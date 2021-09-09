Pier 21 Asset Management Enters Into an Exclusive Sub-Advisory Agreement with DSM Capital Partners

MONTREAL, Sept. 9, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Pier 21 Asset Management Inc. ('Pier 21') is pleased to announce that it has entered into an exclusive relationship with DSM Capital Partners LLC ('DSM'), a Florida-based asset management firm, to offer its investment strategies to the Canadian institutional marketplace. This partnership allows Pier 21 to expand its product offering by introducing a suite of high-conviction, time-tested, growth style equity investment solutions. These will include strategies encompassing Global, Global Focus (an equity portfolio of roughly 10 growth stocks), International (ex-US), and Emerging Markets as well as US Large Cap.

With over $13 Billion (CAD) under management, DSM specializes in managing concentrated US and global growth stock portfolios. It employs proprietary fundamental research to identify and model what are believed to be predictable, quality growth companies, complemented by a rigorous valuation discipline used for both buying and selling positions. "We are delighted to enter into an agreement with Pier 21" says DSM Founder, Managing Partner and CIO, Daniel Strickberger. "Pier 21 has a 15-year record of success with a reputation of offering high quality managers to the Canadian market. Given our management of assets in since 2001, we feel our investment philosophy will serve Canadian investors well", added Strickberger.

Pier 21 has always dedicated itself to offering skilled and tested global managers to the Canadian institutional marketplace. "We believe Canadian investors will benefit from the true conviction of a skilled investment manager such as we have found with DSM," said Pier 21 President and CEO David Star. "We have not added many managers to our offering over the years", Star adds. "DSM meets the profile of the kind of manager we like to be associated with."

The additional strategies will be available in segregated account and pooled fund structures.

About Pier 21 Asset Management Inc.

Pier 21 Asset Management Inc. was founded in 2005, and is a Montreal-based asset management firm focused on providing quality international investment solutions to Canadian institutional investors, through the exclusive access to select foreign-based portfolio managers, otherwise unavailable in Canada. With over $7 Billion (CAD) in assets under management, Pier 21 is committed to remain Canada's gateway to global investment opportunities. Please visit us at pier21am.com.

