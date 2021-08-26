U.S. markets close in 2 hours 18 minutes

Picsart raises $130M from SoftBank, becomes unicorn on the back of its visual creator tools

Alex Wilhelm
·4 min read

Picsart announced this morning that it has raised a $130 million round led by SoftBank's Vision Fund 2. The new capital infusion pushes the company's valuation north of the $1 billion mark, though it declined to get more specific.

Per PitchBook data, the company's preceding round of capital, in 2019, valued the company at around $600 million. We can infer from the two figures that Picsart's valuation went up materially in its latest round.

It's not incredibly hard to figure out why. TechCrunch chatted with the company earlier this year, noting that it was over the $50 million ARR mark, and that the company expected to crest the $100 million ARR threshold this year. The company said today it has surpassed that goal. Precisely how far? The company would not disclose.

Picsart COO Tammy Nam told TechCrunch in an interview this week that her company was now past a $100 million run rate, and that it was worth more than a flat $1.0 billion after the SoftBank round. That was the extent of our ability to mine her for details.

What we can say, then, is that the company is doing nine figures of revenue that start with one, and that it is worth ten figures that also start with a one. That gives Picsart a maximum revenue multiple of just under 20x, though we expect the correct figure is in the low tens.

What makes the Picsart news fun, apart from its constituent large numbers, is that its product is quite cool. That's something that we can't say about most unicorns that we write about here at TechCrunch. The company builds mobile and desktop image and video editing tools for consumers and professionals alike, which means that you have likely seen work created by its tools in the wild. And frankly, because they are something that anyone can use -- unlike, say, HR-focused APIs or what have you -- it's a startup that feels more tangible than most.

Picsart provides both free and paid services. Its paid products include more images for users to work with -- watermark removal and the like. The company also offers a teams-focused plan with multi-seat purchase options, though Nam said that because her team had not yet publicized the option to their user base, it's too early to tell how the product is faring. It's effectively in beta, she explained.

More broadly, the company's monetization efforts are succeeding. We can tell that from Picsart's revenue growth. Happily, Nam provided a bit more context, saying that the company had millions of subscribers today. She sees more room for growing, explaining that if her company tripled its gross subscriber number, the resulting cohort would still be a "drop in the bucket" when compared to its active user tally. There again, Picscart was somewhat coy with the data. It previously said that it had reached 100 million monthly actives in October of 2017, 130 million in 2019 and around 150 million earlier this year. Picsart would only say that it has more than 150 million today.

Turning to the company's revenue mix between consumers and business users, Nam stressed that the dividing line between the two is especially blurry among Generation Z, which by our understanding is a key Picsart user demographic. That makes it difficult to parse the precise revenue mix at the company today. However, Nam told TechCrunch that its business revenue represented around 30% of total revenue in an interview earlier this year, which provides directional guidance for us today.

She also noted in our recent chat that business usage of Picsart was rising, as SMBs became increasingly digital in the COVID-19 era. How that shift in market demand will impact Picsart's revenue mix over time should prove interesting.

So, what about an IPO? Sadly, that was likely just delayed. It's great news for Picasart that it raised so much new capital, but for those of us hungry to get more S-1s, and more quickly, such large capital events can delay liquidity as the company in question wants to put the new funds to work.

Still, provided an even medium growth rate, we'd hazard that Picsart won't struggle to match its final private valuation when it does file. We just want that to happen quickly.

  • The SEC and the DOJ just charged this startup founder with fraud, saying he lied to Tiger and others

    Today, both the U.S. Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission charged Manish Lachwani, cofounder of a mobile app testing company Headspin, with fraud. The SEC says he violated antifraud provisions, and the civil penalties it's seeking include a permanent injunction, a conduct-based injunction, and to bar him for serving as a corporate executive or board member. The DOJ, which arrested Lachwani earlier, has accused him of one count of wire fraud and one count of securities fraud, and the associated penalties if he's found guilty are are more harsh, including, for wire fraud, a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a fine of $250,000.

  • Dollar Tree, Dollar General plummet on weak guidance

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi breaks down Thursday morning's dollar store earnings from Dollar General and Dollar Tree. Both companies saw shares dip following lower earnings guidance.

  • Billionaire Steve Cohen Places Bet on These 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks

    The ‘COVID year’ of 2020 was a rough one – markets got hammered, economies were shuttered, and we’re still recovering. But for a select few, last year brought success and opened up opportunities. Steve Cohen, the billionaire founder of Point72 Asset Management, took the difficulties in stride. In 2020, he increased his firm’s assets under management to more than $19 billion, and collected personal earnings of $1.4 billion. Cohen has used his fortune to fund his philanthropy, as well as his purch

  • 2 Smart Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Cybercrime continues to occur with alarming frequency. So far this year, high-profile attacks on the Colonial Pipeline, McDonald's, and Microsoft have made headlines, and T-Mobile recently joined those ranks when hackers stole the personal information of 54 million people.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    The popular ETF growth investor is finding buying opportunities in some out-of-favor but promising stocks.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Palo Alto Networks Stock?

