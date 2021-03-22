U.S. markets open in 9 hours 30 minutes

Picosun trusts in augmented reality for refined customer support

·3 min read

ESPOO, Finland, March 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- During the past year, organizations worldwide have been forced to adapt to new ways of working and serving their customers due to the covid-19 pandemic and the related restrictions to travel and logistics. Picosun Group has significantly reinforced its local service units globally and established its PicoSupport™ Center.

PicoSupport™ Center provides on-site support and planned service items such as ALD system installations and preventive maintenance visits conducted by highly experienced, trained and certified field service engineers. It also takes care of customers' Helpdesk and Emergency Service operations.

At the core of PicoSupport™ Center's Helpdesk are state-of-the-art remote support tools taking advantage of augmented/mixed reality, live video, screensharing and remote connection applications. In accordance with Industry 4.0, these tools allow safe and on-time service delivery no matter the physical location or time zone of the customer. They also offer an endlessly upgradeable platform for further embedding of e.g. remote training and e-learning modules with full virtual reality environments.

Today, the remote support tools are already widely implemented in Picosun's customer base. The remote applications are used for a number of services ranging from system inspections and troubleshooting to software upgrades, bug fixes and process optimizations.

"I'm very proud to say that we have been able to adapt to the changing environment by employing new ways of interaction to ensure continued customer satisfaction. The feedback on the new remote support applications has been very positive. Customers find them easy to use and have benefitted from them in terms of faster reaction times and lower costs compared to traditional on-site services," says Timo Malinen, VP, Service Business Area of Picosun Group.

"As our customers' trusted strategic ALD partner we are committed to top-notch and uninterrupted services, despite of the changes in the world we operate in. We are looking forward to further enhance and develop the ways with which we can ensure smooth and trouble-free operations together with our customers," Malinen concludes.

Picosun provides the most advanced AGILE ALD® (Atomic Layer Deposition) thin film coating solutions for global industries. Picosun's ALD solutions enable technological leap into the future, with turn-key production processes and unmatched, pioneering expertise in the field - dating back to the invention of the technology itself. Today, PICOSUN® ALD equipment are in daily manufacturing use in numerous leading industries around the world. Picosun is based in Finland, with subsidiaries in Germany, USA, Singapore, Japan, South Korea, China mainland and Taiwan, offices in India and France, and a world-wide sales and support network. Visit www.picosun.com.

More about PicoSupport™ Center:

Video

Brochure

More information:
Timo Malinen
VP, Service Business Area, Picosun Group
Tel: +358 40 5011860
Email: info@picosun.com
Web: www.picosun.com

Minna Toivola
D.Sc., Marketing Manager, Picosun Oy
Email: minna.toivola@picosun.com
Tel: +358 40 758 8748

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/picosun-oy/r/picosun-trusts-in-augmented-reality-for-refined-customer-support,c3310757

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/16058/3310757/1389948.pdf

Picosun trusts in augmented reality for refined customer support

https://news.cision.com/picosun-oy/i/picosupport-center-utilizes-augmented-reality-for-remote-customer-service,c2891362

PicoSupport Center utilizes augmented reality for remote customer service

Cision
Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/picosun-trusts-in-augmented-reality-for-refined-customer-support-301252606.html

SOURCE Picosun Oy

  • Global Markets: Asia stocks mixed as bonds benefit from Turkish tumult

    Asian markets turned mixed and bonds bounced on Monday as a plunge in the Turkish lira sparked talk that capital controls might be needed to stem the rout, though the wider fallout was relatively restrained for the moment. The slide came after President Tayyip Erdogan shocked markets by replacing Turkey's hawkish central bank governor with a critic of high interest rates. "The authorities will be left with two choices, either it pledges to use interest rates to stabilise markets, or it imposes capital controls," said Per Hammarlund, senior EM strategist at SEB Research.

  • Turkey’s Lira Plunges as Traders Absorb Central Bank Upheaval

    (Bloomberg) -- The Turkish lira plunged as much as 15% following President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s shock decision to replace the country’s central-bank chief.It was quoted at 8.1012 at 10:53 a.m. Sydney time after earlier weakening to 8.4707 per dollar. That erased more than four months of gains since the now ex-governor Naci Agbal was appointed in November and putting the lira within a few percentage points of a record low reached earlier that month.Erdogan’s decision to fire Agbal, who had sought to restore the central bank’s credibility, is a blow to investor confidence and raises concern the country will once again embark on a path of rock-bottom rates. The initial backlash exceeded some analysts’ estimates, and marks a swift reversal of investor enthusiasm toward Turkish markets. That now seemingly sated appetite had helped make the lira the best carry-trade currency this year, with money managers cheering Agbal’s move to raise interest rates and efforts to bring inflation under control.“Bulls’ optimism was based on CBRT being allowed to keep rates high for some time, and after last Thursday that looked very promising,” said Henrik Gullberg of Coex Partners Ltd., who previously saw the lira appreciating beyond 6.90 per dollar. “That’s ruined now; it will be hard to find lira bulls,” he said, adding that the currency could now head back to levels when Agbal was appointed.New PledgeAgbal’s replacement, Sahap Kavcioglu, pledged on Sunday to use monetary-policy tools effectively to deliver permanent price stability. He also said the bank’s rate-setting meetings will take place according to schedule.A rush to sell the currency in thin liquidity as trading got underway in Asia overwhelmed support for the lira from state banks, according to an FX trader familiar with the transactions, who asked not to be identified because the person isn’t authorized to speak publicly.“I expect massive state bank intervention in the short term to hold a line on the lira,” said Timothy Ash, a strategist at BlueBay Asset Management in London, adding that he’s not yet sure where the line will be drawn. “The new governor will be dependent on utilizing the reserve bounty that the former governor left him to smooth his entry into the job.”Erdogan Ousts Central-Bank Head, Installs Interest-Rate AllyAny weakness in the lira could add to inflationary pressures building in the economy and erode Turkey’s real rate, currently the highest in emerging markets after Egypt’s.“The shock firing of central bank chief Agbal over the weekend may deal a fatal blow to investor confidence in Turkey,” Win Thin, head of global currency strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman & Co., wrote in a note. “At this point, it doesn’t matter who Agbal’s replacement is or what they say, as it’s clear that Erdogan is running the show. USD/TRY is likely to test the all-time high near 8.58.”The lira had strengthened under Agbal’s watch as he ended a complicated funding structure and pledged to ensure price stability. His abrupt removal comes on the heels of a 200 basis-point interest-rate hike on Thursday, double what was expected in a Bloomberg survey, amid accelerating inflation.What Bloomberg Economics Says“The hit to the central bank’s credibility and independence can’t be overstated. Erdogan has battered the institution with interventions that have repeatedly backfired. Financial markets were willing to give Agbal a chance, his successor will find it hard to build that trust again.”--Ziad Daoud, chief emerging markets economist. For full REACT, click hereWhile Turkey’s high nominal rates are a lure for yield hunters, its mercurial inflation and the perception that central-bank policy has been too loose for the prevailing economic conditions has made the lira one of the most volatile currencies in the world.“We must conclude, for now, that Kavcioglu will be mandated with reducing and keeping rates as low as possible,” said Cristian Maggio, head of emerging markets at TD Securities in London. “If this hypothesis proves true, not only will we see a looser policy setting in Turkey in the coming months, but we will also likely experience a return to managing policy through unorthodox measures.”Last year, Turkish banks spent more than $100 billion of the nation’s foreign reserves to support the sinking currency, according to a report by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. That prompted calls by Turkish opposition for a judicial probe into the nation’s official reserves.In comparison, foreign investors purchased a net $4.7 billion worth of Turkish stocks and bonds in the months following Agbal’s appointment. Overseas inflows to Turkey through swaps were about $14 billion during that period, Istanbul-based economist Haluk Burumcekci said.Among those who may find themselves on the wrong side of the trade are Japanese retail investors. Long positions by individuals in lira-yen stood at 263,585 contracts as of Friday, according to Tokyo Financial Exchange data. They’ve climbed about 9% since the start of the year.“We will never know how successful Agbal’s approach could have been, but initial signs were positive,” said Emre Akcakmak, a portfolio adviser at East Capital in Dubai, who anticipated challenges to intensify in the near future and a reversal on some of the recent and large hot money inflows in the face of the unexpected decision.“Even when the market stabilizes after a while, investors will have little tolerance, if any, in case the new governor prematurely cuts the rates again,” Akcakmak said.(Updates with quote from Brown Brothers and latest prices. An earlier version of the story was corrected over the extent of the decline in the lira)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Hedge Fund Investors With $812 Billion See Asia as Preferred Bet

