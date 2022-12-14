U.S. markets closed

Pieridae Announces 2023 Capital Program & Initial Guidance

Pieridae Energy Limited
·6 min read
Pieridae Energy Limited
Pieridae Energy Limited

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN UNITED STATES

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pieridae Energy Limited (“Pieridae” or the “Company”) (PEA.TO) is pleased to provide 2023 guidance including scope of the 2023 capital program along with production and net operating income projections.

2023 Guidance

($ 000s unless otherwise noted)

Initial 2023 Guidance

Low

High

Total production (boe/d)

37,000

39,000

Net operating income ($M)(1)(2)

$170,000

$200,000

Implied Operating Netback ($/boe) (2)

$12.00

$14.00

Sustaining capital expenditures ($M)(3)

$50,000

$55,000

Development capital expenditures ($M)(4)

$15,000

$20,000

(1)   Refer to the “non-GAAP measures” section of the Company’s latest MD&A
(2)   Assumes average 2023 AECO price of $4.40/gj and average 2023 WTI price of USD$73/bbl, inclusive of fixed price forward sales contracts in place as at December 9, 2022
(3)   Comprised primarily of facility and pipeline maintenance and turnaround capital expenditures
(4)   Comprised of drilling, seismic and land expenditures

Pieridae’s priority for 2023 is the refinancing of our senior term debt and continued reduction of total debt outstanding to lower interest costs and improve financial flexibility. Management is targeting a year-end 2023 Debt to EBITDA ratio of less than 1.0x, subject to commodity prices.

Pieridae’s 2023 production guidance of 37,000 to 39,000 boe/d reflects the Company’s low 8% base decline rate mitigated by low-cost optimization initiatives and risked production additions from the drilling program.

Pieridae’s 2023 sustaining capital budget is focused on the planned five-week turnaround at the Company’s Waterton deep-cut, sour gas processing facility which is scheduled for late in the third quarter. Pieridae owns and operates three major gas processing facilities which each require periodic maintenance turnarounds on a five-to-six-year cycle.

The Company’s 2023 development program is focused on the completion and tie-in of the currently underway three-well Mannville drilling program at Brown Creek and Stolberg during the first half of 2023. Once complete, Pieridae plans to pause drilling operations and assess results prior to resuming development, subject to success of the initial program and capital availability.

About Pieridae
Pieridae is a Canadian energy company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta that was founded in 2011. Through a number of corporate and asset acquisitions, we have grown into a significant upstream and midstream producer with assets concentrated in the Canadian Foothills, producing conventional natural gas, NGLs, condensate and sulphur. Pieridae provides the energy to fuel people’s daily lives while supporting the environment and the transition to a lower-carbon economy. Pieridae’s common shares trade on the TSX under the symbol “PEA”.

For further information please contact:

 

 

 

Alfred Sorensen, Chief Executive Officer

 

Adam Gray, Chief Financial Officer

Telephone: (403) 261-5900

 

Telephone: (403) 261-5900

 

 

 

Investor Relations

 

 

investors@pieridaeenergy.com

 

 


Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained herein may constitute "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively "forward-looking statements"). Words such as "may", "will", "should", "could", "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "intend", "plan", "potential", "continue", "shall", "estimate", "expect", "propose", "might", "project", "predict", "forecast" and similar expressions may be used to identify these forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risk and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, risks associated with oil and gas exploration, development, exploitation, production, marketing and transportation, loss of markets, volatility of commodity prices, currency fluctuations, imprecision of resources estimates, environmental risks, competition from other producers, incorrect assessment of the value of acquisitions, failure to realize the anticipated benefits or synergies from acquisitions, delays resulting from or inability to obtain required regulatory approvals and ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources and the risk factors outlined under "Risk Factors" and elsewhere herein. The recovery and resources estimate of Pieridae's reserves provided herein are estimates only and there is no guarantee that the estimated resources will be recovered. As a consequence, actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of factors and assumptions which have been used to develop such forward-looking statements, but which may prove to be incorrect. Although Pieridae believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements because Pieridae can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. In addition to other factors and assumptions which may be identified in this document, assumptions have been made regarding, among other things: the impact of increasing competition; the general stability of the economic and political environment in which Pieridae operates; the timely receipt of any required regulatory approvals; the ability of Pieridae to obtain qualified staff, equipment and services in a timely and cost efficient manner; the ability of the operator of the projects which Pieridae has an interest in, to operate the field in a safe, efficient and effective manner; the ability of Pieridae to obtain financing on acceptable terms; the ability to replace and expand oil and natural gas resources through acquisition, development and exploration; the timing and costs of pipeline, storage and facility construction and expansion and the ability of Pieridae to secure adequate product transportation; future commodity prices; currency, exchange and interest rates; the regulatory framework regarding royalties, taxes and environmental matters in the jurisdictions in which Pieridae operates; timing and amount of capital expenditures, future sources of funding, production levels, weather conditions, success of exploration and development activities, access to gathering, processing and pipeline systems, advancing technologies, and the ability of Pieridae to successfully market its oil and natural gas products.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Additional information on these and other factors that could affect Pieridae's operations and financial results are included in reports on file with Canadian securities regulatory authorities and may be accessed through the SEDAR website (www.sedar.com), and at Pieridae's website (www.pieridaeenergy.com). Although the forward-looking statements contained herein are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, management cannot assure that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and Pieridae assumes no obligation to update or review them to reflect new events or circumstances except as required by Applicable Securities Laws.

Forward-looking statements contained herein concerning the oil and gas industry and Pieridae's general expectations concerning this industry are based on estimates prepared by management using data from publicly available industry sources as well as from reserve reports, market research and industry analysis and on assumptions based on data and knowledge of this industry which Pieridae believes to be reasonable. However, this data is inherently imprecise, although generally indicative of relative market positions, market shares and performance characteristics. While Pieridae is not aware of any misstatements regarding any industry data presented herein, the industry involves risks and uncertainties and is subject to change based on various factors.

Neither TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


