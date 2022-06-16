U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,666.77
    -123.22 (-3.25%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,927.07
    -741.46 (-2.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,646.10
    -453.06 (-4.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,649.84
    -81.30 (-4.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    117.06
    +1.75 (+1.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,859.70
    +40.10 (+2.20%)
     

  • Silver

    21.95
    +0.53 (+2.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0555
    +0.0108 (+1.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3070
    -0.0880 (-2.59%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2352
    +0.0181 (+1.48%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.2180
    -1.6010 (-1.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,845.60
    -1,027.93 (-4.70%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    437.10
    -37.92 (-7.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,044.98
    -228.43 (-3.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,431.20
    +105.04 (+0.40%)
     

Picton Mahoney Asset Management Announces Monthly Distribution for Picton Mahoney Fortified Income Alternative Fund Exchange Traded Fund Units and Picton Mahoney Fortified Special Situations Alternative Fund Exchange Traded Fund Units

  • 0P0001I3A9.TO
  • PFIA.TO
  • PMB-UN.TO
  • 0P0001MXYI.TO
  • PFSS.TO

TORONTO, June 16, 2022 /CNW/ - (TSX: PFIA) (TSX: PFSS) Picton Mahoney Asset Management announced today that it has declared the June 2022 monthly cash distribution of $0.0326 per unit for the ETF units ("ETF Units") of the Picton Mahoney Fortified Income Alternative Fund.

Picton Mahoney Asset Management announced today that it has declared the June 2022 monthly cash distribution of $0.0623 per unit for the ETF Units of the Picton Mahoney Fortified Special Situations Alternative Fund.

Unitholders of record of the ETF Units, at the close of business on June 23, 2022, will receive a per-unit cash distribution payable on June 30, 2022.

About Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management specializes in differentiated investment solutions and rules-based volatility management. Picton Mahoney helps its clients fortify their portfolios based on experience honed over the years through different market cycles and investing environments.

Founded in 2004 and 100% employee-owned, Picton Mahoney is a portfolio management boutique entrusted with over $9.0 billion (as at May 31, 2022) in assets under management. Pioneers of Authentic Hedge® investment principles and practices in Canada, the firm offers a full suite of investment solutions, including mutual and alternative funds, to institutional and retail investors across the country.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees, performance fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Alternative funds can only be purchased through a registered dealer and are available only in those jurisdictions where they may be lawfully offered for sale.

SOURCE Picton Mahoney Asset Management

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/16/c3482.html

Recommended Stories

  • Adobe stock falls after hours on slashed guidance, earnings miss

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferré breaks down highlights from Adobe's latest quarterly earnings report.

  • Ethereum maximalist Mark Cuban says the crypto crash reminds him of Warren Buffett’s advice: ‘When the tide goes out, you get to see who is swimming naked’

    According to billionaire investor Mark Cuban, companies sustained by “cheap money” without “valid business prospects” will disappear during this crypto market downturn. The real game-changing innovation will show through, he says.

  • Financial advisor on the market: 'Don't think twice here if you're a long-term investor'

    The S&P 500 plunged into a bear market earlier this week for the first time since March 2020, sending many investors into a tizzy. This could present a buying opportunity, however.

  • ‘The economy is going to collapse,’ says Wall Street veteran Novogratz. ‘We are going to go into a really fast recession.’

    Veteran investor and bitcoin bull Michael Novogratz doesn't have a rosy outlook on the economy, as the Fed delivered an unusually aggressive rate increase.

  • Why Meta, Amazon, and Apple Are Falling Today

    Shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) were all plummeting this morning following the Federal Reserve's decision to raise the federal funds rate by 75 basis points yesterday. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell 3.7% this morning, and the tech giants followed suit, with Meta losing 4.8%, Amazon down 4.2%, and Apple falling 3.5%.

  • Stock market rout is a ‘tidy story’ about the Fed: Analyst

    Ross Mayfield, Baird Investment Strategy Analyst, and Jack Murphy, Easterly Investment Partners Portfolio Manager & Co-CIO, join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss recession risks amid rising inflation and the Fed's 75 basis point interest rate hike, market reactions to recent economic data, and the outlook on a market bottom.

  • Dow Jones Plunges As Bears Attack; Tesla Stock Dives Amid Elon Musk Twitter Move; Apple Crumbles

    The Dow Jones plunged as stocks suffered a Fed hangover. Tesla stock dived after Elon Musk made a Twitter move. Apple stock crumbled.

