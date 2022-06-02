U.S. markets close in 22 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,160.12
    +58.89 (+1.44%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,108.63
    +295.40 (+0.90%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,266.24
    +271.78 (+2.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,891.86
    +37.04 (+2.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    117.14
    +1.88 (+1.63%)
     

  • Gold

    1,873.60
    +24.90 (+1.35%)
     

  • Silver

    22.33
    +0.42 (+1.92%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0748
    +0.0092 (+0.86%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9130
    -0.0180 (-0.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2570
    +0.0083 (+0.67%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.8650
    -0.2690 (-0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,173.92
    +2.38 (+0.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    654.34
    +7.70 (+1.19%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,532.95
    -74.71 (-0.98%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,413.88
    -44.01 (-0.16%)
     

PIDX International Releases Unit of Measure Scheme Guideline Standard

PIDX
·2 min read
PIDX
PIDX

Featured Image for PIDX

Featured Image for PIDX
Featured Image for PIDX

HOUSTON, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PIDX International, with the support of its Members, announces its new Support for UOM Scheme Guidelines.

The new standard was created to enable support for PIDX trading partners looking to identify the unit of measure (UOM) used in price sheets, invoices, and transaction documents. These documents are exchanged frequently in procurement transactions along the Energy Industry's supply chain, where UOMs can vary widely and are made available without charge. Enabling the PIDX transactional documents to identify the UOM can significantly improve speed, accuracy, and efficiency in transactions, reducing delays and ambiguity in data exchange.

A key feature of the Support for UOM Scheme Guidelines is its backward compatibility, which allows trading partners to maintain support for the UOM Scheme while minimizing changes.

"We have added the Unit of Measure scheme at the header level in the price sheet to allow for ANSI, ISO, or UNECE validation," says Margret Saniel, PIDX Standards and Guidelines Chair and Customer Services Manager at OFS Portal. "To minimize the amount of change, the UOM support in PIDX transaction documents has been added at the line item level, utilizing the reference information indicator tag, thereby not changing the current schema layout but augmenting how reference data can be used to extend the usefulness of PIDX standards. The updated schemas reflect these changes."

The entire PIDX 1.62 schema bundle can be found here. The Support for UOM Scheme Guidelines documents the recommended support in identifying the Unit of Measure scheme for price sheets, invoices, and transaction documents.

ABOUT PIDX INTERNATIONAL

Based in Houston, Texas, PIDX International is a trusted professional organization of Energy Industry leaders dedicated to working together to standardize data exchange for digital business. PIDX has developed global standards by and for all participants in the Energy Industry. With a strong antitrust framework at its foundation, PIDX provides a trusted and proven environment for operators, suppliers, and network providers to communicate, collaborate, and transform. To learn more, visit www.pidx.org and follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Michelle Lanh
Marketing & Events Coordinator
mlanh@pidx.org

Related Images






Image 1



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk’s remote-work policy at Tesla exposes one of the company’s biggest problems

    Elon Musk is calling Tesla executives back to the office—and using factory workers’ demanding schedules to justify his orders. The Tesla CEO sent out an email on May 31 entitled “Remote work is no longer acceptble (sic)” arguing for the company to succeed, executives needed to be back in Tesla’s main offices. “Anyone who wishes to do remote work must be in the office for a minimum (and I mean *minimum*) of 40 hours per week or depart Tesla,” the electric-vehicle magnate wrote in the internal email reported by Bloomberg.

  • 'Nein danke': Musk's office ultimatum faces pushback in Germany

    Elon Musk’s demand that Tesla staff stop "phoning it in" and get back to the office got short shrift from Germany’s largest trade union on Thursday. The Tesla chief executive waded into the future of work debate by telling staff at the electric carmaker that they must return to the office for at least 40 hours a week or leave the company, according to an email seen by Reuters. The IG Metall union in Berlin-Brandenburg-Sachsen, where Tesla's plant is located, said it would support any employee who opposed Musk’s ultimatum.

  • Elon Musk tells workers to return to the office or quit. The gloves are off: ‘Tesla is kick-starting its own local Great Resignation’

    JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon recently clarified his stance on remote work after employees proved resistant to returning to the office full time.

  • 2 Under-the-Radar Growth Opportunities Energy Transfer Investors Won't Want to Overlook

    Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) has a lot of growth coming down the pipeline to expand its existing operations. The master limited partnership (MLP) has several pipeline projects under way and in development, along with building new processing and export capacity. Two that investors might have missed are its potential expansion into Panama and the emerging carbon capture and storage (CCS) market.

