business Manager for its global fixed income and trading solutions in Hong Kong and New York. Zhou holds a Ph.D. in Materials Science and Engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and earned a Financial Technology Option certificate from the MIT School of Management.

“As Pico continues to expand globally, we have focused on building our leadership team with the most talented individuals in the industry. Bo’s background in the APAC region, her experience growing businesses and her trading and markets expertise will help accelerate Pico’s growth in the APAC market,” said Jarrod Yuster, Chairman, Founder and CEO of Pico. “Markets in Asia and elsewhere continue to mature and Pico is positioned at the center, providing technology, connectivity and data to those emerging financial ecosystems. Our clients want the ability to trade from anywhere to anywhere with true global, borderless data and trading access to all liquid electronic markets. We are delighted to have Bo join Pico’s executive leadership team as we continue our strategic expansion in the APAC region.”

As Head of APAC, Zhou will drive Pico’s expansion efforts in Asia Pacific while overseeing all sales, operations and engineering throughout the region, in partnership with key global executives.

“Pico continues to increase its global footprint and has expanded into all the major APAC markets including Singapore, Japan, Greater China, South Korea, and Australia,” Zhou said. “I’m excited about this tremendous opportunity to help Pico’s global clients realize the benefits APAC’s emerging markets have to offer, in addition to offering APAC clients global connectivity through Pico’s network.”

As markets continue to become more electronic there is a requirement for global access and connectivity to all liquid markets. Pico’s global presence and scale, combined with operational excellence and market-leading software and analytics, continue to be major competitive advantages. Pico provides instant access to more than 300 venues across equities, derivatives, foreign exchange and fixed income markets through PicoNet, Pico’s proprietary, low-latency network. PicoNet is a globally comprehensive and fully redundant network interconnecting all major financial data centers around the world including all major public cloud providers. The combination of Pico’s global infrastructure and data service offerings equips clients with a comprehensive suite of cutting-edge solutions to meet their global trading needs.

For more information, visit www.pico.net.

About Pico
Pico is a leading global provider of technology services for the financial markets community. Pico’s technology and services power mission-critical systems for global banks, exchanges, electronic trading firms, quantitative hedge funds and financial technology service providers. Pico provides a best-in-class portfolio of innovative, transparent, low-latency markets solutions coupled with an agile and expert service delivery model. Instant access to financial markets is provided via PicoNet™, a globally comprehensive network platform instrumented natively with Corvil to generate analytics and telemetry. Clients choose Pico when they want the freedom to move fast and create an operational edge in the fast-paced world of financial markets.

Media Contact:
Matt Coffey
matt.coffey@pico.net 
(646) 362-4385


