A Piece Of The Puzzle Missing From Golden Pharos Berhad's (KLSE:GPHAROS) Share Price

There wouldn't be many who think Golden Pharos Berhad's (KLSE:GPHAROS) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 0.6x is worth a mention when the median P/S for the Forestry industry in Malaysia is similar at about 0.8x. While this might not raise any eyebrows, if the P/S ratio is not justified investors could be missing out on a potential opportunity or ignoring looming disappointment.

How Has Golden Pharos Berhad Performed Recently?

Golden Pharos Berhad certainly has been doing a great job lately as it's been growing its revenue at a really rapid pace. The P/S is probably moderate because investors think this strong revenue growth might not be enough to outperform the broader industry in the near future. Those who are bullish on Golden Pharos Berhad will be hoping that this isn't the case, so that they can pick up the stock at a lower valuation.

Is There Some Revenue Growth Forecasted For Golden Pharos Berhad?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should be matching the industry for P/S ratios like Golden Pharos Berhad's to be considered reasonable.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew revenue by an impressive 32% last year. Pleasingly, revenue has also lifted 47% in aggregate from three years ago, thanks to the last 12 months of growth. Accordingly, shareholders would have definitely welcomed those medium-term rates of revenue growth.

Comparing that to the industry, which is only predicted to deliver 7.9% growth in the next 12 months, the company's momentum is stronger based on recent medium-term annualised revenue results.

In light of this, it's curious that Golden Pharos Berhad's P/S sits in line with the majority of other companies. It may be that most investors are not convinced the company can maintain its recent growth rates.

The Bottom Line On Golden Pharos Berhad's P/S

We'd say the price-to-sales ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

We didn't quite envision Golden Pharos Berhad's P/S sitting in line with the wider industry, considering the revenue growth over the last three-year is higher than the current industry outlook. When we see strong revenue with faster-than-industry growth, we can only assume potential risks are what might be placing pressure on the P/S ratio. At least the risk of a price drop looks to be subdued if recent medium-term revenue trends continue, but investors seem to think future revenue could see some volatility.

