A Piece Of The Puzzle Missing From Nuvei Corporation's (TSE:NVEI) Share Price

Nuvei Corporation's (TSE:NVEI) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 2.2x might make it look like a buy right now compared to the Diversified Financial industry in Canada, where around half of the companies have P/S ratios above 3.3x and even P/S above 6x are quite common. However, the P/S might be low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

What Does Nuvei's Recent Performance Look Like?

Nuvei certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing revenue more than most other companies. It might be that many expect the strong revenue performance to degrade substantially, which has repressed the share price, and thus the P/S ratio. If the company manages to stay the course, then investors should be rewarded with a share price that matches its revenue figures.

Is There Any Revenue Growth Forecasted For Nuvei?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should underperform the industry for P/S ratios like Nuvei's to be considered reasonable.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew revenue by an impressive 19% last year. The latest three year period has also seen an excellent 210% overall rise in revenue, aided by its short-term performance. Therefore, it's fair to say the revenue growth recently has been superb for the company.

Looking ahead now, revenue is anticipated to climb by 31% during the coming year according to the analysts following the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the industry is forecast to only expand by 3.5%, which is noticeably less attractive.

In light of this, it's peculiar that Nuvei's P/S sits below the majority of other companies. Apparently some shareholders are doubtful of the forecasts and have been accepting significantly lower selling prices.

What We Can Learn From Nuvei's P/S?

It's argued the price-to-sales ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

Nuvei's analyst forecasts revealed that its superior revenue outlook isn't contributing to its P/S anywhere near as much as we would have predicted. There could be some major risk factors that are placing downward pressure on the P/S ratio. While the possibility of the share price plunging seems unlikely due to the high growth forecasted for the company, the market does appear to have some hesitation.

