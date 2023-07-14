A Piece Of The Puzzle Missing From Verbrec Limited's (ASX:VBC) Share Price

There wouldn't be many who think Verbrec Limited's (ASX:VBC) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 0.2x is worth a mention when the median P/S for the Construction industry in Australia is similar at about 0.5x. However, investors might be overlooking a clear opportunity or potential setback if there is no rational basis for the P/S.

What Does Verbrec's Recent Performance Look Like?

The revenue growth achieved at Verbrec over the last year would be more than acceptable for most companies. It might be that many expect the respectable revenue performance to wane, which has kept the P/S from rising. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's not quite in favour.

What Are Revenue Growth Metrics Telling Us About The P/S?

The only time you'd be comfortable seeing a P/S like Verbrec's is when the company's growth is tracking the industry closely.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company managed to grow revenues by a handy 13% last year. Pleasingly, revenue has also lifted 53% in aggregate from three years ago, partly thanks to the last 12 months of growth. Accordingly, shareholders would have definitely welcomed those medium-term rates of revenue growth.

Comparing that recent medium-term revenue trajectory with the industry's one-year growth forecast of 8.2% shows it's noticeably more attractive.

With this information, we find it interesting that Verbrec is trading at a fairly similar P/S compared to the industry. It may be that most investors are not convinced the company can maintain its recent growth rates.

What Does Verbrec's P/S Mean For Investors?

Using the price-to-sales ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

We've established that Verbrec currently trades on a lower than expected P/S since its recent three-year growth is higher than the wider industry forecast. It'd be fair to assume that potential risks the company faces could be the contributing factor to the lower than expected P/S. It appears some are indeed anticipating revenue instability, because the persistence of these recent medium-term conditions would normally provide a boost to the share price.