    (Bloomberg) -- Hedge funds focused on Asia are predicting a surge of new money from North America and Europe as investors move away from overvalued U.S. assets to tap the early pandemic recovery in China and other parts of the region.The GameStop Corp. investing craze that pitted retail traders against hedge funds may add to the Asian flows, with investors seeking to avoid similar losses from short-selling squeezes, according to hedge fund companies including APS Asset Management.A Credit Suisse Group AG survey of more than 200 institutional investors with $812 billion in hedge fund assets showed Asia-Pacific was the most-sought after region with 55% net demand, the highest level of interest in over a decade. By comparison, net demand for North America stood at just 20%. The figures measure the share of investors planning to raise allocations minus those planning to trim.“This year we are going to see strong net inflows based on our conversations,” said Richard Johnston, Asia head at Albourne Partners in Hong Kong. “The areas we are seeing most demand for are China equities, low-net hedge funds and private credit.”The investment shift could help foster growth in Asia’s relatively small hedge fund industry, centered largely in Hong Kong and Singapore. Investors around the world are trying to find ways of profiting from the region’s economic growth, and Asia hedge funds have outperformed global peers.Johnston, who advises investors on alternative investments, said some North American institutions are pushing China allocations to 15% to 20% of their overall investments in a range of asset classes.Total assets under management by Asia-Pacific based hedge funds rose 20% last year to $155.6 billion, according to Preqin data, and firms like Dymon Asia expect more inflows this year.“Once the lockdowns come off, which could be later this year, then I think it will be very healthy for the broad industry of hedge funds out here in Asia,” said Dymon Asia founding partner Danny Yong in Singapore, whose fund manages about $5 billion.The surge in monetary and fiscal stimulus in North America and Europe may also push some investors to park more money in Asia, skirting the frothiness of U.S. markets, fund managers said. Regulatory changes that have made it easier for hedge funds to invest in China are also boosting demand.“The U.S. and Europe have thrown in the kitchen sink in terms of a liquidity and easing perspective so you have seen those asset markets have over-earned,” Yong said, adding that investors in those regions were previously reluctant to move money with strong gains at home. “Ultimately it’s about the return until such point – and I believe that 2021 could be that year – where Asia significantly outperforms.”China’s benchmark CSI 300 Index has topped the S&P 500 for the past two years, and was outpacing the U.S. again in 2021 before a recent pull back. The gauge is down 3.9% this year, compared with a 4.2% gain in the U.S. index.GameStop refugeesAPS Asset Management Chief Investment Officer Kok Hoi Wong, whose firm manages about $3 billion, predicted some of the institutional investors who got burned backing hedge funds that shorted GameStop and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. would redeem some money and redeploy a portion to Asia. The lack of popular forums for retail investors like WallStreetBets and platforms like Robinhood Markets Inc. mean similar squeezes are less likely to happen in the region.“It’ll probably start in the second or third quarter,” he said. “But whether you’re operating in Asia, the U.S. or anywhere in the world you’ve got to make sure your risk-controls are rigorous enough to prevent you from getting into that kind of trouble.”APS tries to avoid overly-popular positions - also known as ‘crowded trades’ - and only shorts companies with large market capitalizations to prevent the type of swings that punished hedge funds trying to short AMC and GameStop, he added.Still, Dymon’s Yong warned similar retail-driven short-squeezing events are on the cusp of coming to Asia. Its first line of protection is to run a multi-strategy fund with low correlation to equity indexes. A second strategy is to make 1,000 short bets and 1,000 long wagers -- none worth more than 1% of a company’s market value -- to lower the potential impact of a single, major event.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Strengthens as Buyers Ignore Potentially Bearish Fed News

    Gold was pressured early as the U.S. Dollar advanced against major currencies on Friday, hitting a more than one-week high.

  • Top Singapore developer's shares halted ahead of announcement

    Trading in shares of Singapore's biggest property developer CapitaLand Ltd were halted on Monday morning ahead of the release of an announcement, according to a stock exchange filing. Trading in units of its Singapore-listed real estate investment trusts (REITs), Ascott Residence Trust, CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust, Ascendas, CapitaLand China Trust and Ascendas India Trust was also halted.

