Pico Projectors Market: 2023 to 2027 Analysis of Major Players as well as Global Market and Key Countries such as Germany - Technavio
NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Germany is the leading production and sales market in the Europe region and contributes to the top innovative electronic equipment production among the different countries. Germany boasts unparalleled world-leading manufacturers and suppliers of electrical and electronic materials, components, and equipment across the value chain. These range from microelectronic components to electrical household appliances, automation systems, electronic medical equipment, and automotive electronics. To know more, buy the report.
Germany is one of the top key country contributors to the global pico projectors market. Technavio's report extensively covers market segmentation by type (embedded and standalone), technology (DLP, LCOS, and LBS), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The pico projectors market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.67% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 1,514.65 million.
The major vendors for the global pico projectors market report include AAXA Technologies Inc., Acer Inc., Akaso, ASUSTeK Computer Inc., B, and H Foto and Electronics Corp., Canon Inc., Coretronic Corp., Eastman Kodak Co, Koninklijke Philips NV, Lenovo Group Ltd., Magnasonic, MicroVision Inc., Qisda Corp, Ricoh Co. Ltd., Sony Group Corp., Syndiant, Texas Instruments Inc., ViewSonic Corp., LG Electronics Inc., and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. To know about the vendor offerings, Download a PDF Sample!
In 2020, the outbreak of COVID-19 adversely impacted the growth of the pico projectors market in the region, primarily due to the closure of educational institutions and corporate offices. Furthermore, the manufacturing of several electronic products, including pico projectors, was halted due to the closure of manufacturing plants, disrupted supply chains, and the economic recession that occurred in the region, primarily during the first quarter of 2020. However, the demand for pico projectors increased moderately from the home entertainment sector during the second half of 2020. Moreover, the initiation of COVID-19 vaccination is expected to mitigate the risk of the disease in the region. Moreover, lockdowns were lifted in Q4 of 2020, and the companies in this region resumed their operations. The major industry players in the region launched new products to strengthen their business.
The increasing integration of pico projectors in smartphones is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as low brightness and limited features of pico projectors may impede the market growth.
Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Related Reports:
The projector market will witness a growth of 9.45% with a CAGR of 9.87%, which is expected to increase by USD 9.80 billion from 2021 to 2026. The increasing adoption of projectors in the entertainment Industry is one of the major drivers impacting the projector market growth. With the recovery phase from the COVID-19 pandemic starting in the latter half of 2021, the new normal, which included restrictions still in place on large gatherings and events, gained traction globally and gave rise to the need for theater-like entertainment at home.
The light projector market has the potential to grow by USD 7.70 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.69%. The increasing adoption of pico projectors is notably driving the light projector market growth.
Pico Projectors Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027
Detailed information on factors that will assist pico projectors market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the pico projectors market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the pico projectors market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of pico projectors market vendors
Pico Projectors Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
161
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.67%
Market growth 2023-2027
$ 1,514.65 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023(%)
9.0
Regional analysis
North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
North America at 45%
Key countries
US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
AAXA Technologies Inc., Acer Inc., Akaso, ASUSTeK Computer Inc., B and H Foto and Electronics Corp., Canon Inc., Coretronic Corp., Eastman Kodak Co, Koninklijke Philips NV, Lenovo Group Ltd., Magnasonic, MicroVision Inc., Qisda Corp, Ricoh Co. Ltd., Sony Group Corp., Syndiant, Texas Instruments Inc., ViewSonic Corp., LG Electronics Inc., and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2022
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
4 Historic Market Size
4.1 Global pico projectors market 2017 - 2021
4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.3 Technology Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
5 Five Forces Analysis
5.1 Five forces summary
5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
5.4 Threat of new entrants
5.5 Threat of substitutes
5.6 Threat of rivalry
5.7 Market condition
6 Market Segmentation by Type
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Type
6.3 Embedded - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.4 Standalone - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.5 Market opportunity by Type
7 Market Segmentation by Technology
7.1 Market segments
7.2 Comparison by Technology
7.3 DLP - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.4 LCOS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.5 LBS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.6 Market opportunity by Technology
8 Customer Landscape
8.1 Customer landscape overview
9 Geographic Landscape
9.1 Geographic segmentation
9.2 Geographic comparison
9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.13 Market opportunity by geography
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10.1 Market drivers
10.2 Market challenges
10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Vendor landscape
11.3 Landscape disruption
11.4 Industry risks
12 Vendor Analysis
12.1 Vendors covered
12.2 Market positioning of vendors
12.3 AAXA Technologies Inc.
12.4 Acer Inc.
12.5 Akaso
12.6 ASUSTeK Computer Inc.
12.7 B and H Foto and Electronics Corp.
12.8 Canon Inc.
12.9 Eastman Kodak Co
12.10 Koninklijke Philips NV
12.11 Magnasonic
12.12 MicroVision Inc.
12.13 Ricoh Co. Ltd.
12.14 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
12.15 Sony Group Corp.
12.16 Syndiant
12.17 Texas Instruments Inc.
13 Appendix
13.1 Scope of the report
13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
13.4 Research methodology
13.5 List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pico-projectors-market-2023-to-2027-analysis-of-major-players-as-well-as-global-market-and-key-countries-such-as-germany----technavio-301735725.html
SOURCE Technavio