  • Why Shares of Mastercard, Paypal, and StoneCo Are Falling Today

    Shares of several large payments stocks took a hit Thursday as the broader stock market sold off following the Federal Reserve's interest rate hike and as investors grew more concerned about the macroeconomic outlook. Shares of Mastercard (NYSE: MA) traded almost 5% lower as of 1:10 p.m. ET, shares of Paypal (NASDAQ: PYPL) had fallen by around 5.5%, and shares of Brazilian fintech StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE) were down more than 8%. On Wednesday, the Fed hiked its benchmark overnight lending rate, the federal funds rate, by 75 basis points -- the largest such move the agency has made at a single meeting since 1994.

  • Don't be duped by doomsayers, JPMorgan says — the S&P 500 will rebound to 4,900. Here are 3 stocks it's using to bet on a bounce

    Anyone positioning their portfolio for a recession could be making a big mistake.

  • Advent Technologies announce $821M, six-year fuel cell project in Greece

    Greek officials notified Advent Technologies of funding approval for a $821M project to develop fuel cells and electrolyzers in the Western Macedonia region over six years.

  • 5 REITs With Massive Dividend Yields

    Plenty of real estate investment trusts (REITs) pay dividends, but some of them have much higher yields than the rest. REITs are designed to appeal to income-oriented investors rather than those interested mainly in growth. Sometimes these types of investments deliver both, but the big dividends are usually the main attraction. REITs are organized to pay out most of their taxable income to investors in the form of dividends. Since they’re often able to raise rents on owned properties, many have

  • GE Stock A Buy? General Electric Split On Track Amid Several Big Headwinds

    General Electric is set to emerge as an aviation pure play, but faces recession risks and other big headwinds. Is GE stock a buy or sell now?

  • Oppenheimer Pounds the Table on Nvidia Stock

    In an upbeat research note, Oppenheimer analyst Rick Schafer laid out the bull case for buying Nvidia (NVDA) stock -- why he rates it "outperform" and expects Nvidia shares to nearly double to $300 over the next 12 months. (To watch Schafer's track record, click here) As Schafer tells it, Nvidia's software and chips have made the company essential to the "AI ecosystem," giving Nvidia management "unique visibility as they develop products in lockstep with cloud hyperscale customers." The company'

  • Is Micron Stock A Buy Ahead Of Chipmaker's Earnings Report?

    Micron Technology stock has risen on strong memory-chip sales. Here is what the fundamentals and technical analysis say about buying MU stock right now.

  • Why General Motors Stock Hit the Brakes Today

    Shares of the automotive maker were plummeting this morning after General Motors' (NYSE: GM) chief financial officer, Paul Jacobson, made comments yesterday that indicated the company is preparing for an economic slowdown. The comments came on the same day that the Federal Reserve hiked the federal funds rate by 75 basis points as it aims to curb inflation. CFO Jacobson spoke at a Deutsche Bank conference along with Ford's CFO, and both executives addressed rising inflation and higher material costs as well as the potential for a recession.

  • Market close: Stocks tumble, tech and energy sectors hammered by sell-off

    Yahoo Finance markets reporter Ines Ferre checks out market and sector losses at today's closing bell, as well as the semiconductor industry, travel stocks, and bitcoin's price action in the crypto sector.

  • Adobe stock falls nearly 5% after revenue guidance tweak

    Shares of Adobe Inc. fell nearly 5% in the extended session Thursday after the software company reported fiscal 2022 second-quarter results above Wall Street expectations and tweaked revenue expectations for the year. Adobe said it earned $1.18 billion, or $2.49 a share, in the quarter, compared with $1.12 billion, or $2.32 a share, in the year-ago period. Adjusted for one-time and other items, the company earned $3.35 a share. Adobe said revenue rose 14% to $4.39 billion. FactSet consensus call

  • Super-Rich People Own Just One Asset That's Not Falling Apart

    The number of multimillionaires around the world continues to grow. But this year's raging bear market may put a halt to that.

  • Market reaction to Fed rate hike is 'very visceral and negative': Strategist

    Kristina Hooper, Invesco Chief Global Market Strategist, sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to discuss market reactions to yesterday's 75 basis point interest rate hike by the Fed, Chair Powell's hawkish pivot, and investor fears being factored into market sell-offs and economic pressures like inflation.

  • Celsius Is Crashing, and Crypto Investors Are Spooked

    People with accounts at the crypto lending platform are no longer able to withdraw their money. “Looking back, it seems too good to be true.”