  • Blackstone Doubles Down on Hospitality in $6.2 Billion Crown Bid

    (Bloomberg) -- Blackstone Group Inc. offered to buy Crown Resorts Ltd. in an A$8.02 billion ($6.2 billion) deal, pouncing on the troubled Australian casino operator while it’s under assault from domestic regulators.The New York-based private equity firm, which already owns 10% of Crown, bid A$11.85 a share in cash for the rest of the company, Crown said Monday. Crown said it’s assessing the proposal, sending its stock soaring 20% to A$11.87 in afternoon trading in Sydney.Crown was last month found unfit to run its new Sydney casino after years of money laundering at other properties, and faces inquiries into its suitability to own casinos in Melbourne and Perth. But if Crown’s planned corporate makeover can appease regulators, the prize for Blackstone is clear: casino monopolies in two Australian cities and a gleaming A$2.2 billion resort on Sydney’s waterfront.With a decades-long history of hotel and gaming investments, Blackstone is now doubling down on one of the industries hit hardest by the pandemic -- just as vaccines fuel hopes of a travel and leisure recovery. Last week, Blackstone teamed up with Starwood Capital Group and struck a $6 billion deal for hotel operator Extended Stay America Inc. In 2019, Blackstone agreed to buy the Bellagio casino and resort in Las Vegas for $4.25 billion.For James Packer, Crown’s largest shareholder with a 36% stake, Blackstone’s offer represents a fresh chance to exit Crown after at least two failed attempts to find a suitor. February’s damning exposure of widespread management and cultural failings at Crown was just the latest blow for the billionaire, who has stepped back from corporate life to fight a mental-health battle.Before Blackstone’s offer, Crown shares had almost halved from a high of A$18 in early 2014. They’ve been pummeled by a series of dramas, including a 2016 legal crackdown in mainland China, an aborted takeover and the Covid-19 pandemic.The risk for Blackstone is that it’s left owning a company hamstrung by fresh regulatory action. Last month’s New South Wales inquiry said Crown needed to overhaul its management, governance and culture before gaming operations could start in Sydney. Chief Executive Officer Ken Barton and five other directors have since quit.The investigation found that Crown “enabled and facilitated” money laundering through bank accounts tied to its Perth and Melbourne casinos for at least five years before 2019. The report heaped criticism on the relationship between Crown and Packer’s investment company: reporting lines were blurred, risks weren’t identified, and conflicts or potential conflicts weren’t recognized.Read more: Packer’s Casino Dream Dashed as Crown Seen Unfit for LicenseA spokesperson for the NSW Independent Liquor and Gaming Authority said Monday the regulator was aware of the takeover approach, but is “not in a position to comment on any potential outcomes.” It is “still considering its response to the Bergin Report, which will take some time given the level of detail and complexity,” the spokesperson said.A similar probe starts Wednesday into Crown’s suitability to run its Melbourne casino. A separate investigation into Crown Perth will also take place this year. That means Blackstone could be the new owner of a company that’s barred -- temporarily, at least -- from operating its three Australian casinos.“That’s a material risk to consider,” said Xinning Xiao, a senior lecturer in accounting at Monash Business School in Melbourne who specializes in corporate governance. “The restructuring may take years.”Representatives for the gaming regulators in Victoria and Western Australia didn’t immediately reply to emails seeking comment on Blackstone’s potential ownership of Crown. Wynn Resorts Ltd. in early 2019 abruptly ended talks to buy Crown for about A$10 billion, just a few hours after the discussions leaked to the media. Last year, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd. scrapped a deal to buy 20% of Crown from Packer.A representative for Packer’s private investment company declined to comment on Blackstone’s approach.Blackstone wants unanimous approval from Crown’s board before the deal can go ahead, as well as permission from regulators to own and operate Crown’s casinos, according to the statement.Blackstone bought its current stake in Crown from Melco last year for A$8.15 a share.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stocks Mixed; Dollar, Treasuries Rise Amid Caution: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks fluctuated to start the week, with investors fretting over bond yields and inflation as economic activity accelerates. Turkey’s lira tumbled after the central-bank head was replaced.S&P 500 futures swung between red and green, and Nasdaq 100 contracts gained as Treasury yields slipped. MSCI Inc.’s Asia Pacific gauge pared losses. Japan underperformed, while shares rose in China and Australia, and were little changed in Hong Kong.The Turkish lira slumped as much as 15% in early Asian trading after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan removed the central-bank governor following a sharper-than-expected hike in interest rates. The dollar advanced against most Group-of-10 currencies.A heavy slate of Treasury auctions this week poses a potential catalyst for a renewed rise in bond yields. The ten-year benchmark subsided Monday to 1.68% from the highest levels in about 14 months. Oil steadied after its worst week since October.Investor concerns about the possibility of higher interest rates are dominating equity and bond markets. Selling in bonds has propelled yields higher in recent weeks and fueled a rotation out of growth into value shares. Inflation expectations have climbed on an improving outlook for growth, which some suspect may force the Fed to tighten monetary policy sooner than its current guidance suggests.Fed Chairman Jerome Powell reiterated in a Wall Street Journal editorial that the central bank will provide aid to the economy “for as long as it takes.” Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin said in a Bloomberg TV interview Sunday that there is no sign yet of unwanted inflation pressures.“Clearly, the market is skeptical that the Fed will be able to keep interest rates at current levels for the next three years,” Diana Mousina, senior economist in the multi-asset group at AMP Capital Investors Ltd., said in a note. “We think that nominal bond yields can still shoot higher in the short-term towards 2% and above on inflation concerns. Markets are likely to worry that this move is permanent, rather than temporary.”A central-bank exemption that allowed lenders load up on Treasuries and deposits without setting aside extra capital to cushion losses will lapse March 31. The regulator also said it plans further changes to this supplementary leverage ratio, or SLR.Meanwhile, the European Union is set to block exports of the AstraZeneca Plc vaccine to the U.K. until the drugmaker fulfills its delivery obligations to the bloc. The pound weakened.These are some key events to watch this week:Fed Chair Powell is first up Monday at the BIS Innovation Summit, a virtual gathering of major central bankers. He speaks alongside Bundesbank’s Jens Weidmann on progressing with the digital age. The ECB’s Christine Lagarde, BOE’s Andrew Bailey and chiefs of Sweden, Canada, Mexico and Brazil all follow.Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen are expected to make their first joint appearance before the U.S. House Financial Services committee to testify on Fed and Treasury pandemic policies Tuesday.The U.S. Treasury holds auctions of two-, five- and seven-year debt.EIA crude oil inventory report on Wednesday.Friday, February U.S. personal income and spending data comes in the wake of $600 stimulus checks but before the latest round of $1,400 payments began hitting Americans’ bank accounts.These are some of the main moves in financial markets:StocksS&P 500 futures were little changed as of 12:20 p.m. in Tokyo. Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.1%.Topix Index fell 1%.Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index gained 0.6%.South Korea’s Kospi Index was little changed.Hang Seng Index fluctuated.CSI 300 Index rose 0.9%.Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 0.3%.CurrenciesThe yen rose 0.2% to 108.73 per dollar.The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index advanced 0.1%.The euro fell 0.1% to $1.1896.The pound dropped 0.2% to $1.3845.BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries fell about four basis points to 1.68%.Australia’s 10-year bond yield fell about five basis points to 1.76%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.3% to $61.21 a barrel.Gold fell 0.3% to $1,739.59 an ounce.(A previous version corrected the extent of the Turkish lira’s decline.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Gold Drops as Dollar Strengthens, Traders Focus on Bond Auctions

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold declined as the dollar remained resilient and 10-year Treasury yields held near the highest level in more than a year, weighing on the precious metal which doesn’t offer interest.Investors will turn their attention to a heavy slate of bond auctions focused in maturities that have gotten pummeled amid a brightening outlook for growth and inflation. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell reiterated in a Wall Street Journal editorial that the central bank will continue to provide aid to the economy “for as long as it takes” as the recovery is far from complete. Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin said in a Bloomberg TV interview Sunday that there is no sign yet of unwanted inflation pressures.Bullion has dropped about 8% this year with investors rotating out of havens into riskier assets, although its role as a hedge against inflation has helped give some support to prices. On Friday, the Fed said it’ll let a significant capital break for big banks expire at month’s end, which saw bond yields and the dollar tick higher.Spot gold fell 0.3% to $1,739.78 an ounce by 7:44 a.m. in Singapore, after rising 0.5% on Friday. Silver, platinum and palladium all retreated. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index advanced 0.2%.Meanwhile, Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen are expected to make their first joint appearance before the U.S. House Financial Services committee to testify on Fed and Treasury pandemic policies Tuesday.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Farmworker Clash Pits Union Access, Property Rights at Top Court

