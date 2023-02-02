U.S. markets open in 2 hours 49 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,153.50
    +21.25 (+0.51%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,110.00
    -38.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,582.50
    +168.25 (+1.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,968.40
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.51
    +0.10 (+0.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,970.80
    +28.00 (+1.44%)
     

  • Silver

    24.49
    +0.88 (+3.71%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1002
    +0.0008 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3970
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.60
    -1.80 (-9.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2323
    -0.0049 (-0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.7760
    -0.1490 (-0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,834.22
    +745.86 (+3.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    544.10
    +301.42 (+124.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,809.86
    +48.75 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,402.05
    +55.17 (+0.20%)
     

Pico Projectors Market: 2023 to 2027 Analysis of Major Players as well as Global Market and Key Countries such as Germany - Technavio

·16 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Germany is the leading production and sales market in the Europe region and contributes to the top innovative electronic equipment production among the different countries. Germany boasts unparalleled world-leading manufacturers and suppliers of electrical and electronic materials, components, and equipment across the value chain. These range from microelectronic components to electrical household appliances, automation systems, electronic medical equipment, and automotive electronics. To know more, buy the report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Pico Projectors Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Pico Projectors Market 2023-2027

Germany is one of the top key country contributors to the global pico projectors market. Technavio's report extensively covers market segmentation by type (embedded and standalone), technology (DLP, LCOS, and LBS), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The pico projectors market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.67% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 1,514.65 million.

The major vendors for the global pico projectors market report include  AAXA Technologies Inc., Acer Inc., Akaso, ASUSTeK Computer Inc., B, and H Foto and Electronics Corp., Canon Inc., Coretronic Corp., Eastman Kodak Co, Koninklijke Philips NV, Lenovo Group Ltd., Magnasonic, MicroVision Inc., Qisda Corp, Ricoh Co. Ltd., Sony Group Corp., Syndiant, Texas Instruments Inc., ViewSonic Corp., LG Electronics Inc., and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. To know about the vendor offerings, Download a PDF Sample!

In 2020, the outbreak of COVID-19 adversely impacted the growth of the pico projectors market in the region, primarily due to the closure of educational institutions and corporate offices. Furthermore, the manufacturing of several electronic products, including pico projectors, was halted due to the closure of manufacturing plants, disrupted supply chains, and the economic recession that occurred in the region, primarily during the first quarter of 2020. However, the demand for pico projectors increased moderately from the home entertainment sector during the second half of 2020. Moreover, the initiation of COVID-19 vaccination is expected to mitigate the risk of the disease in the region. Moreover, lockdowns were lifted in Q4 of 2020, and the companies in this region resumed their operations. The major industry players in the region launched new products to strengthen their business.

The increasing integration of pico projectors in smartphones is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as low brightness and limited features of pico projectors may impede the market growth.

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

  • The projector market will witness a growth of 9.45% with a CAGR of 9.87%, which is expected to increase by USD 9.80 billion from 2021 to 2026. The increasing adoption of projectors in the entertainment Industry is one of the major drivers impacting the projector market growth. With the recovery phase from the COVID-19 pandemic starting in the latter half of 2021, the new normal, which included restrictions still in place on large gatherings and events, gained traction globally and gave rise to the need for theater-like entertainment at home.

  • The light projector market has the potential to grow by USD 7.70 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.69%. The increasing adoption of pico projectors is notably driving the light projector market growth.

Pico Projectors Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist pico projectors market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the pico projectors market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the pico projectors market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of pico projectors market vendors

Pico Projectors Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

161

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.67%

Market growth 2023-2027

$ 1,514.65 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023(%)

9.0

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 45%

Key countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

AAXA Technologies Inc., Acer Inc., Akaso, ASUSTeK Computer Inc., B and H Foto and Electronics Corp., Canon Inc., Coretronic Corp., Eastman Kodak Co, Koninklijke Philips NV, Lenovo Group Ltd., Magnasonic, MicroVision Inc., Qisda Corp, Ricoh Co. Ltd., Sony Group Corp., Syndiant, Texas Instruments Inc., ViewSonic Corp., LG Electronics Inc., and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global pico projectors market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Technology Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Type

  • 6.3 Embedded - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Standalone - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Type

7 Market Segmentation by Technology

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Technology

  • 7.3 DLP - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 LCOS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 LBS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Market opportunity by Technology

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 AAXA Technologies Inc.

