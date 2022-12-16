U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,852.36
    -43.39 (-1.11%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,920.46
    -281.76 (-0.85%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,705.41
    -105.11 (-0.97%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,763.42
    -11.19 (-0.63%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.41
    -1.70 (-2.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,803.00
    +15.20 (+0.85%)
     

  • Silver

    23.41
    +0.10 (+0.45%)
     

  • dólar/euro

    1.0593
    -0.0041 (-0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4820
    +0.0320 (+0.93%)
     

  • dólar/libra

    1.2153
    -0.0030 (-0.24%)
     

  • yen/dólar

    136.7180
    -1.0220 (-0.74%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,861.06
    -535.19 (-3.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    389.51
    -15.96 (-3.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,332.12
    -94.05 (-1.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,527.12
    -524.58 (-1.87%)
     

Picton Mahoney Asset Management Announces Distribution for Picton Mahoney Fortified Active Extension Alternative Fund Exchange Traded Fund Units

Picton Mahoney Asset Management
·1 min read
Picton Mahoney Asset Management
Picton Mahoney Asset Management

TORONTO, Dec. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: PFAE) Picton Mahoney Asset Management announced today that it has declared the December 2022 year-end cash distribution of $0.0808 per unit for the ETF units (“ETF Units”) of the Picton Mahoney Fortified Active Extension Alternative Fund. Unitholders of record of the ETF Units, at the close of business on December 23, 2022, will receive a per-unit cash distribution payable on December 30, 2022.

About Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management specializes in differentiated investment solutions and rules-based volatility management. Picton Mahoney helps its clients fortify their portfolios based on experience honed over the years through different market cycles and investing environments.

Founded in 2004 and 100% employee-owned, Picton Mahoney is a portfolio management boutique entrusted with over $8.8 billion (as at October 31, 2022) in assets under management. Pioneers of Authentic Hedge® investment principles and practices in Canada, the firm offers a full suite of investment solutions, including mutual and alternative funds, to institutional and retail investors across the country.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees, performance fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Alternative funds can only be purchased through a registered dealer and are available only in those jurisdictions where they may be lawfully offered for sale.

For further information please contact:

Arthur Galloway
Picton Mahoney Asset Management
Tel: (416) 955-4108
Web site: www.pictonmahoney.com
Email: service@pictonmahoney.com