    (Bloomberg) -- For almost a half century, labor organizers in California have had a unusual right: Under a state regulation, they can walk onto the premises of an agricultural business and recruit workers to join a union.The regulation is now before the U.S. Supreme Court in a case that critics are looking to turn into a blockbuster decision strengthening property rights and curbing regulatory power. The court will hear arguments Monday on a constitutional challenge to a 1975 rule that grew out of the efforts of Cesar Chavez to give farm workers collective bargaining rights.Conservative legal groups and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce are opposing the access regulation, and trying to leverage a court that in recent years has bolstered the rights of landowners and curbed the clout of unions. It will be the first case on those topics for Justice Amy Coney Barrett, whose confirmation in October gave the court an even stronger conservative majority.The case was filed by two businesses that have tangled with union organizers: Cedar Point Nursery, which grows strawberry plants in the northern California town of Dorris, and Fowler Packing Co., a Fresno grower of grapes and other fruits. They say the regulation strips agricultural companies of their right to control who comes onto their property and forces them to allow disruptive protests. The growers are represented by the Pacific Legal Foundation, an advocacy group that fights what it views as government overreach.“The aim of the access regulation isn’t to set up a table and inform,” said Joshua Thompson, a foundation lawyer who will argue against the rule on Monday. “It’s to intimidate, and that’s exactly what they tried to do to both of our clients.”Farm WorkersThe regulation implements California’s Agriculture Labor Relations Act, a 1975 law that gave farm workers in that state the type of collective bargaining rights other laborers already had under federal law.The access regulation, however, goes beyond federal law, saying a specified number of union organizers can be on farm property during non-work hours for three hours a day, as much as 120 days a year.The provision is “absolutely critical” for ensuring that workers understand their rights, said Victoria Hassid, chair of the California Agricultural Labor Relations Board, which issued the regulation.“A key component of the act is ensuring that workers are able to, if they choose, advocate to work together to fight for better working conditions,” Hassid said in an interview. “This really fundamentally is about being able to know that those rights exist.”The question at the Supreme Court is whether the access regulation violates the constitutional provision that requires “just compensation” when the government takes private property for public purposes. A San Francisco-based federal appeals court upheld the regulation.Bright LineThe growers say the constitutional clause automatically kicks in whenever a regulation takes an “easement” -- that is, when the government gives someone else the right to use private property. That bright-line approach “protects the fundamental right of property owners to exclude trespassers from their property,” the companies said in a court filing.The growers compare their case to a 1982 Supreme Court ruling that said New York was taking private property by requiring landlords to allow the installation of cable-television equipment in their buildings.But 17 states and the District of Columbia said the categorical approach would mean a “sea change,” and raise questions about a “staggering array” of laws that rely on government inspections of private property for health and safety reasons.The growers and their allies say those inspection laws wouldn’t be affected. The Chamber of Commerce said the government would still be able to require health and safety inspections as a condition for getting a needed license.Biden ChangeThe Biden administration is backing the California regulation but won’t be arguing Monday. In a two-page letter in February, acting U.S. Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar said the government’s longstanding view is that “physical entry on property short of a permanent occupation does not warrant the application of a categorical rule and is instead appropriately analyzed under a case-specific framework.”Prelogar’s letter was a change of position for the government after the Trump administration filed a brief opposing the regulation.Worker advocates say the California access regulation is even more important than it was in 1975 for informing vulnerable farm laborers of their rights. Those workers as a group are less educated, less likely to speak English, and more likely to be immigrants now than when the regulation was enacted, said Mario Martinez, who filed a brief defending the regulation for the United Farm Workers of America.“Outside of employers where there’s a collective bargaining agreement, you have routine violations of basic minimum wage laws, overtime laws, health and safety laws,” Martinez said. “You have rampant wage theft. You have a crisis of sexual harassment. In some cases, we uncovered forced labor, slavery where workers are being held against their will.”But Mike Fahner, whose Cedar Point Nursery is at the center of the case, says the regulation no longer makes sense in the age of social media. Fahner sued after organizers came to his nursery in 2015.“You can communicate with people around the world effectively without having to have access to a person’s private property and place of business,” he said.The case is Cedar Point Nursery v. Hassid, 20-107.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Pressure mounts on auto insurers to give you a COVID 'stimulus check'

    California commissioner says insurers have been unfairly profiting from pandemic.

  • Mortgage rates below 3% are still around, but they're disappearing fast

    Surveys show rates are climbing rapidly, and they're expected to keep going up.

  • Cathie Wood’s Ark Has a New Price Target for Tesla: $3,000

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest Management expects Tesla Inc. stock to hit $3,000 by 2025, up from its current price of $655. At that price, the company would be worth almost $3 trillion, based on the number of shares outstanding.Ark expects there’s a 50% chance of Tesla achieving fully autonomous driving within five years, which could allow the company to scale its planned robotaxi service quickly, according to a Friday note on Ark’s website.It also added Tesla’s insurance business into its model, believing the offering could be rolled out to more states in the next few years with better-than-average margins, thanks to “highly detailed driving data” the company collects.Wood has been among Tesla’s most ardent supporters, holding large stakes of the company in her flagship fund. When Tesla shares saw a pullback in February, she bought more.According to Ark’s new model, in the best case scenario, Tesla could reach $4,000 per share in 2025, and in the bear case, $1,500. The company forecasts Tesla’s unit sales to be between 5 million and 10 million vehicles in 2025, assuming increased capital efficiency.The $3,000 target is far higher than any analyst who covers the company, the highest being $1,200 among estimates compiled by Bloomberg. Fueled by zealous supporters, Tesla shares rose more than 740% last year, the best performance on the S&P 500. Elon Musk, its chief executive officer, became the richest person in the world in January, before Jeff Bezos reclaimed the title.Not CloseAnalysts have speculated about the prospect that Tesla will launch a robotaxi service since at least 2015, but there’s little indication its technology is close to making this possible anytime soon. Tesla recently told California authorities that human drivers will still need to constantly supervise a new city streets function within its “full self-driving” suite of features sold as part of its Autopilot package.As for the company’s insurance product, that began in August 2019 and is currently available only in California. The company includes vehicle insurance revenue within its “services and other” category, along with after-sales service, sales of used vehicles and retail merchandise. Last year, all of that business combined was about 7% of total revenue.Ark’s model didn’t incorporate Tesla’s utility energy storage or solar business, nor did it consider future price fluctuations for Tesla’s Bitcoin holdings.Barron’s reported the price target earlier.(Updates with background throughout)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Ghost of Horrific Treasury Auction Haunts Bond Market on Brink