  • 12.4 Acer Inc.

  • 12.5 Akaso

  • 12.6 ASUSTeK Computer Inc.

  • 12.7 B and H Foto and Electronics Corp.

  • 12.8 Canon Inc.

  • 12.9 Eastman Kodak Co

  • 12.10 Koninklijke Philips NV

  • 12.11 Magnasonic

  • 12.12 MicroVision Inc.

  • 12.13 Ricoh Co. Ltd.

  • 12.14 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

  • 12.15 Sony Group Corp.

  • 12.16 Syndiant

  • 12.17 Texas Instruments Inc.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Pico Projectors Market 2023-2027
Global Pico Projectors Market 2023-2027
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pico-projectors-market-2023-to-2027-analysis-of-major-players-as-well-as-global-market-and-key-countries-such-as-germany----technavio-301735725.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Rivian announces plans to layoff 840 workers amid EV price wars

    Yahoo Finance automotive reporter Pras Subramanian explains Rivian's recent round of layoffs amid pressures to ramp up its EV production targets.

  • 10 Most Profitable Companies in the World (2021)

    With Apple leading the pack and other tech firms following, these are the 10 most profitable companies in the world by 12-month trailing net income.

  • Better Buy: Wells Fargo or Citigroup?

    The two megabanks that lagged competitors over the course of the bull market run of the past decade, Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) and Citigroup (NYSE: C), are outperforming thus far in 2023. Wells Fargo's stock price is up about 13.8% year to date, while Citigroup was up about 14.2%. Wells Fargo, the fourth-largest bank in the U.S. with about $1.9 trillion in total assets under management, has been dogged by regulatory problems over the past several years.

  • Ryanair boss says Europe entering 'inevitable' airline consolidation period

    Europe was entering an "inevitable" post-pandemic period of airline consolidation as legacy flag-carriers struggle to navigate through a competitive landscape, the chief executive of low-cost carrier Ryanair said on Wednesday. "We are definitely, post-COVID, entering a four or five-year period of consolidation," Ryanair's Michael O'Leary told Reuters on the sidelines of a news briefing in Portugal's capital Lisbon. Many of Europe's legacy airlines are finding it tough to effectively compete with budget carriers, hampered by weak balance sheets that could be made more robust by merging with rivals, analysts have said.

  • 1 Under-the-Radar EV Stock to Buy in 2023

    Lithium is the most popular metal associated with EV stocks, but that doesn't make it the best investment choice.

  • Oil dives $3 after U.S. EIA reports big builds in U.S. crude, fuel stocks

    (Reuters) -Oil prices settled lower on Wednesday after sliding more than $3 a barrel in the session after U.S. government data showed big builds in crude oil, gasoline and distillate inventories and OPEC and its allies stuck to their output policy. Brent crude futures settled down $2.62, or 3.1%, at $82.84 a barrel while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) U.S. crude futures fell $2.46, or 3.1% to settle at $76.41. U.S. crude oil and fuel inventories rose last week to their highest levels since June 2021, the Energy Information Administration said, as demand remained weak.

  • White House blasts Exxon over historical $56 billion annual profit

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The White House on Tuesday expressed outrage on Tuesday at Exxon Mobil Corp's record net profit in 2022 of $56 billion, a historical high not just for the company but for the entire Western oil industry. Oil majors are expected to break their own annual records due to high prices and soaring demand, pushing their combined take to near $200 billion. The scale has brought renewed criticism of the oil industry and sparked calls for more countries to levy windfall profit taxes on the companies.

  • 4 Reasons Why Aerospace & Defense ETFs May Gain Further

    Aerospace & Defense ETFs outperformed the market last year and may continue its winning momentum this year too.

  • Exxon Mobil Stock, Fueled By 'Favorable Market,' Sees Record 2022 Profits, White House Responds

    Exxon Mobil posted mixed fourth-quarter financial results Tuesday, beating earnings estimates but missing on revenue views. Exxon Mobil stock edged lower Wednesday. This drove Exxon Mobil and Chevronand other energy stocks to the head of the stock market, with the companies posting record profits.

