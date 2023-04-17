A Piece Of The Puzzle Missing From MMAG Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:MMAG) 33% Share Price Climb

The MMAG Holdings Berhad (KLSE:MMAG) share price has done very well over the last month, posting an excellent gain of 33%. But the last month did very little to improve the 73% share price decline over the last year.

Although its price has surged higher, MMAG Holdings Berhad may still be sending buy signals at present with its price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 0.1x, considering almost half of all companies in the IT industry in Malaysia have P/S ratios greater than 1.7x and even P/S higher than 5x aren't out of the ordinary. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/S at face value as there may be an explanation why it's limited.

See our latest analysis for MMAG Holdings Berhad

What Does MMAG Holdings Berhad's Recent Performance Look Like?

The recent revenue growth at MMAG Holdings Berhad would have to be considered satisfactory if not spectacular. Perhaps the market believes the recent revenue performance might fall short of industry figures in the near future, leading to a reduced P/S. If that doesn't eventuate, then existing shareholders may have reason to be optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

Want the full picture on earnings, revenue and cash flow for the company? Then our free report on MMAG Holdings Berhad will help you shine a light on its historical performance.

What Are Revenue Growth Metrics Telling Us About The Low P/S?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should underperform the industry for P/S ratios like MMAG Holdings Berhad's to be considered reasonable.

If we review the last year of revenue growth, the company posted a worthy increase of 6.2%. Pleasingly, revenue has also lifted 120% in aggregate from three years ago, partly thanks to the last 12 months of growth. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a great job of growing revenues over that time.

Comparing that recent medium-term revenue trajectory with the industry's one-year growth forecast of 13% shows it's noticeably more attractive.

Story continues

With this information, we find it odd that MMAG Holdings Berhad is trading at a P/S lower than the industry. It looks like most investors are not convinced the company can maintain its recent growth rates.

What We Can Learn From MMAG Holdings Berhad's P/S?

The latest share price surge wasn't enough to lift MMAG Holdings Berhad's P/S close to the industry median. Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-sales ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

We're very surprised to see MMAG Holdings Berhad currently trading on a much lower than expected P/S since its recent three-year growth is higher than the wider industry forecast. When we see robust revenue growth that outpaces the industry, we presume that there are notable underlying risks to the company's future performance, which is exerting downward pressure on the P/S ratio. While recent revenue trends over the past medium-term suggest that the risk of a price decline is low, investors appear to perceive a likelihood of revenue fluctuations in the future.

It is also worth noting that we have found 4 warning signs for MMAG Holdings Berhad (3 are concerning!) that you need to take into consideration.

If companies with solid past earnings growth is up your alley, you may wish to see this free collection of other companies with strong earnings growth and low P/E ratios.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here