U.S. markets open in 1 hour 59 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,138.50
    -7.00 (-0.17%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,088.00
    -33.00 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,607.50
    -23.50 (-0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,938.30
    -7.80 (-0.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.63
    -0.43 (-0.54%)
     

  • Gold

    1,846.60
    -18.80 (-1.01%)
     

  • Silver

    21.53
    -0.34 (-1.55%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0715
    -0.0025 (-0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7610
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.14
    -1.20 (-5.90%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2064
    -0.0108 (-0.89%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.4930
    +0.4230 (+0.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,780.70
    +942.31 (+4.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    519.70
    +25.28 (+5.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,964.26
    +10.41 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,501.86
    -100.91 (-0.37%)
     

Picton Mahoney Tactical Income Fund Announces Monthly Distribution for February 2023

·1 min read

TORONTO, Feb. 15, 2023 /CNW/ - (TSX: PMB.UN) Picton Mahoney Tactical Income Fund, a closed-end investment fund, announced today that it has declared a monthly distribution for Class A of $0.0300 per unit ($0.3600 per unit on an annualized basis) and for Class F of $0.0330 per unit ($0.3690 per unit on an annualized basis) for the month of February 2023. The distribution will be paid on or before March 21, 2023 to unitholders of record as at February 28, 2023.

SOURCE Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2023/15/c6681.html

Recommended Stories