U.S. markets open in 1 hour 34 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,871.25
    -9.50 (-0.24%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,236.00
    -83.00 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,770.75
    -23.25 (-0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,116.30
    -13.90 (-0.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    59.73
    -1.45 (-2.37%)
     

  • Gold

    1,727.50
    -5.70 (-0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    24.82
    -0.42 (-1.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1811
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6140
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.50
    +1.20 (+5.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3701
    +0.0011 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.0820
    +0.3480 (+0.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    52,528.35
    -3,958.16 (-7.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,050.75
    -45.75 (-4.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,647.74
    -65.15 (-0.97%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,729.88
    +324.36 (+1.14%)
     
COMING UP:

Another 730,000 Americans likely filed new unemployment claims for week ended March 20

Check back for results at 8:30 a.m. ET

Pieridae Releases Q4 and 2020 Results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Pieridae Energy Limited
·30 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Safe, Reliable Operations Maintained During Unprecedented Global Pandemic

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR
DISSEMINATION IN UNITED STATES

Key Highlights:

  • Production increased year over year from 22,397 barrels of oil equivalent per day (“boe/d”) in 2019 to 42,000 boe/d in 2020, an increase of 88%

  • The Company managed to replace almost half of its production in 2020 while spending minimal capital

  • The proved developed producing (“PDP”) base decline rate of the corporation is now at ~ 10% (based on 2021 PDP forecasts), one of the lowest in the industry

  • This decline rate will provide a very reliable base production from which the Company will grow significantly in the next few years to supply the Goldboro LNG Facility in Nova Scotia

  • Safe, reliable operations were maintained during the pandemic with historical low recordable injuries without any measurable loss of productivity during the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020 due to COVID-19

  • Net Operating Income1 (“NOI”) more than doubled year over year from $25.0 million in 2019 to income of $50.7 million in 2020, an increase of 103%

  • Adjusted Funds Flow From Operations1 (“AFFO”) increased year over year from $0.6 million in 2019 to income of $26.9 million in 2020, an increase of 4,383%

  • We have formally started our ESG journey, will deliver our inaugural ESG report this year and are committed to net zero emissions for our Goldboro LNG Project by 2050

CALGARY, Alberta, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pieridae Energy Limited (“Pieridae” or the “Company”) (PEA.TO) released its 2020 financial and operating results today, highlighted by the fact the Company maintained safe, reliable operations of its assets at a time of unparalleled upheaval in the energy industry due to the Coronavirus. A global oil price war, low commodity prices not seen in decades and unmatched uncertainty created a perfect storm, yet the Company weathered it and saw strong year over year production growth. In addition, Pieridae managed to replace almost half of its production while spending minimal capital. Layer in one of the lowest decline rates in the industry and the Company is well positioned to leverage a very reliable supply base that will grow to feed natural gas to our Goldboro LNG Facility. Numerous, strong advancements were made on the Project and Pieridae continued to adjust its business model in the wake of the ongoing and unprecedented impacts of COVID-19.

“We demonstrated progress during unprecedented times when you compare 2020 to 2019,” said Pieridae’s Chief Executive Officer Alfred Sorensen. “The Company saw increased year over year income and production during a global pandemic and one of the harshest years on record in the energy sector. We responded by monetizing certain hedge positions, limiting non-essential capital and operating spending, and taking active steps to reduce our administrative costs.

“Our Goldboro LNG Project saw plenty of wind in its sails through new experienced leadership, a strong working relationship with globally-respected engineering firm Bechtel who will design and build the LNG Facility, and our ongoing partnership with the Nova Scotia Mi’kmaw Nation where they would partner to develop a $720 million workforce lodge to house the 5,000 workers who will build the Facility.

“This is a transnational project that would benefit all Canadians through our commitment to achieve net zero emissions, continued progress down a path toward true reconciliation, and employing thousands of Canadians during construction and plant operations for decades to come,” concluded Sorensen.

Financial and operational information is set out below and should be read in conjunction with Pieridae’s 2020 Annual Report which includes the Corporation’s audited annual consolidated financial statements and the related management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A"). In addition, the Corporation today announces the filing of its Annual Information Form ("AIF") for the year ended December 31, 2020 that contains the Corporation's reserves and other oil and natural gas information, as required under National Instrument 51-101 Standards of Disclosure of Oil and Gas Activities. The AIF, Annual Report, audited consolidated financial statements and MD&A are available for review at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website.