    (Bloomberg) -- A battered Treasuries market faces another trying week as it will have to absorb a massive slate of auctions focused in maturities that have gotten pummeled amid a brightening outlook for growth and inflation.It’s been a month since a disastrous seven-year auction sent the bond market into a tailspin that reverberated across financial markets and helped put benchmark yields on the path to prepandemic heights. Now that maturity is on the calendar again, with a $62 billion offering looming as a source of anxiety for dealers in the week ahead.The government will be selling into a market that’s endured a painful stretch, driving an index of longer maturities into a bear market. A key part of the yield curve just hit its steepest in over five years after the Federal Reserve reaffirmed plans to keep rates near zero through 2023. The seven-year area, especially vulnerable to shifting speculation on monetary policy, has taken a beating as traders bet the central bank won’t be able to wait that long. It’s underperforming surrounding maturities by the most since 2015.“Supply is going to be a very important part of next week,” said Justin Lederer, a strategist at Cantor Fitzgerald. “We’ll really see what type of end-user demand shows up at these auctions, and if the seven-year last month was so poorly sponsored because of volatility of that day or whether it’s a continued theme. There’s just a lot of volatility now and questions about whether higher rates are going to impact equities.”In February, when investors were already stepping back from bonds amid stimulus talks and the vaccine rollout, the government received record-low demand for the seven-year auction. The result added fueled to a Treasuries selloff that’s extended to a seventh straight week.The auction slate highlights another concern. Treasuries mostly shrugged off the Fed’s decision Friday to let lapse bank regulatory exemptions that have buoyed the bond market since the beginning of the pandemic. But dealers have been unloading Treasuries, and for some analysts the Fed’s move risks raising stress around auctions.Long-Maturity PainThe fixed-income slump has hit longer maturities hardest. As of Thursday, a Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury index that tracks debt with 10 years or more to maturity was down about 22% from its March 2020 peak, putting it in bear territory -- at least by this gauge. The 10-year yield touched 1.75% this week, the highest since January 2020.Yields and inflation expectations also took flight after Fed Chair Jerome Powell pushed back on any need to combat the rise. A market proxy for inflation over the coming decade surged to about 2.3% this week, the highest since 2013.Powell reiterated this week that he would only see an issue with the bond selloff if it were accompanied by “disorderly conditions in markets or by persistent tightening of financial conditions that threaten the achievement of our goals.” Tech shares appeared to suffer at points this past week as yields extended their climb.That leaves traders monitoring a slew of Fed speakers ahead, especially Powell, for fresh insights. A continued message of patience on tightening rates could spark some to exit bets that hikes may come earlier than the Fed projects.“I suspect the Fedspeak will stay in line with Powell’s views of this week, that they are letting inflation grow a bit and probably aren’t going to be moving rates or tapering asset purchases” for a long time, said Tom di Galoma, managing director of government trading and strategy at Seaport Global.He expects 10-year yields to rise to around 1.9%-1.95% by mid-year, and he sees scope for 2.25% depending on the composition and size of any additional stimulus proposals.What to WatchThe economic calendar:March 22: Chicago Fed national activity index; existing home salesMarch 23: Current account balance; new home sales; Richmond Fed manufacturing indexMarch 24: MBA mortgage applications; durable/capital goods orders; Markit PMIsMarch 25: Jobless claims; GDP; Langer consumer comfort; Kansas City Fed manufacturingMarch 26: Advance goods trade balance; wholesale/retail inventories; personal income/spending; PCE deflator; University of Michigan sentimentThe Fed calendar:March 21: Richmond Fed’s Thomas Barkin at Credit Suisse Asian Investment ConferenceMarch 22: Powell in BIS panel; Barkin; San Francisco Fed’s Mary Daly; Vice Chair for Supervision Randal Quarles on Libor transition; Governor Michelle BowmanMarch 23: St. Louis Fed’s James Bullard; Atlanta Fed’s Raphael Bostic; Barkin; Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen before House committee; Governor Lael Brainard in two appearances; New York Fed’s John WilliamsMarch 24: Barkin; Powell and Yellen before Senate committee; Williams; Daly; Chicago Fed’s Charles EvansMarch 25: Williams; Clarida; Bostic; Evans; DalyThe auction calendar:March 22: 13-, 26-week billsMarch 23: 52-week bills; 42-day cash-management bills; 2-year notesMarch 24: 2-year floating-rate notes; 5-year notesMarch 25: 4-, 8-week bills; 7-year notesFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.K.’s Crisis Ground Zero Is Ready for Reconstruction: Eco Week

