U.S. markets open in 9 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,538.75
    +4.25 (+0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,396.00
    +43.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,676.00
    +24.50 (+0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,288.60
    -2.30 (-0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.14
    -0.15 (-0.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,825.00
    -8.70 (-0.47%)
     

  • Silver

    24.73
    -0.07 (-0.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1881
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3220
    +0.0280 (+2.16%)
     

  • Vix

    16.41
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3847
    +0.0010 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8170
    -0.0020 (-0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    52,671.63
    +993.81 (+1.92%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,365.44
    +67.71 (+5.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,187.18
    +48.83 (+0.68%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,883.79
    +223.90 (+0.75%)
     

Picosun invests in future with its Innovation Lab

·2 min read

ESPOO, Finland, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Picosun Group has taken into use new facilities at its production laboratory in Kirkkonummi, Finland. The Picosun Innovation Lab will be used for the company's own research and development projects, for demo purposes and most importantly for serving the company's global semiconductor customers operating in the 300 mm market.

The Innovation Lab hosts Picosun's new generation tools PICOSUN® Morpher and PICOSUN® Sprinter. Morpher was launched in 2019 and it started a completely new era in Picosun products. Its adaptive and versatile nature makes it an ideal ALD solution for to the changing needs of different business verticals in the up to 200 mm wafer industries. Sprinter was launched late 2020 for the 300 mm wafer markets to meet the ever-increasing demands of semiconductor, display and IoT component manufacturing lines. It has brought single wafer film quality and uniformity for fast batch processing and met the challenges in high volume ALD manufacturing.

The Innovation Lab increases the laboratory capacity Picosun currently has on its premises significantly. The new facilities will have the ability to host tens of ALD tool modules. The facilities also support a variety of process gases including for example N2, O2, O3, Ar, H2, NH3 and NF3. Furthermore, special attention has also been paid for the best-in-class building management and safety systems.

"The opening of the new Innovation Lab reflects our role in being the pioneer in ALD and continuing the daily work in setting the standards for future innovations in the ALD sphere. The Innovation Lab has been a big investment for the company, but we see this as an essential investment to our and our customers' future", says Jussi Rautee, CEO of Picosun Group.

Watch the video on Picosun Innovation Lab

More information:
Jussi Rautee
CEO, Picosun Group
Tel: +358 50 345 4457
Email: info@picosun.com

www.picosun.com

Picosun provides the most advanced AGILE ALD® (Atomic Layer Deposition) thin film coating solutions for global industries. Picosun's ALD solutions enable technological leap into the future, with turn-key production processes and unmatched, pioneering expertise in the field – dating back to the invention of the technology itself. Today, PICOSUN® ALD equipment are in daily manufacturing use in numerous leading industries around the world. Picosun is based in Finland, with subsidiaries in Germany, USA, Singapore, Japan, South Korea, China mainland and Taiwan, offices in India and France, and a world-wide sales and support network. Visit www.picosun.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/picosun-oy/r/picosun-invests-in-future-with-its-innovation-lab,c3410543

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/16058/3410543/1464770.pdf

Picosun press release_070921

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/picosun-invests-in-future-with-its-innovation-lab-301369964.html

SOURCE Picosun Oy

Recommended Stories

  • Big Boeing Customer Says It Is Walking Away From New MAX Order

    Ryanair, the plane maker’s biggest customer outside of the U.S., had been in talks with Boeing over the past 10 months for a fresh order of 737 MAX 10s, but the negotiations ended over a pricing dispute.

  • Ryanair ends jet order talks with Boeing amid price dispute

    Boeing faces a standoff with one of its biggest customers after Ireland's Ryanair said it had ended talks over a purchase of 737 MAX 10 jets worth tens of billions of dollars due to differences over price. The rare decision to go public over big-ticket airplane negotiations comes after months of wrangling that had already delayed a deal for the largest version of the 737 MAX when Ryanair re-ordered a smaller model in December. A large new Ryanair order would provide a boost to the U.S. planemaker as it rebuilds confidence in the MAX, grounded for 20 months until November after two fatal crashes.

  • Oil wobbles as demand woes stalk market after Saudi price cuts

    Oil prices were wobbly on Tuesday as investors grappled with demand concerns after Saudi Arabia's sharp cuts to crude contract prices for Asia. Brent crude futures for November rose 4 cents, or 0.1%, to $72.26 a barrel by 0056 GMT, after falling 39 cents on Monday. Demand woes were in the news again after state oil group Saudi Aramco notified customers that it will cut October official selling prices (OSPs) for all crude grades sold to Asia by at least $1 a barrel.

  • Why employees should always come first

    When I was a boy, my mother’s boss once gave her a turkey as a year-end bonus—not money to buy gifts or help pay bills, but a lifeless bird to lug home and overcook. Memories of this helped nudge me at an early age in the direction of going into business myself, if only to treat people better than that.

  • $15 an hour isn’t enough: U.S. workers need a living wage

    Even doubling the federal minimum wage wouldn't provide most workers with enough pay to live on. Corporate leaders must set the bar higher.

  • Ways To Ensure a Long-Lasting Retirement

    The road to retirement lasts a working lifetime for most. Taking these six steps can ensure it is long-lasting.

  • Shaquille O’Neal Partners with Alkaline88® for Shaq Paq Six-Pack

    Shaq’s unparalleled marketing and business acumen is another huge step in building Alkaline88® into a household brand.