Financial Performance
We saw NOI more than double year over year, from $25 million in 2019 to income of $50.7 million in 2020, an increase of 103%, and AFFO increased 4,383% year over year from $0.6 million in 2019 to $26.9 million. This was due to a full year’s worth of production and revenue from Pieridae’s acquisition of Shell Canada’s Southern Foothills Assets on October 16, 2019 plus the Company’s focus on limiting non-essential capital and operating spending, reducing administrative costs and monetizing certain hedge positions.

Pieridae’s results were lower than our initial forecasts but as stated earlier, the unprecedented and generational impacts of the pandemic along with extremely negative movements in liquids pricing were material in eroding our original budgeted amounts.

Pieridae recorded an increase in cashflow from operating activities year over year and quarter over quarter. NOI decreased 48% to $12.8 million in Q4 2020 compared to $24.5 million in Q4 2019, while AFFO decreased 41% to $8.5 million in Q4 2020 compared to $14.4 million in Q4 2019. Our financial results demonstrate the impacts of COVID-19 during one of the harshest years on record in the energy industry plus the reality of the costs of developing a multi-billion-dollar LNG Project, costs that must be expensed until Pieridae reaches a successful financial investment decision (“FID”) for the Project.

Throughout the challenges COVID-19 posed during a year of operational and cultural integration stemming from the significant recent acquisitions, Pieridae remains committed to and impressed by the operational resilience of our assets and our team. The Company took definitive action during the year to defend its financial position, including ensuring operational flexibility in capital program execution and working to improve cost efficiencies across the business.

Annual Highlights

($ 000s unless otherwise noted)

2020

2019

2018

Production

Natural gas (mcf/day)

201,040

121,263

102,952

Condensate (bbl/day)

3,020

807

211

NGLs (bbl/day)

5,473

1,379

139

Sulphur (ton/day)

1,985

410

362

Total production (boe/d)

42,000

22,397

17,509

Financial

Net loss

(100,693

)

(71,573

)

(34,870

)

Net loss per share basic and diluted

(0.64

)

(0.73

)

(0.68

)

Net operating income (1)

50,723

25,001

(530

)

Cashflow provided by (used in) operating activities

909

(51,772

)

(8,407

)

Adjusted funds flow from operations (1)

26,866

608

(8,530

)

Total assets

612,651

602,474

370,670

Working capital deficit

(19,615

)

19,105

(76,010

)

Capital expenditures

17,243

169,167

981

Development expenses

18,742

9,150

8,801

(1) Refer to the “Non-GAAP measures” section of the Company’s MD&A.

Quarterly Highlights

2020

2019

($ 000s unless otherwise noted)

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Production

Natural gas (mcf/day)

212,220

184,080

208,689

199,234

204,262

86,884

90,942

102,221

Condensate (bbl/day)

3,259

2,807

3,166

2,850

2,840

121

131

114

NGLs (bbl/day)

6,171

4,722

5,843

5,156

5,253

55

80

85

Sulphur (ton/day)

1,829

2,232

1,970

1,906

938

269

204

224

Total production (boe/d)

44,800

38,209

43,791

41,211

42,137

14,657

15,368

17,236

Financial

Net loss

(45,968

)

(29,845

)

(13,396

)

(11,484

)

(25,873

)

(13,178

)

(19,530

)

(12,996

)

Net loss per share, basic and diluted

(0.29

)

(0.19

)

(0.09

)

(0.07

)

(0.18

)

(0.15

)

(0.23

)

(0.17

)

Net operating income (loss) (1)

12,829

(646

)

19,301

19,239

24,470

(2,699

)

(1,928

)

5,158

Cashflow provided by (used in)
operating activities

1,037

(4,541

)

(2,013

)

6,426

(17,748

)

(238

)

(16,702

)

(17,084

)

Adjusted funds flow from operations (1)

8,535

(6,779

)

12,466

12,644

14,448

(7,665

)

(6,517

)

342

Total assets

612,651

583,942

588,415

609,437

602,474

364,095

366,067

369,049

Working capital (deficit) surplus

(19,615

)

(9,164

)

15,109

15,596

19,105

(88,430

)

(77,892

)

(66,192

)

Capital expenditures

8,926

6,033

264

2,020

165,764

1,914

917

572

Development expenses

8,682

2,472

4,129

3,459

805

504

7,841

-

(1) Refer to the “Non-GAAP measures” section of the Company’s MD&A

Operations Performance
We saw an 88% or 19,603 boe/d increase in production year over year from 22,397 boe/d in 2019 to 42,000 boe/d in 2020.

