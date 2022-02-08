U.S. markets open in 2 hours

Pico Introduces Real-Time Execution Analytics for Electronic Trading

New Corvil Electronic Trading Data Warehouse provides precision visibility into trade execution performance to help maximize alpha

NEW YORK, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pico, a leading provider of mission critical technology, software, data and analytic services for the financial markets community, continues to enhance the capabilities of its market-leading Corvil Analytics product suite [1], with the launch of Corvil Electronic Trading Data Warehouse. The new solution for monitoring strategy execution across the trading infrastructure helps business and operations teams make faster, more effective decisions.

In a competitive trading landscape, where stakeholders need to attract and retain clients, capture more flow and maximize fill rates, the ability to obtain and rapidly action insights into execution quality and efficiency is key to gaining a trading performance advantage. Corvil Electronic Trading Data Warehouse complements Pico’s commitment to making AI-driven technology easy for the financial markets community, while advancing levels of trading performance, agility and outcomes.

With data streamed from Corvil’s network instrumentation, Corvil Electronic Trading Data Warehouse provides visibility into transaction execution quality to correlate client trading behavior with execution path and counterparty performance. The platform delivers real-time visibility at a granular level from individual trades to aggregate transaction outcomes, providing clients with a lens into technology stack performance and its impact on trading.

Additional benefits from Corvil Electronic Trading Data Warehouse include:

  • Aggregate transaction flow monitoring allowing isolation for specific clients, strategies, order types and counterparties, to reveal how execution path, component latency and market destinations impact trading success.

  • Full trade traceability from issuer to market, across every hop, translation and parent/child order relationship to isolate degraded decision and transmission latencies.

  • Transaction completeness monitoring and reconciliation across both inter and intra-plant to detect lost messages and discrepancies in real-time.

  • Live order state monitoring to track open positions, close open orders and reconcile client/market records after component failure.

  • Machine learning and analytic alerts to detect problems in real-time to mitigate business impact.

  • Client-quality reporting, to provide brand-aligned execution transparency to clients and internal stakeholders.

“As the de facto standard for real-time performance analytics for capital markets, Corvil Analytics plays a crucial role in providing unique visibility and intelligence to assure the speed, transparency, and compliance of trading infrastructure. As trading systems become more complex and faster, we continue to invest in innovation that meets performance demands and advances our analytics capabilities,” said Roland Hamann, Chief Technology Officer & Head of APAC at Pico. “Corvil’s high throughput, lossless, granularly time-stamped trading data capture provides an incredibly rich data source that can be used for broader analytics and use cases including trade analytics. Corvil Electronic Trading Data Warehouse elevates high-fidelity data to new business stakeholders to deliver precision insights, ultimately helping them realize further value from their Corvil investments.

Corvil Electronic Trading Data Warehouse is available now as an extendable turn-key solution that utilizes AI-assisted configuration to achieve value in days, not months.

The successful launch of Electronic Trading Data Warehouse follows the release of Corvil’s new flagship 100Gbps capture and analytics appliance in October 2021 which delivers sustained 100Gbps real-time processing to handle the most demanding market data and enterprise network environments. Most recently, Pico was granted a US patent (The invention name is "Method and System for Accelerating Storage of Data in Write-Intensive Computer Applications"), on its turbo capture storage acceleration technology, as used in the Corvil 9000 product.

Pico’s vision is to become a leading provider of technology, software, data and analytics solutions to the financial markets. With the continued electronification of markets, the need for global borderless trading and data access and high levels of operational resilience are among the key trends shaping capital markets today.

Pico/Athena
On August 4, 2021, Pico announced that it had entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: FTAA), a special purpose acquisition company. Upon closing of the transaction, the combined company will operate as Pico. The transaction reflects a pro forma enterprise value for the combined company of approximately $1.4 billion. The business combination, which has been unanimously approved by the boards of directors of both Pico and FTAC Athena, is targeted to close in early 2022, subject to stockholder approvals and other customary closing conditions.

Notes to the editor
[1] Source: Info-tech Research Group Network Monitoring Industry Scorecard 2020.

About Pico
Pico is a leading provider of technology services for the financial markets community. Pico provides a best-in-class portfolio of innovative, transparent, low-latency markets solutions coupled with an agile and expert service delivery model. Instant access to financial markets is provided via PicoNet™, a globally comprehensive network platform instrumented natively with Corvil analytics and telemetry. Clients choose Pico when they want the freedom to move fast and create an operational edge in the fast-paced world of financial markets.

To learn more about Pico, please visit pico.net.

Media Contact
Pico Press Office:
Isabel Dalton
isabel.dalton@pico.net
+353 1 859 1040