    (Bloomberg) -- The British economy’s worst moments in the coronavirus crisis are hopefully behind it, and hints of that thesis coming true might emerge in reports due this week.The first expansion of U.K. services for five months, a partial rebound of retail sales and the fastest inflation since July are just some of the outcomes anticipated by economists in a slew of data for the most recent periods available in the current quarter. In a reminder of the damage caused, unemployment may also have reached the highest since 2015.A fledgling pickup could lay the foundations for a reversal in Britain’s fortunes following what Bloomberg Economics describes as a nadir for output in January. After one of the world’s most successful vaccination rollouts, with more than half of adults now jabbed, the next quarter will feature gradual reopenings allowing such a revival to take hold.How the economy proceeds from there remains a matter of suspense for citizens and policy makers alike. At its decision last week, the Bank of England contained any sense of optimism by saying the outlook remains unusually uncertain. Its chief economist, Andy Haldane, was bolder: he declared that “we are in for a rapid-fire recovery.”One shadow remaining over Britain’s prospects is its ability to reestablish trading relationships disrupted by its exit from the European Union. An agreement with the U.S. would help there, and that’s just what Trade Representative Katherine Tai, and her U.K. counterpart Liz Truss, will discuss in a call on Monday.What Bloomberg Economics Says:“Looking beyond the first quarter, we continue to forecast U.K. growth will pick up sharply as the economy reaps the benefits of looser restrictions and the vaccine rollout program. Our baseline view is that the economy reaches its pre-virus level in the second quarter of 2022.”--Dan Hanson, senior economist. For full analysis, click hereElsewhere, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell testify to Congress and global policy makers including European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde, BOE Governor Andrew Bailey and Bank of Canada chief Tiff Macklem discuss central bank innovation at a four-day conference organized by the Bank for International Settlements. Meanwhile, at least 15 rate decisions -- including Mexico, South Africa and Switzerland -- are scheduled.Click here for what happened last week and below is our wrap of what is coming up in the global economy.U.S. and CanadaInvestors will be watching as Yellen and Powell testify before the House Financial Services Committee on Tuesday and the Senate Banking Committee on Wednesday for quarterly Cares Act hearings, during which they will likely discuss the state of the U.S. economy and the role of fiscal and monetary aid in the pandemic recovery.On the data front, new and existing home sales as well as personal income and spending figures will probably show weakness, due to the impact of inclement winter weather on economic activity in February. Economists expect the slump to be short-lived. The Bureau of Economic Analysis will also release it’s latest revision of fourth quarter 2020 GDP, which was last reported at an annualized 4.1%.For more, read Bloomberg Economics’ full Week Ahead for the U.S.Europe, Middle East, AfricaMore upbeat flash PMIs and German Ifo confidence numbers may not be enough to distract from Europe’s chaotic vaccine rollout, which is likely to be a topic of a summit of European Union leaders.ECB officials including Chief Economist Philip Lane and Vice President Luis de Guindons speak throughout the week and may reiterate Lagarde’s mantra that euro-area governments must make sure to roll out their joint spending plan on time to ensure the region’s recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.Read more: EU Plodding Stirs ECB Concerns as U.S. Surges on With StimulusSwitzerland’s central bank will publish its 2020 currency intervention tally and conduct the first rate decision of the year, with officials expected to maintain current policy settings with the world’s lowest interest rate.Counterparts in Hungary, Iceland, the Czech Republic and Morocco are also expected keep their monetary stance unchanged.That’s likely to be the case too across Africa, where Ghana’s central bank will probably hold its key interest rate for a sixth straight meeting on Monday as it monitors how new tax measures and higher utility fees affect inflation. In Nigeria, policy makers are likely to also keep the key rate unchanged, even with inflation at a four-year high.South Africa’s central bank, which has signaled interest-rate hikes later this year, will probably refrain from doing that already on Thursday as the economy’s recovery from its biggest contraction in a century remains fragile.Read more: Key African Central Banks Aren’t Rushing to Raise Interest RatesMeanwhile, investors will be keeping a close eye on Turkey, where two days after a bigger-than-expected increase in interest rates, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan removed the country’s third central bank governor in less than two years, and replaced him with an advocate of lower rates.For more, read Bloomberg Economics’ full Week Ahead for EMEAAsiaSouth Korea kicks off the week with early trade data for March that should offer a clearer sign of how global trade is recovering without the distortions of the previous two months.The Tokyo region is set to emerge from its state of emergency this week. Preliminary PMI data for March out Wednesday will give an indication of recent activity in Japan’s manufacturing and service sectors, while early inflation figures from the capital will also show the likely direction of nationwide prices.China is likely to leave its loan prime rate unchanged on Monday, Thailand sets interest rates on Wednesday and the Philippines central bank meets Thursday.For more, read Bloomberg Economics’ full Week Ahead for AsiaLatin AmericaBrazil serves up the minutes of last week’s interest rate meeting, the mid-month reading on consumer prices and the central bank’s quarterly inflation report. The likely takeaway: the suddenly hawkish central bank hopes to front-load a tightening cycle that both brings above-target inflation to heel and spares an unsteady and challenged recovery.Banco de Mexico’s situation on Thursday is more nuanced. In the lead up, the bi-weekly reading of consumer prices will creep closer to the top of the target range while data on unemployment, retail sales and economic activity will underscore the lack of domestic demand. The central bank’s own forecast -- that inflation will breach the top of the target range in the second quarter before slowing -- may persuade the conservative Banxico to hold at 4% this month.Rounding out the week, Argentina reports full-year and fourth-quarter output on Tuesday while Colombia’s central bank on Friday will all but certainly keep its key rate at a record-low 1.75%.For more, read Bloomberg Economics’ full Week Ahead for Latin America(Adds touts in EMEA section)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Wall Street Is Betting Billions on an EV-Fueled Lithium Comeback

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street hasn’t been this bullish about lithium in years.Investors are betting on a comeback in the metal key to rechargeable batteries as the world’s biggest automakers ratchet up their electric-vehicle lines. Miners once shunned amid supply overhangs have raised almost $3.4 billion in equity offerings in the Americas this year, data compiled by Bloomberg show. That’s seven times the total amount raised from 2018 to 2020.The change breathes new life into an industry that saw prices of its main product plunge by more than half from a record high reached in 2018. It also highlights a bullish wager that’s still available on the EV frenzy as sentiment toward electric-vehicle stocks, which surged last year, sours.Talks with investors and discussions on potential supply agreements with automotive-equipment and battery manufacturers “which were only in my dreams a year ago are now filling my calendar,” Robert Mintak, chief executive officer of Vancouver-based Standard Lithium Ltd., said by phone.Interest in the industry is resurgent as electric-vehicle targets set by big automakers and a change in the U.S. administration signal that a battery boom is finally gathering momentum. After the punishing three-year sell-off, prices of the soft silvery-white metal have started to rebound, and analysts including those at BloombergNEF expect further gains on rising demand and tight supplies of battery-grade lithium.A lithium price index compiled by Benchmark Mineral Intelligence jumped 32% this year through February, after plunging 59% from mid-2018 to mid-2020. The metal reached an all-time high in May 2018.Bigger PoolThe investor pool “is expanded to technology investors and others,” said Mintak, as major automakers’ determination to deploy hundreds of billions of dollars to electrify their fleets gives investors “that safety that there’s going to be a supply pinch.”The majority of the financing has been done by the world’s top two lithium miners -- Albemarle Corp. and SQM, or Soc. Quimica & Minera de Chile SA, as it’s known formally -- as they took advantage of their recent stock surges. Albemarle completed a larger-than-planned equity offering of $1.5 billion in early February, while Santiago-based SQM raised $1.1 billion in January.Junior miners, most of which have yet to produce substantial amount of lithium, are also attracting strong interest from investors. Take the case of Standard Lithium, which opened its first direct lithium extraction plant in El Dorado, Arkansas, in September, with the facility using a new technology that allows for a 90% lithium recovery rate. It raised C$34.53 million ($27.6 million) in an over-subscribed share offering in December. Investor interest was so strong that it had to turn away offers for more, said CEO Mintak.Lithium Americas Corp., which is developing the Thacker Pass mine in Nevada, raised a total of $500 million through two primary share offerings in October and January, respectively.Turning Tide“The tide is finally turning, and much faster than I thought,” Chris Berry, president of House Mountain Partners, an industry consultant, who said Wall Street hasn’t been this bullish on the lithium industry since 2017. “You see that with Lithium Americas being able to raise a total of half a billion dollars recently. This is for a pre-revenue company regarding lithium.”Sigma Lithium Resources Corp., which is developing a hard-rock lithium project in Brazil, had to upsize its private placement and increase offering price, which “says a lot about investor demand for lithium exposure, that asset, and that company’s vision,” said Berry.Junior lithium miners raised $529 million this year, Bloomberg data showed. That’s about $63 million more than the total amount raised from 2018 to 2020.Ford Motor Co. announced last month that its passenger-vehicle range will be all-electric in Europe by 2030. General Motors Co. plans to sell only zero-emission models by 2035. Volkswagen AG went further, announcing plans this week to build six battery factories in Europe and invest globally in charging stations, as ensuring scaling battery production has become a key in the EV race.Batteries make up about 30% of an electric car’s cost. And automakers around the world look to pivot to EVs, with hopes to get batteries at the cheapest price possible but also secure enough supply to meet those ambitions.Meanwhile, U.S. President Joe Biden has pledged to build back the economy after the devastation of Covid-19 with cleaner energy and a lower carbon footprint. The administration said in late February it would conduct a government review of U.S. supply chains to seek to end the country’s reliance on China and other adversaries for crucial goods.The election of Biden is “a very favorable signal to investors” as it boosted confidence that the switch to clean energy will accelerate, which along with existing favorable subsidies and regulations in Europe and China bodes well for raw materials needed for that energy transition, said Seth Goldstein, an analyst at Morningstar Inc. The U.S. is the second-largest EV market, after China.Andrew Bowering, a director at Vancouver-based American Lithium Corp., called the U.S. review on supply chains “huge” for the lithium industry as it shows the government’s realization that in order to meet clean-energy goals, it’s important for the U.S. to have a security of supply of raw materials such as lithium.“All of a sudden, after three years of downturn, you’ve got the price of the commodity starting to go up again and a change in the administration in the U.S. that’s pushing a green new deal and support big money going into the green automobile industry,” said Bowering. “That leads investors into the space.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Australia's CBA and ANZ settle 2016 class action on alleged interest rate rigging

