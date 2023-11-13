A Piece Of The Puzzle Missing From VIZIO Holding Corp.'s (NYSE:VZIO) 33% Share Price Climb

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) shareholders would be excited to see that the share price has had a great month, posting a 33% gain and recovering from prior weakness. Unfortunately, the gains of the last month did little to right the losses of the last year with the stock still down 37% over that time.

Even after such a large jump in price, it's still not a stretch to say that VIZIO Holding's price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 0.8x right now seems quite "middle-of-the-road" compared to the Consumer Durables industry in the United States, where the median P/S ratio is around 0.6x. Although, it's not wise to simply ignore the P/S without explanation as investors may be disregarding a distinct opportunity or a costly mistake.

What Does VIZIO Holding's Recent Performance Look Like?

VIZIO Holding could be doing better as its revenue has been going backwards lately while most other companies have been seeing positive revenue growth. It might be that many expect the dour revenue performance to strengthen positively, which has kept the P/S from falling. If not, then existing shareholders may be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

Is There Some Revenue Growth Forecasted For VIZIO Holding?

VIZIO Holding's P/S ratio would be typical for a company that's only expected to deliver moderate growth, and importantly, perform in line with the industry.

In reviewing the last year of financials, we were disheartened to see the company's revenues fell to the tune of 13%. As a result, revenue from three years ago have also fallen 16% overall. Accordingly, shareholders would have felt downbeat about the medium-term rates of revenue growth.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 11% per year as estimated by the eleven analysts watching the company. With the industry only predicted to deliver 3.5% each year, the company is positioned for a stronger revenue result.

In light of this, it's curious that VIZIO Holding's P/S sits in line with the majority of other companies. It may be that most investors aren't convinced the company can achieve future growth expectations.

What We Can Learn From VIZIO Holding's P/S?

VIZIO Holding's stock has a lot of momentum behind it lately, which has brought its P/S level with the rest of the industry. Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-sales ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

We've established that VIZIO Holding currently trades on a lower than expected P/S since its forecasted revenue growth is higher than the wider industry. Perhaps uncertainty in the revenue forecasts are what's keeping the P/S ratio consistent with the rest of the industry. This uncertainty seems to be reflected in the share price which, while stable, could be higher given the revenue forecasts.