Pieridae’s assets returned to strong production in the fourth quarter of 2020, averaging 44,800 boe/day, a 17% increase from the prior quarter, and a 6% or 2,663 boe/d increase from the comparative quarter in 2019.

These increases are primarily due to production capabilities acquired from the South Foothills Asset acquisition, partially offset by planned and unplanned outages in 2020, most significantly during the first quarter of 2020 as a result of unseasonably cold weather, and in the third quarter of 2020 as a result of planned maintenance in a number of production fields. The significant growth in condensate and natural gas liquids (“NGLs”) production in the three months and year ended December 31, 2020 reflects the deep cut capability of the processing facilities acquired as part of the acquisition mentioned above.

The Company’s hedging program that was put in place earlier in 2020 to protect revenues prevented Pieridae from fully participating in strengthening natural gas prices until below-market fixed price sales contracts rolled off late in the year. The realized natural gas price was $2.16/mcf in the fourth quarter versus an AECO benchmark of $2.67/mcf. While below the benchmark, realized prices in the fourth quarter were 27% higher than the third quarter, and 13% higher than the comparative quarter in 2019. Pieridae’s senior secured lender has temporarily waived its requirement to have 60% of production hedged on an 18-month rolling average basis in order to allow the Company to take advantage of strengthening crude and natural gas markets. As of December 31, 2020, 119,000 GJ/d of fixed price contracts of natural gas were in place at a weighted-average price of $2.33/GJ, and 1,785 bbl/day of 2021 condensate production was hedged at a weighted average price of $55.90/bbl.

Environmental, Social & Governance (“ESG”) and Safety
As companies continue to champion ethical responsibility, a focus on ESG can help firms understand the positive impacts and manage the risks its operations have on customers, investors, employees, communities and the environment.

At Pieridae, we are aligned with this, including the value it brings to what we strive to accomplish each and every day. We have formally started our ESG journey, partnering with a global leader in ESG strategy development within the energy sector to facilitate and guide the Company towards formulating and implementing our ESG strategy. Their strong knowledge of key stakeholders including Indigenous Peoples, investors, government and others is important in developing our ESG program as we pursue FID and financing of our Goldboro LNG Project.

The target is set to issue our inaugural ESG Report in Q2 2021.

We are committed to achieving net zero emissions by 2050 for our Goldboro LNG Project and note that LNG reduces carbon globally by replacing higher-emissions coal. This is a net benefit for all during the global energy transition to a low carbon economy.

From a health, safety and environment (“HS&E”) perspective, Pieridae had a very successful year in 2020 with excellent ratings on all of our HS&E programs, and no major incidents. That's a major success for the Company. Pieridae’s continued focus on safety was evidenced by no lost time incidents (“LTIs”) recorded during the year, and total reportable injury frequency (“TRIF”) of 0.34 during the year, on a target of less than 1.0. As a comparison, 10 peer companies had an average TRIF of 0.55 in 2019.

Goldboro LNG
In July 2020, Pieridae received written notice from EPCC contractor KBR regarding the firm’s exit from fixed price energy projects in order to refocus on its government services business. As a result, on September 29, 2020 Pieridae announced that it had signed a services agreement with respected global engineering firm Bechtel related to Pieridae’s 2-Train Goldboro LNG Facility. Some of the key deliverables of the Bechtel services agreement are:

  • Initiating a detailed review of the scope and design of the Goldboro LNG Facility and developing a comprehensive engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning (“EPCC”) execution plan by March 31, 2021

  • Delivering a final lump sum, turnkey EPCC contract price proposal by May 31, 2021 and

  • Conducting a meaningful engagement with the Nova Scotia Mi’kmaq First Nation including their participation in the construction of a large-scale work camp at the LNG site

Bechtel remains on schedule to submit to Pieridae its key deliverables.

Pieridae has retained sole responsibility to contract the site preparation, marine civil works and workforce lodge. These projects will be financed concurrently with a positive FID decision, with construction beginning in the summer of 2021.

