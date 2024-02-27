Piedmont Lithium (PLL) Short Position Generated 23% in Q4

Massif Capital, an investment management company, released its “Massif Capital Real Assets Strategy” fourth-quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. 2023 was a difficult year with a lot of volatility in both long and short books. Ultimately, the year concluded with a decrease in the short book and an increase in the long book (gross of fees) but not significantly. The fund returned 3.20% (net of fees) while the long position returned 5.69% and the short position returned (2.23%) during the fourth quarter. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the strategy to know its best picks in 2023.

Massif Capital featured stocks like Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) in its Q4 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Belmont, North Carolina, Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) is a development stage company, that engages in the exploration and development of resource projects. On February 26, 2024, Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) stock closed at $12.29 per share. One-month return of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) was -23.14%, and its shares lost 23.14% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) has a market capitalization of $236.73 million.

Massif Capital stated the following regarding Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) in its fourth quarter 2023 investor letter:

"On the short side of the book, we engaged in two types of Lithium shorts throughout 2023. The first is a traditional alpha-focused company short. Specifically, we assessed Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL), a junior developer with exposure to assets from Canada to Ghana, which is helmed by a management team that, while capable of selling a story, cannot achieve its lofty goals in the real world. Piedmont is a classic mining stock promotion with little chance of becoming anything substantive. During 2023, we generated a 23% return on the short before exiting it during the 4th quarter. We re-entered the short recently and are currently up a further 50%."

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. At the end of the fourth quarter, Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) was held by 12 hedge fund portfolios, up from 10 in the previous quarter, according to our database.

