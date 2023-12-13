A Piece Of The Puzzle Missing From Bitdeer Technologies Group's (NASDAQ:BTDR) 58% Share Price Climb

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) shareholders are no doubt pleased to see that the share price has bounced 58% in the last month, although it is still struggling to make up recently lost ground. Not all shareholders will be feeling jubilant, since the share price is still down a very disappointing 43% in the last twelve months.

Even after such a large jump in price, Bitdeer Technologies Group may still be sending very bullish signals at the moment with its price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 2x, since almost half of all companies in the Software industry in the United States have P/S ratios greater than 4.3x and even P/S higher than 11x are not unusual. However, the P/S might be quite low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

What Does Bitdeer Technologies Group's Recent Performance Look Like?

Bitdeer Technologies Group could be doing better as its revenue has been going backwards lately while most other companies have been seeing positive revenue growth. It seems that many are expecting the poor revenue performance to persist, which has repressed the P/S ratio. So while you could say the stock is cheap, investors will be looking for improvement before they see it as good value.

What Are Revenue Growth Metrics Telling Us About The Low P/S?

In order to justify its P/S ratio, Bitdeer Technologies Group would need to produce anemic growth that's substantially trailing the industry.

In reviewing the last year of financials, we were disheartened to see the company's revenues fell to the tune of 3.7%. Even so, admirably revenue has lifted 78% in aggregate from three years ago, notwithstanding the last 12 months. Although it's been a bumpy ride, it's still fair to say the revenue growth recently has been more than adequate for the company.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the dual analysts covering the company suggest revenue should grow by 27% over the next year. Meanwhile, the rest of the industry is forecast to only expand by 15%, which is noticeably less attractive.

In light of this, it's peculiar that Bitdeer Technologies Group's P/S sits below the majority of other companies. It looks like most investors are not convinced at all that the company can achieve future growth expectations.

The Key Takeaway

Bitdeer Technologies Group's recent share price jump still sees fails to bring its P/S alongside the industry median. While the price-to-sales ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of revenue expectations.

A look at Bitdeer Technologies Group's revenues reveals that, despite glowing future growth forecasts, its P/S is much lower than we'd expect. The reason for this depressed P/S could potentially be found in the risks the market is pricing in. At least price risks look to be very low, but investors seem to think future revenues could see a lot of volatility.

And what about other risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Bitdeer Technologies Group (of which 2 are potentially serious!) you should know about.

