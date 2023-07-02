Piedmont Lithium Inc. (ASX:PLL) Could Be Less Than A Year Away From Profitability

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Piedmont Lithium Inc.'s (ASX:PLL) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Piedmont Lithium Inc., a development stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The AU$1.6b market-cap company’s loss lessened since it announced a US$13m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$12m, as it approaches breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on Piedmont Lithium's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

According to the 5 industry analysts covering Piedmont Lithium, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2022, before turning a profit of US$95m in 2023. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around a year from now or less! We calculated the rate at which the company must grow to meet the consensus forecasts predicting breakeven within 12 months. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 78% is expected, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Piedmont Lithium's upcoming projects, though, keep in mind that generally metals and mining companies, depending on the stage of operation and metals mined, have irregular periods of cash flow. So, a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we’d like to point out is that The company has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 0.1% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

