Piedmont Advantage Credit Union promotes Carrieanne Holt to Charlotte Branch Manager

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Piedmont Advantage Credit Union promoted recently Carrieanne Holt to Manager of its Charlotte branch located at 2830 Boyer Street. A Certified Credit Union Financial Counselor, Holt brings a wealth of banking and management experience to this position.

Carrieanne Holt

Holt began her career at Piedmont Advantage in November 2021 as a Roving Assistant Manager where she used her nine years of banking and financial management experience to step in when needed to help manage branch activities or offer financial assistance to members across the credit union's North Carolina service region of Davie, Forsyth, Guilford, Iredell, Mecklenburg and Rockingham counties.

In addition to a comprehensive background in banking and financial management, Holt has more than 20 years of retail store management experience, including nearly 15 years as General Manager of Talbots, a leading national retailer of women's apparel and related products. She earned her associates degree in humanities from Onondaga Community College in Syracuse, New York.

About Piedmont Advantage Credit Union

Headquartered in Winston-Salem, N.C., and founded in 1949 to meet the financial needs of Piedmont Aviation and Piedmont Airline employees, Piedmont Advantage Credit Union has grown to serve member-owners, who reside, work, worship, attend school or operate a business in one of the six counties it serves in North Carolina or who are employed by one of its many employer companies. These six counties are Davie, Forsyth, Guilford, Iredell, Mecklenburg and Rockingham. A not-for-profit cooperative financial institution, Piedmont Advantage still has a strong presence in aviation with its six branches throughout the service region and access to over 5,000 branches within the credit union network and 35,000 surcharge-free ATMs nationwide.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/piedmont-advantage-credit-union-promotes-carrieanne-holt-to-charlotte-branch-manager-301818739.html

SOURCE Piedmont Advantage Credit Union