    Following a knockout finish to its 2021 fiscal year (the 12 months ended July 31, 2021), Palo Alto Networks (NYSE: PANW) stock price is up some 92% since the start of 2020. Cybersecurity is more important than ever as the world grows more reliant on digital systems, and the bad guys get increasingly sophisticated in their attacks. In spite of its great run, this technology stock still has a lot of growth potential.

  • These 4 Stocks Make Up 70% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    There's little doubt that Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is one of the greatest investors of all time. Since taking over as CEO in 1965, he's created over $500 billion in value for shareholders and generated an average annual return for Berkshire Hathaway's shares of 20%. A 13F provides a quarterly snapshot of what Buffett and his investing team have been buying and selling.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Zynga Stock?

    Zynga (NASDAQ: ZNGA) has been one of the best-performing video game stocks over the last five years. If you had bought shares when CEO Frank Gibeau took over in March 2016, you would have more than tripled your money. Zynga owns some of the most popular titles in the mobile market, including Words With Friends, Zynga Poker, and FarmVille.

  • The five-year returns have been massive for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) shareholders despite underlying losses increasing

    Buying shares in the best businesses can build meaningful wealth for you and your family. While the best companies are...

  • 2 Growth Stocks Shaping the Future of Technology

    In general, digital transformation is a good thing. Solutions like e-commerce, cloud computing, and software-as-a-service help enterprises operate more efficiently and scale with greater agility. But the explosion of new technologies also creates complexities.

  • Why Dollar Tree Stock Just Got Chopped 10%

    Earnings were fine -- in the second quarter. It's the third and fourth quarters investors have to worry about now.

  • Undervalued Paysafe Stock Is a Growth Play, Says Analyst

    Shares of digital payments company Paysafe (PSFE) plunged 15% in a day after missing earnings earlier this month, and haven't really recovered since. Although the company reported a 41% increase in "total payment volume" and a 13% increase in revenues, beat revenue expectations, and turned a $15.9 million loss a year ago into a $6.6 million profit in this year's Q2, investors nonetheless punished the stock -- presumably because its guidance for fiscal Q3, and to a lesser extent its guidance for

  • Why Western Digital, Micron Technology, and Seagate Technology Rose Today

    Rumors of a merger inspired investors who didn't want to ruin the rally by asking too many questions.

  • Bitcoin At $50,000 Is Bad News For 'Mom And Pop' Says Rich Dad Poor Dad Author Robert Kiyosaki

    What Happened: In his latest series of tweets, Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki outlined why Bitcoin’s (CRYPTO: BTC) rise to $50,000 isn’t good news for everybody. BITCOIN to $50,000. Great news for Bitcoin holders. Bad news for mom and pop. The primary reason I invest in Bitcoin, gold, & silver is because I do not trust the our leaders, the Fed, Treasury, nor the stock market. Unfortunately mom and pop who save money do. Take care. — therealkiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) August 24, 2021 Ac

  • Why Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Plunged on Thursday

    Investors were displeased with sales performance, but the retailer's stellar earnings got overlooked.

  • Why Chinese Education Stocks Crashed Again Today

    After rebounding strongly in Tuesday-morning trading, shares of Chinese education stocks have taken a U-turn today. Well, after Chinese regulators passed one -- hopefully -- final law on data privacy Monday, speculators began speculating that this might be the end of China's raft of regulations on the tech sector and perhaps the for-profit education sector as well. As you'll recall, I suggested yesterday that investors jumping back into the market and bottom-fishing for cheap education stocks might be jumping the gun a bit -- that the better course of action would be to pause and make certain that no new regulations are coming before determining whether the share price losses these stocks have endured have resulted in true bargain valuations despite the regulations.

  • Michael Burry is Betting Against Cathie Wood’s Fund, Tesla and Selling These 7 Other Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the stocks that Michael Burry is betting against and selling. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Michael Burry is Betting Against Cathie Wood’s Fund, Tesla and Selling These 2 Other Stocks. Michael Burry, the investor who rocketed to fame on Wall Street […]

  • Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Has Announced A Dividend Of US$0.25

    Lumen Technologies, Inc.'s ( NYSE:LUMN ) investors are due to receive a payment of US$0.25 per share on 10th of...

  • U.S. Stocks Fall on Kabul Blasts, Hawkish Fed View: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equities fell Thursday as markets turned cautious after explosions in Afghanistan and ahead of a Federal Reserve gathering that may provide more clues about its approach to paring stimulus. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 slid after reports of U.S. and civilian casualties from blasts outside the Kabul airport, escalating tensions as the U.S. evacuates the area. The decline came after non-voting members of the Federal Open Market Committee also made hawkish monetary comments, urgin

  • 4 Renewable Energy Stocks with Powerful Potential

    Renewable energy is being adopted in a big way in the United States, as businesses pursue plans to decarbonize. According to a Deloitte report, citing data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), electricity consumption is likely to go up by 1.3% this year. The United States is preparing to adopt a set of new energy policies that aim to halve its greenhouse emissions by 2035. The U.S. has already embarked on this as earlier this month, U.S. President Joe Biden signed an executive