    Australian lenders Commonwealth Bank of Australia and Australia and New Zealand Bank on Monday separately said they had agreed to settle a 2016 class action, filed in the United States against them, for alleged benchmark interest rate rigging. The suit had been filed by U.S.-based investment funds and an individual derivatives trader against 17 global banks, including ANZ's three domestic peers that make up the so-called "big four" with it.

  • CP Rail Agrees to Buy Kansas City Southern for $25 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. agreed to buy Kansas City Southern for $25 billion, seeking to create a 20,000-mile rail network linking the U.S., Mexico and Canada in the first year of those nations’ new trade alliance.The transaction creates the only network that cuts through all three North American countries, giving CP access to the Kansas City, Missouri-based company’s sprawling Midwestern rail network that connects farms in Kansas and Missouri to ports along the Gulf of Mexico. The network would also let CP reach deep into Mexico, which made up almost half of Kansas City Southern’s revenue last year.“I’ve had my eye on the KCS for quite some time,” CP Chief Executive Officer Keith Creel said in a telephone interview. “We extend our reach for our customers through the U.S. and into Mexico, and at the same time KCS can do the same coming from Mexico up to U.S. destinations and Canada.”The combination -- the biggest purchase of a U.S. asset by a Canadian company since 2016 -- would provide a transportation solution for manufacturers seeking to bring factories back to North America after the pandemic exposed risks of relying on overseas supply chains, Creel said. The merger has a “compelling and powerful environmental impact” by enticing more truck cargo to rail, which is about four times more fuel efficient, he said.Kansas City investors will receive 0.489 of a CP share and $90 in cash for each share they hold, valuing the stock at $275 apiece -- 23% more than Friday’s record close, according to a statement from both companies on Sunday.Creel will be CEO of the new company, to be based in Calgary, and is expected to remain at the helm until at least early 2026, according to a separate statement. The new entity, to be called Canadian Pacific Kansas City, or CPKC, will have revenue of about $8.7 billion and almost 20,000 employees.Trade PlayThe transaction would be the biggest Canadian purchase of a U.S. asset since Enbridge agreed to buy Spectra Energy for about $28 billion five years ago, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That deal closed in early 2017.The deal comes as trade across the three nations is expected to pick up under the Biden administration. Just days after his inauguration, U.S. President Joe Biden spoke with the leaders of Canada and Mexico, his first calls with foreign counterparts, where issues from trade to climate change were discussed.Mexico is a crucial supplier of vehicles, auto parts, electronics and food and a major customer of grain, fuel and consumer goods -- ties that are likely to be strengthened by July’s passage of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade pact.Kansas City’s unique network linking Mexico’s largest industrial cities and ports to the U.S. Midwest would be positioned to benefit if the coronavirus pandemic and fraying ties between the U.S. and China prompt companies to move lower-wage manufacturing from Asia to North America.As part of the transaction, CP will issue 44.5 million new shares, to be financed with cash-on-hand and about $8.6 billion in debt. CP’s debt would jump to about $20 billion and leverage would increase to about four times earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. Free cash flow of about $7 billion over a three-year period from the combined railroad would help CP whittle that down to 2.5 times.CP expects to boost adjusted diluted EPS in the first full year after completing the deal, and later generate double-digit accretion. The combination will result in about $780 million of efficiency gains over three years, with about three-fourths of that coming from profit increase.No Job CutsThere will be no workforce reductions, Creel said in the interview, and he predicted the merger will result in job gains as sales grow.CP will file the merger application with the U.S. Surface and Transportation Board on Monday and begin the process of creating a trust that will hold Kansas City Southern’s shares while approval is pending, Creel said. The companies expect a review by the STB to be completed by mid-2022On a conference call with analysts Sunday, Creel said there’s “minimal risk’’ that regulators will block the deal. There are no situations in which the merger will cause shippers to lose access to rail options, he said.“The Canadian Pacific-KC Southern combination has most of the hallmarks for regulatory approval,” said Lee Klaskow, analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence. “It will remain the smallest Class I railroad and the lack of overlap and the extension of the combined networks will not impede competition, in our view, and may result in improved fluidity.”He added that Kansas City Southern is exempt from the regulator’s “high-hurdle merger rules.”Still, there could be other obstacles. CP’s hostile attempt to acquire Norfolk Southern Corp. beginning in 2015 collapsed amid a hail of shipper criticism, including from United Parcel Service Inc., FedEx Corp. and even the U.S. Army, which uses the rails to transport military equipment. Creel called the deal “simple and pro-competition” because the two networks don’t overlap.“It provides a positive impact for all stakeholders, including the public interest,” Creel said. “Existing customers get to extend their length of haul and reach into new markets, as well as new customers that this network will naturally attract.”A Repeat TargetKansas City Southern, the smallest of the U.S.’s Class I freight railroads, has been a takeover target before.In September, Dow Jones reported that the company rejected a $20 billion offer from Blackstone Group Inc. and Global Infrastructure Partners. Rumors of Kansas City Southern as a takeover target have swirled for years, especially after Canadian National Railway completed the purchase of the Illinois Central Railroad in 1999 that gave it access to ports in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.Creel and Kansas City Southern CEO Pat Ottensmeyer said they began talks on the merger late last year. The two companies, which has work together for years with railcar exchanges, decided the timing was right, especially after the revamped U.S.- Mexico-Canada trade deal that replaced NAFTA, Ottensmeyer said.“This is a combination that just makes tremendous sense given that lack of overlap and the opportunities such as USMCA present for the outlook for rail and the footprint that this company is going to have in terms of an unmatched North American network,” Ottensmeyer said in the telephone interview.BMO Capital Markets and Goldman Sachs are financial advisers for Canadian Pacific, while Bank of America and Morgan Stanley are advising Kansas City Southern.(Updates with Creel comment from conference call in 15th paragraph. An earlier version was corrected to say the free cash flow figure refers to a three-year period)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China’s Crusade Against Risk Is Tormenting Financial Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Divining the targets of Beijing’s latest de-risking campaign is becoming an essential trading strategy.Those who failed to take heed of warnings about asset bubbles by officials were steamrolled by a $1.3 trillion rout in Chinese equities, with the most popular stocks bearing the brunt of the selloff. That came shortly after Beijing stunned millions of would-be investors by canning Ant Group Co.’s $35 billion listing at the 11th hour, despite evidence that regulators had growing concerns over its business model. In another sign of complacency, Tencent Holdings Ltd. neared $1 trillion in value even as the fintech industry came under attack, only for the stock to then suffer its worst week since 2011.Quick reversals in asset prices show how the Communist Party remains an outsized influence on China’s financial markets, despite the increasing presence of foreign investors. While regulators are more vocal about their intentions than in the past, Party policy remains opaque to outsiders. What’s clear is Beijing’s determination to tackle risk after last year’s stimulus pushed leverage to almost 280% of economic output.“China is facing an increasingly complex environment,” said Gen Li, chief executive officer of Beijing BG Capital Management Ltd. “Officials have repeatedly expressed their concern about asset prices deviating from economic fundamentals, and there’s also the risk of financial turmoil abroad.”This month alone, the nation’s banking watchdog warned about leverage in the industry, a deputy governor of the central bank proposed creating a new “Financial Stability Law,” and Premier Li Keqiang spoke of the “formidable tasks” China faces in reducing risks in the financial system. The securities regulator chief said Saturday that large flows of “hot money” must be strictly controlled.While the new fronts in the battle against destabilizing elements are disturbing -- and penalizing -- investors, officials have so far succeeded in deflating bubbles without creating panic. The CSI 300 Index of stocks is more than 40% above last year’s March low and has steadied around 5,000 points since state-backed funds entered the market. A year-to-date record $10 billion worth of corporate bond defaults hasn’t undermined confidence in higher-rated debt. China’s government bonds are among the world’s least volatile.Xi Jinping’s government is taking advantage of an economic recovery to deleverage, a longstanding goal shelved during the trade war with the U.S. and further delayed by the pandemic. China accumulated much of its record debt pile after the global financial crisis, when it binged on credit to avoid the economic slumps ravaging the West. Efforts in 2017 to restrain debt growth, especially in the shadow-banking industry, led to higher money-market rates and a slump in government bonds.“Markets are in danger of experiencing a replay of 2017 and 2018,” said Shi Min, director of credit investment at Beijing Lakefront Asset Management Co. “In 2018, private enterprises and real estate suffered the most. This year, local state-owned enterprises with excess capacity and high leverage are the targets.”Beijing’s caution stands out as money gushes from the world’s major central banks and the Biden administration prepares to unleash its $1.9 trillion spending package. The divergence is the major reason why the CSI 300 Index of stocks is headed for its worst month since 2016 relative to MSCI Inc.’s global benchmark.The focus on deleveraging will likely continue to affect the most vulnerable parts of financial markets. Along with expensive stocks, the housing market and its indebted developers, local government financing vehicles and energy producers are at risk.“Financial stability will face more complex and severe challenges. We need to attach great importance to it and deal with it steadily, actively and effectively curb the spread of financial risk contagion, and resolutely maintain the bottom line of avoiding systemic financial risks.”Liu Guiping, a deputy governor of the People’s Bank of China, wrote in a March 16 article.The campaign against risk has accelerated since November as it became clearer that stimulus was working and Donald Trump would no longer be a threat to China. The week after Ant’s share sale was spiked on Nov. 3, Beijing proposed new rules to curb monopolistic practices in the internet industry -- which became law after just three months. Financial regulators are now targeting Tencent for increased supervision.President Xi last week warned against excess in the nation’s tech firms. Years of loose regulatory oversight had allowed the likes of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Tencent to grow into sprawling empires, with businesses essential to the lives of millions of Chinese.With Xi seeking to consolidate power as Communist Party chief after his second term expires next year, ensuring stability is maintained will be key to the success of the de-risking push. PBOC Governor Yi Gang said Sunday that China still has room to pump liquidity into the economy while keeping its leverage ratio stable.“We remain optimistic that China can manage the deleveraging process without a credit crisis or a hard landing,” wrote UBS Global Wealth Management’s chief investment office in a March 3 report, led by Mark Haefele and Min Lan Tan.(Updates with weekend comments from securities regulator in fifth paragraph, central bank governor in penultimate paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Turkish lira hit by central bank sacking, yen and dollar gain