  • China to push on with opening capital markets to foreign investors

    China will further open its capital markets to foreign investors, the country's top securities regulator said on Monday, adding that it will pursue pragmatic cross-border cooperation to regulate overseas-listed Chinese companies. "Opening-up and cooperation is the inevitable trend in the integrated development of global capital markets," China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) Chairman Yi Huiman told a conference organised by the World Federation of Exchanges.

  • Volkswagen CEO: smart cars, not e-cars, are 'gamechanger'

    Volkswagen head Herbert Diess on Sunday said autonomous cars, not electric vehicles, were the "real gamechanger" for the auto industry, which is facing the end of combustion engines in Europe by 2035. Diess' comments signal the pace at which the 62-year old tries to transform Europe's largest carmaker by basically saying that the shift towards battery-powered electric vehicles (EV), which still needs to be backed up by actual sales, was sealed. "Autonomous driving is really going to change our industry like nothing else before," Diess said in Munich ahead of the official opening of the IAA car show, adding the shift towards electrified cars was "kind of easy" in comparison.

  • Oil falls after Saudi price cuts

    Oil prices fell on Monday after Saudi Arabia's sharp cuts to crude contract prices for Asia revived concerns over the demand outlook. State oil group Saudi Aramco notified customers in a statement on Sunday that it will cut October official selling prices (OSPs) for all crude grades sold to Asia, its biggest buying region, by at least $1 a barrel. "When the Saudi giant cuts its selling prices to Asia for October, signaling it sees the supply-demand relationship slightly shifting, traders can't but follow down that path today," said Bjornar Tonhaugen, head of oil markets at Rystad Energy.

  • Ryanair hints at plan to dump Boeing jets in favour of bitter rival Airbus

    Michael O’Leary, the boss of Ryanair, has hinted that Europe’s biggest airline may dump Boeing in favour of Airbus after talks with the US plane maker over a new order of jets fell apart.

  • JD.com Says Founder Stepping Back From Day-to-Day Running of the Business

    Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com said on Monday that founder and chief executive Richard Liu will step back from the day-to-day running of the company to focus on long-term strategy. Instead, Xu Lei, who has been running JD Retail, JD’s largest division, will take over operations of the business, assuming a newly created title of president. Liu will remain on the board of the company, originally set up to sell electronic goods, and he will keep his chief executive title.

  • European Gas Futures Climb to Fresh Highs as Russian Flows Dip

    (Bloomberg) -- European natural gas futures surged to record highs on Monday as the amount of Russian gas flowing into Europe through a key entry point dipped, crimping supplies in an already tight market.With European stockpiles about 20% below the seasonal average just weeks before the heating season, traders are focused on Europe-bound supply routes for Russian gas and winter demand, said Julien Hoarau, head of Paris-based consultant Engie EnergyScan. Europe will face a very tight winter and

  • Ecuador Looks To Double Its Oil Production

    Following the surprise victory of Guillermo Lasso in Ecuador’s presidential elections the outlook for the country’s long-suffering oil industry is starting to look a little brighter

  • China's Aug exports growth unexpectedly picks up speed in boost to economy

    China's exports unexpectedly grew at a faster pace in August, as solid global demand offset some of the pressure on the world's second-biggest economy from a resurgence of domestic COVID-19 cases and supply bottlenecks. China staged an impressive recovery from a coronavirus-battered slump, but economic momentum has weakened recently due to the Delta variant-driven COVID-19 outbreaks, high raw material prices, slowing exports, tighter measures to tame hot property prices and a campaign to reduce carbon emissions. Shipments from the world's biggest exporter in August rose at a faster-than-expected rate of 25.6% from a year earlier, from a 19.3.% gain in July, pointing to some resilience in China's industrial sector.

  • 27 Most Lucrative Side Hustles for People Over 50

    Baby boomers are hustling harder than millennials, but if you want to make the most of your hustle then you need to know which side jobs offer the most money.

  • Japanese automakers' China car sales tumbled in August

    Japanese automakers Honda Motor, Nissan Motor and Toyota Motor saw their sales in China tumble in August as a chip shortage hit vehicle production in the world's biggest car market. Honda said it sold 91,694 vehicles in China last month, down 38.3% from a year earlier due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a shortage of components. Nissan said it sold 113,166 cars in China in August, down 10.6%, due to "external headwinds including on-going pandemic, material shortage and natural disasters across the country".

  • Crude prices fall after Saudi Arabia cuts Asian prices

    Oil prices come under pressure Monday, as Saudi Aramco slashed prices for its Asian customers for the first time in four months, and by a bigger amount than expected.

  • States Where Your Retirement Will Cost Less Than $45,000 a Year

    If you're thinking about relocating to somewhere cheaper in retirement, you're not alone. Find out which states have the lowest cost of living for seniors.

  • Bosses turn to ‘tattleware’ to keep tabs on employees working from home

    The pandemic prompted a surge in the use of workplace surveillance programs – and they’re not going away any time soon ‘Whether all of this amounts to corporate snooping, or just plain accountability, depends largely on which side of the fence you sit on.’ Illustration: Sonny Ross/The Guardian David, 23, admits that he felt a twinge of relief when the first wave of Covid-19 shut down his Arlington, Virginia, office. A recent college graduate, he was new to the job and struggled to click with his