  • Airbus Revives Order From Qatar Airways Following Paint-Dispute Settlement

    Airbus agreed to revive orders for close to 75 aircraft from Qatar Airways after reaching a settlement with the Middle East airline over a dispute about chipping paint on its A350 wide-body models.

  • India central bank asks local banks for details of Adani exposure - sources

    India's central bank has asked local banks for details of their exposure to the Adani group of companies, government and banking sources said on Thursday. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Shares in Adani group of companies plunged on Thursday after the conglomerate, led by tycoon Gautam Adani, shelved a $2.5 billion share sale amid a turbulent market, citing the need to insulate investors from potential losses.

  • Bird Construction Inc. Awarded Processing Facility In Ontario

    Bird Construction Inc. (TSX: BDT) announced today that it has been awarded a progressive design-build contract for a processing facility in Ontario. Project delivery is divided into phases, with the owner, consultants and contractors working collaboratively to ensure the cost estimate, schedule forecast, and project planning are sufficiently advanced before construction. The total project value is over $200M.

  • Loblaw is ending its price freeze on No Name products

    "The more-than-three-month price freeze ends January 31 — but we're not done," a Loblaw spokesperson said.

  • India raises tax on imported cars, motorbikes, including EVs

    India on Wednesday said it will raise taxes on imported cars and motorbikes, including electric vehicles (EVs), as it seeks to boost local manufacturing in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Make in India" campaign ahead of elections in 2024. All vehicles with a landed cost of less than $40,000 will be taxed at 70%, up from 60% earlier, a move analysts say could impact demand. The landed cost includes the vehicle's price tag plus insurance and freight costs.

  • UPDATE 1-White House blasts Exxon over historical $56 bln annual profit

    The White House on Tuesday expressed outrage on Tuesday at Exxon Mobil Corp's record net profit in 2022 of $56 billion, a historical high not just for the company but for the entire Western oil industry. The scale has brought renewed criticism of the oil industry and sparked calls for more countries to levy windfall profit taxes on the companies. A White House statement said Exxon's profit margin was particularly galling as Americans paid record high prices at the pump.

  • Denver oilfield giant says profits, healthy fracking market are here to stay

    Oil producer discipline, steady global demand and an embargo on Russian crude likely to keep the market tight even in a downturn, CEO says.

  • Rising Jet-Fuel Costs Threaten to Send Airfares Higher

    The global jet-fuel price index maintained by S&P Global is up 20% since Dec. 7, while prices on the U.S. East Coast are up about 77%. While global demand for gasoline and diesel has already recovered from its pandemic downturn, jet-fuel consumption is just now taking off. The International Energy Agency forecasts that jet fuel will drive 44% of the 1.9 million barrels a day of global oil-demand growth that it expects this year, after accounting for less than 6% of demand last year, according to research firm Rystad Energy.

  • NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) Q4 Earnings Beat, Revenues Rise Y/Y

    NXP Semiconductors' (NXPI) fourth-quarter 2022 results reflect strong momentum across Automotive, Mobile and Communication Infrastructure end markets.

  • Supply chain, EVs and interest rates: Here's what Toyota Division head David Christ is anticipating in 2023

    2022 didn't go exactly as planned for Toyota but executives hope 2023 will be better. David Christ, group vice president and general manager of the Toyota Division for Plano-based Toyota Motor North America, spoke more about supply chain issues, demand, the leasing environment, electric vehicles and more in this interview.

  • Panasonic cuts full-year outlook as costly raw materials weigh

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's Panasonic Holdings Corp cut its annual operating profit forecast by 12.5% on Thursday after lower-than-expected third-quarter earnings, hit by headwinds from a slowing global economy and persistently high raw materials prices. The company faces challenges amid a tricky outlook for global growth, as it looks to further build out its energy business, which includes making auto batteries for electric vehicle (EV) maker Tesla Inc. The conglomerate slashed its operating profit forecast to 280 billion yen ($2.18 billion) for the financial year to Mar. 31, from 320 billion yen, in part due to a less rosy outlook for its industry segment this quarter.