  • OPEC’s Oil Deal Is Too Little, Too Late to Reduce Prices

    The boost to output isn't enough to make up for a drop in production from Russia. OPEC has been pumping less oil than allowed for under limits the cartel has set for itself.

  • GM to cut prices on EV Chevrolet Bolt up to 18 percent

    GM is cutting prices on the Bolt by around $6,000 and by as much as 18% for the lowest-price version, which will start at $26,595, down from $32,495. "This change reflects our ongoing desire to make sure Bolt EV/EUV are competitive in the marketplace," GM said in a statement, adding "affordability has always been a priority for these vehicles." GM said it plans to build more Bolt EVs and EUVs this year than in any other year since it launched in 2016.

  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk issues ultimatum to remote workers

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian joins the Live show to detail Tesla CEO Elon Musk's demand that the company's workers and executives should be expected to return to the office.

  • I want my 401(k) and IRA to go to my spouse when I die — should I name them or my trust as beneficiary?

    Then they can convert the retirement plans to their own IRA and take withdrawals on their own schedule. Trusts are also used in estate tax planning. If you live in one of those states, a trust may protect this amount from being taxed upon the death of the survivor of yourself and your spouse.

  • Ford to invest $1.5B in Sheffield Village plant to assemble new electric vehicle

    The automaker is aiming at producing 2 million electric vehicles a year globally by the end of 2026.

  • 5 large companies that will emerge from the tech wreck as even more fearsome

    Technology companies that provide a real value for the economy will stand apart from those that benefited from pandemic-era hype.

  • OPEC’s Nod to Biden Will Help Saudis, Not Oil Users

    The group has finally agreed to boost production targets, but the move has less to do with easing prices for consumers than with Saudi Arabia’s diplomatic interests in Washington.

  • 3 Growth Stocks I'm Ready to Buy If the Market Crashes in June

    After thriving for more than a decade in a near-zero interest rate environment, growth stocks are getting hammered now that the Federal Reserve has signaled multiple rate hikes in 2022. Shares of businesses in a high growth phase have been sinking because nobody knows how severely to discount their future cash flows yet. Interest rate uncertainty is enough to batter growth stocks on its own, but this isn't the only weight on the minds of investors right now.

  • China EV startups say May sales up, post-lockdown output constrained

    Li Auto Inc reported a May sales gain of 166% from a year earlier to 11,496 vehicles on Wednesday. Xpeng Inc posted a gain of 78% with 10,125 deliveries. Nio Inc delivered 7,024 EVs, up 5% from a year earlier.

  • Ford Wants to Rattle Rivals

    Ford unveils big plans as it looks to transform 'for the next era of American manufacturing.'

  • Oil ends higher as OPEC+ boosts output, U.S. crude inventories tumble

    Oil futures end higher after OPEC+ agreed to boost output by larger increments in July and August, while U.S. inventories showed a much larger-than-expected drop.

  • How our retirement system shortchanges the middle class

    America has a vast and elaborate system of public policies supposedly designed to help us all save for retirement and avoid the catastrophe of a penurious and poverty-stricken old age. “The middle class is left behind by the retirement savings system in key ways,” report authors Tyler Bond, the NIRS research manager, and Dan Doonan, the executive director.

  • Top Copper Stocks for Q3 2022

    The copper industry is comprised of companies involved in the exploration, extraction, development, and production of copper, one of the most widely used metals. Copper demand is closely tied to economic cycles as it's used for a broad range of applications, including construction, electronics, industrial machinery, transportation, power generation, and transmission.

  • New Forecasts: Here's What Analysts Think The Future Holds For Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB)

    Albemarle Corporation ( NYSE:ALB ) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial...

  • The Decumulation Drawdown: How spending became the big dilemma in retirement

    You can save all you want, but without the appropriate spending plan, you may not have enough to last your lifetime

  • Volkswagen Chief Sees EV War Intensifying With Tesla

    Volkswagen AG (OTC: VWAGY) chief saw Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) needs to ramp up highly complex factories and acquire qualified workers to win the electric vehicle race despite its twice the industry pace in multiple processes, Reuters reports. Tesla, which posed a challenge to German EV production with its new plant near Berlin, was privileged by a blank slate to start and a small number of models, Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess said at Germany's car industry conference. However, Volkswagen also s