Under the FEED study, Air Products and Chemicals Inc. developed a plan to design and deliver a 2-Train (each 4.8 million tonnes per annum “MMTPA”) Facility. Construction is expected to take 54 months and much of the work includes assembling modules built in offshore yards with Pieridae employing 4,500-5,000 workers during the peak construction phase. These employees will be housed at a $720 million temporary workforce lodge which will be built on or nearby the existing decommissioned Sable Island sour gas plant site. The Nova Scotia Mi’kmaq and Black Diamond Group will build and operate the lodge. Site preparation, site drainage, highway realignment and marine facilities are some of the major projects that must be built in tandem with, or prior to, the LNG Facility construction.

COVID-19 Response
As businesses grapple with the realities of working through an ongoing pandemic, we remain committed to the health and safety of our employees as they continue to do a remarkable job operating our assets safely and reliably through COVID-19 and, at times, an extremely harsh and cold winter.

We, along with the vast majority of companies and businesses, remain vigilant in preventing the spread of the virus by following government and health safety restrictions at all of our offices and facilities.

While many at Pieridae returned to the office and our facilities in the summer of 2020, they went back to working from home when restrictions were re-imposed in November 2020. Since that time, office staff have successfully done their jobs remotely while activity in our field operations has restricted access to only essential personnel and prevent unnecessary travel. Due to the focused efforts of all of our employees to limit the risk of the outbreak, Pieridae has not suffered any measurable loss of productivity due to COVID-19during the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020.

2020 Developments

Uniper Deadline Extensions
On May 5, 2020, the Company announced that it and energy company Uniper Global Commodities agreed to extend key deadlines under their joint, 20-year agreement. The deadline extensions included expected commercial deliveries of gas to Uniper to start between August 31, 2025 and February 28, 2026; and the extension to June 30, 2021 of the deadline to make a positive final investment decision for the Company’s proposed Goldboro LNG Facility. The 20-year agreement with Uniper is for all of the liquefied natural gas produced at Goldboro Train 1 or 4.8 MMTPA.

Alberta Energy Regulator Decision
On May 13, 2020, the Alberta Energy Regulator (“AER”) made the decision to deny Shell’s application to transfer the licenses associated with the South Foothills Assets to Pieridae. This denial was as a result of the AER’s concerns regarding the application structure to split the liability associated with Jumping Pound and Waterton gas processing facilities, whereby Shell will retain the liability associated with subsurface sulfinol contamination. Pieridae continues to own and operate the assets. Shell submitted a re-application for license transfer approval from the AER January 4, 2021. Statements of Concern responses from Pieridae to residents must be submitted to the regulator by March 30, 2021. The AER will then take 30 days to review and comment further.

Pieridae Graduates to the TSX
On June 1, 2020 Pieridae’s common shares were approved for listing on the TSX and began trading on the TSX at the opening of the market on July 3, 2020 under the symbol “PEA.TO”. Concurrent with the TSX listing, the common shares of Pieridae were de-listed from the TSXV. Being a member of the TSX allows Pieridae to tell its story to a bigger investor audience, including the Canadian institutional investment community, which should improve liquidity in the stock over time.

Guarantee Facility from Export Development Canada (“EDC”)
In July 2020, Pieridae received approval from EDC for a $6.0 million guarantee facility as part of the EDC’s Account Performance Security Guarantee (“APSG”) program. This guarantee facility bears interest at 0.29% and provides a 100% guarantee to the issuing bank of certain of the Company’s existing and future letters of credit (“LCs”). The APSG allows Pieridae to release existing and future cash collateral requirements provided as security for certain existing and potential future LCs.

New SVP LNG Hired
On August 27, 2020, we were excited to welcome Andy Mukherjee P. Eng. as Senior Vice-President LNG to lead the development of the multi-billion-dollar Goldboro LNG Project. Mr. Mukherjee is a veteran LNG industry professional with worldwide expertise in front-end engineering and design; and EPCC contracts. He worked on modular design and execution of four major global LNG projects: Qatargas NFE LNG, Cameron LNG, INPEX-Ichthys LNG and British Gas QCLNG, with additional experience working with EPCC contractors Jacobs, FLOUR, Wood Group and JGC.

Pieridae Engages EPCC Contractor Bechtel
On September 29, 2020, Pieridae signed a services agreement with respected global engineering firm Bechtel related to the LNG Project. Bechtel has been focused on: reviewing scope and design of the Goldboro LNG Facility and developing a comprehensive EPCC execution plan by March 31, 2021; delivering a final lump sum, turnkey EPCC contract price proposal by May 31, 2021; and conducting meaningful engagement with the Nova Scotia Mi’kmaq including their participation in the construction of a workforce lodge at the LNG site. Bechtel has a proven track record of delivering projects throughout the world on time and on budget.