    The Turkish lira slumped toward a record low versus the dollar after President Tayyip Erdogan stunned investors over the weekend by replacing the hawkish central bank governor with a critic of high interest rates. The yen rose against the euro and the antipodean currencies on speculation that Japanese investors who have been buying the lira recently for its high rates will cut losses and close out their positions. Worries that events in Turkey will cause disruptions in other financial markets also supported the dollar because of its status as a safe-harbour currency.

  • First Negative-Yield Quote Causes Flutter in India Bond Market

    (Bloomberg) -- A negative yield was quoted for the first time on India’s sovereign bond trading platform on Friday after a bank placed a wrong price, according to people with knowledge of the matter. The 6.17% note maturing in 2021 was offered at a negative yield of around 1.5%, according to traders who saw the quote on the Clearing Corporation of India’s Negotiated Dealing System -- Order Matching, or NDS-OM platform. They asked not to be identified as they aren’t authorized to speak to the media.A bank placed a wrong price quote, which led to a negative yield as the paper was nearing maturity, according to people who asked not to be identified as the details aren’t public. The Clearing Corporation later on Friday emailed traders to say that there was no change on its end to the way the system operates on inputting prices and the calculation of yields. While there’s more than $13.4 trillion of negative-yielding debt in the world, the phenomenon had been unheard of in an emerging market like India where the benchmark 10-year note trades at above 6%. Traders speculated that the system was manually over-riden, which caused a negative yield quote.Banks and financial institutions typically have internal risk management systems that prevent occurrences like negative yields caused by manual errors. The point of concern for traders was that if negative rates begin to show up in the Clearcorp Repo Order Matching System, or CROMS platform, it could make it costlier to short Indian bonds.The strategy -- where traders bet against an asset and borrow it to cover their bets -- has been increasingly used in India after a record government borrowing plan caused a glut of paper. An economist at State Bank of India -- the nation’s largest bank that is also among the biggest holders of these notes -- last month exhorted the Reserve Bank of India to make short-selling costlier.Traders who wish to short Indian bonds need to use the CROMS platform to borrow the paper from banks against a short-tenor loan paying them as low as 0.01% at times of high demand.If the rate dips into negative territory, it would become costlier for traders to borrow bonds -- effectively imposing a penalty on short-sellers.An email to CCIL on Saturday wasn’t immediately answered. An email to an RBI representative outside of business hours Friday wasn’t immediately answered.The 6.17% bond closed trading at 3.57% on Friday.(Updates to say bank placed wrong quote in first paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.