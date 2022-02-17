U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,445.50
    -24.50 (-0.55%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,728.00
    -123.00 (-0.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,475.50
    -124.50 (-0.85%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,061.60
    -15.90 (-0.77%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.78
    -0.88 (-0.94%)
     

  • Gold

    1,877.50
    +6.00 (+0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    23.55
    -0.06 (-0.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1349
    -0.0034 (-0.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0470
    +0.0020 (+0.10%)
     

  • Vix

    24.29
    -1.41 (-5.49%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3572
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.2400
    -0.2120 (-0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,559.27
    -242.22 (-0.55%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,001.26
    -13.12 (-1.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,603.78
    -5.14 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,100.13
    -360.27 (-1.31%)
     

Picosun delivers powder MEMS technology platform to Fraunhofer ISIT

·2 min read

ESPOO, Finland, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fraunhofer Institute for Silicon Technology (ISIT) has taken PICOSUN® P-300B ALD system into use as their powder MEMS technology platform.

Fraunhofer ISIT PowderMEMS is a new innovative technology for creating three-dimensional microstructures from a multitude of materials on wafer level. The technology is based on bonding together µm-sized powder particles in a cavity with Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD). It has many advantages compared to other manufacturing techniques as it allows using much lower process temperatures compared to a traditional sintering process. The bonded porous structures are thermally and chemically resistant thus enabling their extensive post-processing in a clean room.

"The technology can be used for various applications, such as microelectronics, MEMS sensors, MEMS actuators and microfluidics. For example, it enables the integration of porous and magnetic 3D microstructures on wafer level", explains Dr. Björn Gojdka, Group Leader at Fraunhofer ISIT.

"We were looking for a solution for conformal high surface area coating of powder located in trenches. Picosun solution is a perfect fit for this need as we are also looking into scaling up the technology. We are especially happy about the tool's hot wall reactor, versatile precursor sources and its easy maintenance", states Dr. Thomas Lisec, Chief Scientist at Fraunhofer ISIT.

"We are excited over this new technology coming to life and all the opportunities it will bring. I am especially impressed by the potential applications for the Fraunhofer ISIT PowderMEMS as they are exceptionally diverse. I'm looking forward to continuing working closely with Fraunhofer ISIT on bringing the technology up to industrial production", says Dr. Christoph Hossbach, General Manager of Picosun Europe GmbH.

More information:
Dr. Christoph Hossbach, General Manager, Picosun Europe GmbH
Tel. +49 1522 449 49 11
Email: info@picosun.com
Web: www.picosun.com

Picosun provides the most advanced ALD (Atomic Layer Deposition) thin film coating solutions for global industries. Picosun's ALD solutions enable technological leap into the future, with turn-key production processes and unmatched, pioneering expertise in the field – dating back to the invention of the technology itself. Today, PICOSUN® ALD equipment are in daily manufacturing use in numerous leading industries around the world. Picosun is based in Finland, with subsidiaries in Germany, USA, Singapore, Japan, South Korea, China mainland and Taiwan, offices in India and France, and a world-wide sales and support network. Visit www.picosun.com

Fraunhofer ISIT in Itzehoe is one of Europe's most modern research facilities for microelectronics and microsystems technology. At the heart of the institute are the clean room facilities, large enough not only to conduct research but also to manufacture the developed microchips on an industrial scale. In close cooperation with partners from industry, 160 scientists at ISIT develop power electronics components and microsystems with fine moving structures for sensor technology and actuator technology, including the necessary packaging technology. www.isit.fraunhofer.de

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/picosun-oy/r/picosun-delivers-powder-mems-technology-platform-to-fraunhofer-isit,c3507897

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/16058/3507897/1535985.pdf

Picosun_press_release_20220217

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/picosun-delivers-powder-mems-technology-platform-to-fraunhofer-isit-301484426.html

SOURCE Picosun Oy

Recommended Stories

  • Cisco raises annual earnings forecast, announces $15 billion in share buybacks

    The company, which sells routers, switches, security services and software products, has been heavily investing in its cloud offerings to keep up with the pandemic-fueled surge in demand for its videoconferencing platform Webex, virtual private network and cybersecurity products. "We're seeing progress as we drive the continued shift to more software and subscription revenue delivering growth," Chief Financial Officer Scott Herren told analysts.

  • The Morning After: Sony's weirdest wireless earbuds yet

    Today’s tech headlines: A burger-flipping robot may be coming to a White Castle near you Sony unveils its weirdest wireless earbuds yet Microsoft’s 3D ‘Fluent’ emoji arrive in Teams.

  • Intel Goes After Gamers AMD Abandoned

    Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) has been losing market share to Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) over the past few years. A combination of chronic manufacturing delays and other missteps at Intel, good products from AMD, and bleeding-edge technology at third-party foundries have enabled AMD to erase many of Intel's long-held advantages. While AMD relies on third parties to make all its chips, Intel makes most of its chips in-house and outsources what makes sense.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Google Will Make It Harder to Track Consumers. It’s a Blow to Facebook.

