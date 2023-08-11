Do Pieridae Energy's (TSE:PEA) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Pieridae Energy (TSE:PEA). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Pieridae Energy with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

See our latest analysis for Pieridae Energy

Pieridae Energy's Improving Profits

In business, profits are a key measure of success; and share prices tend to reflect earnings per share (EPS) performance. So a growing EPS generally brings attention to a company in the eyes of prospective investors. It is awe-striking that Pieridae Energy's EPS went from CA$0.15 to CA$0.82 in just one year. When you see earnings grow that quickly, it often means good things ahead for the company.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. The music to the ears of Pieridae Energy shareholders is that EBIT margins have grown from 17% to 24% in the last 12 months and revenues are on an upwards trend as well. Both of which are great metrics to check off for potential growth.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Pieridae Energy isn't a huge company, given its market capitalisation of CA$108m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Story continues

Are Pieridae Energy Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Investors are always searching for a vote of confidence in the companies they hold and insider buying is one of the key indicators for optimism on the market. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

Not only did Pieridae Energy insiders refrain from selling stock during the year, but they also spent CA$91k buying it. This is a good look for the company as it paints an optimistic picture for the future. Zooming in, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Director Doug Dreisinger for CA$22k worth of shares, at about CA$1.10 per share.

Does Pieridae Energy Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Pieridae Energy's earnings per share growth have been climbing higher at an appreciable rate. Growth investors should find it difficult to look past that strong EPS move. And may very well signal a significant inflection point for the business. If that's the case, you may regret neglecting to put Pieridae Energy on your watchlist. It is worth noting though that we have found 3 warning signs for Pieridae Energy (2 are concerning!) that you need to take into consideration.

Keen growth investors love to see insider buying. Thankfully, Pieridae Energy isn't the only one. You can see a a free list of them here.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.