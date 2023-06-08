A Piece Of The Puzzle Missing From SurgePays, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SURG) 88% Share Price Climb

SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG) shareholders have had their patience rewarded with a 88% share price jump in the last month. The last 30 days bring the annual gain to a very sharp 71%.

In spite of the firm bounce in price, there still wouldn't be many who think SurgePays' price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 0.8x is worth a mention when it essentially matches the median P/S in the United States' Wireless Telecom industry. However, investors might be overlooking a clear opportunity or potential setback if there is no rational basis for the P/S.

What Does SurgePays' Recent Performance Look Like?

SurgePays certainly has been doing a good job lately as its revenue growth has been positive while most other companies have been seeing their revenue go backwards. One possibility is that the P/S ratio is moderate because investors think the company's revenue will be less resilient moving forward. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's not quite in favour.

Is There Some Revenue Growth Forecasted For SurgePays?

SurgePays' P/S ratio would be typical for a company that's only expected to deliver moderate growth, and importantly, perform in line with the industry.

If we review the last year of revenue growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 121%. The latest three year period has also seen an excellent 260% overall rise in revenue, aided by its short-term performance. Accordingly, shareholders would have definitely welcomed those medium-term rates of revenue growth.

Turning to the outlook, the next year should generate growth of 59% as estimated by the dual analysts watching the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the industry is forecast to only expand by 1.6%, which is noticeably less attractive.

In light of this, it's curious that SurgePays' P/S sits in line with the majority of other companies. It may be that most investors aren't convinced the company can achieve future growth expectations.

The Bottom Line On SurgePays' P/S

SurgePays appears to be back in favour with a solid price jump bringing its P/S back in line with other companies in the industry Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-sales ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

We've established that SurgePays currently trades on a lower than expected P/S since its forecasted revenue growth is higher than the wider industry. Perhaps uncertainty in the revenue forecasts are what's keeping the P/S ratio consistent with the rest of the industry. However, if you agree with the analysts' forecasts, you may be able to pick up the stock at an attractive price.

It is also worth noting that we have found 2 warning signs for SurgePays that you need to take into consideration.