    The move not only will increase user privacy, but will challenge companies that rely on tracking behavior to target advertising.

  • Could Apple's Fintech Move Hurt Block and PayPal?

    Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) recently introduced "Tap to Pay on iPhone," a new feature that allows merchants to accept NFC payments on their iPhones without using additional hardware or payment terminals. Merchants can accept Apple Pay, contactless credit and debit cards, and other digital wallet payments with the service, which will roll out on the iPhone XS and newer devices across the U.S. later this year. Apple Pay has been adopted by more than 90% of U.S. retailers since its launch in 2014.

  • Google launches ad blocking software on Android phones in privacy crackdown

    Google is to launch advertising blocking software on its Android mobile phone operating system in a privacy crackdown that will prevent companies from tracking users around the internet.

  • 5 Leading Tech Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

    Tech stocks tend to also be closely associated with innovation, disrupting old industries and creating new ones. This allows these technology companies to evolve and grow at an outsized pace for many years (if they have strong management teams and enough opportunity). Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) started as a content delivery network (CDN), a network of servers distributed across the world that helps deliver web content.

  • BlackBerry Annual Threat Report Uncovers Growing Shared Economy in Cyber Criminal Underground

    BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today released the 2022 BlackBerry Annual Threat Report, highlighting a cybercriminal underground which has been optimized to better target local small businesses. The report also uncovers cyber breadcrumbs from some of last year's most notorious ransomware attacks, suggesting some of the biggest culprits may have simply been outsourced labor.

  • Ethereum Network Growing At a Pace of 1.53M Addresses Per Month

    Ethereum addresses have seen a steady rise since last year, however, on-chain metrics like active addresses and whale stats present a worrisome picture.

  • Databricks Is Undeterred by Wall Street's Skepticism of the Software Industry

    (Bloomberg) -- Databricks Inc., one of the most valuable startups in the U.S., is still planning an initial public offering even as Wall Street has become more skeptical about growth in the software industry, according to Chief Executive Officer Ali Ghodsi.Most Read from BloombergStocks Edge Higher With Fed Hiking Bets Steady: Markets WrapJho Low’s Wild Nights on Display: $250,000 for DiCaprio, FoxFed Eyes Rate Hike Soon and Faster Tightening Pace If NeededTrump's Accountants Just Quit. What Too

  • Google data tracking changes: What it means for consumers and other companies

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley discuss the Google data tracking changes.

  • Samsung's next event will take place on February 27th, alongside Mobile World Congress

    Samsung's next hardware event will coincide with Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

  • FBI Calls Crypto ‘Only Game in Town’ as Ramsomware Flourishes

    (Bloomberg) -- Cryptocurrencies and deep-fake technology are sending chills throughout the U.S. government, with cyber crooks embracing digital innovations so rapidly that law enforcement can barely keep up, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Most Read from BloombergStocks Edge Higher With Fed Hiking Bets Steady: Markets WrapTrump's Accountants Just Quit. What Took So Long?Elon Musk Donated $5.7 Billion of Tesla Shares to CharityFed Eyes Rate Hike Soon and Faster Tightening Pace I

  • Nintendo Announces eShop Discontinuation for the 3DS and Wii U

    Nintendo has just announced that it will be ending its eShop support for the 3DS and Wii U. This...

  • Where Will Apple Be in 10 Years?

    The tech titan is looking to take full advantage of several sizable opportunities over the next decade.

  • Amazon Just Dropped Dozens of Smart Home Gadget Deals, Including Up to 50% Off Fire Tablets

    You can also score smart TVs, speakers, and indoor cameras ahead of Presidents Day.

  • 5 Best Amazon Deals for February of 2022

    If you're a fan of Amazon, you probably know that one of the benefits of shopping on the site is getting to score awesome products at a discount. With that in mind, here are some of Amazon's top deals going on in February.

  • Bitcoin and Ether Starts Corrective Decrease, DOGE Bulls Eye Rally

    Bitcoin price started a downside correction below $44,000, Ether might find bids near $3,030, and DOGE could rally if it breaks the $0.1700 resistance.

  • Google keeps Android ad tool into at least 2024, exploring other options

    Alphabet Inc's Google on Wednesday said it would keep alive for at least two years a tracking technology on its Android phones that is relied upon by advertisers, easing speculation about its plans after Apple Inc frustrated the ad industry by restricting a similar tool. Google said it would give "substantial notice" before axing what is known as AdId. Advertisers, app makers and hundreds of small ad tech companies had expected changes to AdId after Apple last April forced software makers to seek user permission to track behavior across multiple apps through its comparable tool, called IDFA.