Nova Scotia Mi’kmaq, Black Diamond Group Given Opportunity to Build Large-Scale Workforce Lodge
On October 1, 2020, all 13 Nova Scotia Mi’kmaq communities and Black Diamond Group had received a Letter of Award from Pieridae which gives them the exclusive right to negotiate the contract to build a $720 million workforce lodge during the four-year construction phase of the Goldboro LNG Facility. The lodge will be home to 4,500-5,000 workers who will build the multi-billion-dollar LNG Facility. Black Diamond will be responsible for the lodge, the Mi’kmaq would provide hospitality services such as catering, housekeeping and guest services.

“We are excited about what this Project means to the Mi’kmaw communities and the benefits it will bring to all of Atlantic Canada. A key component of reconciliation in Canada is the ability to have meaningful involvement in projects happening within our territories,” said Chief PJ Prosper and Chief Terence Paul.

Reserves

Highlights
Pieridae’s reserves have decreased from 2019 year-end (“YE”) numbers as a function of production depletion, forecasted commodity prices and lack of drilling or completion operations designed to add production and replace reserves. Reserves were added by the corporation via two acquisitions within the Southern Alberta asset base, as well as the tie-in of a standing gas well in the central Alberta asset area. Overall, PDP base decline of the corporation is now at approximately 10% (based on 2021 PDP forecasts), which is one of the lowest in the industry. This decline will provide a very reliable base production from which the corporation will grow significantly in the next few years to supply the Goldboro LNG Facility in Eastern Canada.

PDP gas reserves are 613.2 Bcf (102.2 Mmboe), down 140 Bcf from 2019 YE PDP reserve numbers. This reduction is due to annual production depletion and early economic termination of some wells, due to lower forecast commodity prices, as compared to 2020.

Total PDP reserves are 53% of the total reserves, which, amongst our peer companies, would be considered conservative. Our Proved Undeveloped (“PUD”) category represents only 17% of the total proved (“TP”) reserves’ category (29.4 Mmboe out of 175.8 Mmboe), which could also be considered to be very conservative amongst our peers.

Net Present Value (NPV10) decreased 15% in the PDP reserves category, 1% in TP and 8% in total proved plus probable (“TPP”) categories from 2019 YE numbers. The corporation’s PDP NPV10 is $505.2 million, down from 2019 YE PDP NPV10 of $593 million. TP NPV10 is $718.5 million, down slightly from 2019 YE TP NVP10 of $725 million and TPP NPV10 is $976.1 million, down from 2019 YE TPP of $1,062.5 million.

2020 Independent Reserves Evaluation
Deloitte conducted an independent Reserves Evaluation effective December 31, 2020, which was prepared in accordance with definitions, standards and procedures contained in the Canadian Oil and Gas Evaluation Handbook and NI 51-101. The Reserves Evaluation was based on four Independent Consultant Evaluators (“IC4”) average price, including Deloitte, McDaniel, Sproule and GLJ and foreign exchange rates at January 1, 2021 as outlined in this news release.

Stated reserves are company gross basis (working interest before deduction of royalties without the inclusion of any royalty interest) unless otherwise noted. In addition to the information disclosed in this news release, more detailed information will be included in the corporation’s AIF for the year ended December 31, 2020.

Canadian Domestic Forecast (1)

Light Oil

Natural Gas

Natural Gas Liquids

Year

Canadian Light Sweet Crude (2) 40⁰ API ($Cdn/Bbl)

Alberta AECO ($Cdn/Mcf)

Edmonton Propane ($Cdn/Bbl)

Edmonton Butane ($Cdn/Bbl

Edmonton Pentanes Plus ($Cdn/Bbl)

Operating Cost Inflation Rate (%/Year)

Exchange Rate ($US/$Cdn)

Historical

2013

93.36

3.17

38.54

77.44

103.52

0.90%

0.97

2014

94.00

4.50

42.93

59.43

101.47

1.90%

0.91

2015

57.00

2.69

5.35

33.70

55.15

1.10%

0.78

2016

52.22

2.16

8.71

31.45

52.43

1.40%

0.75

2017

62.11

2.16

27.56

40.96

62.85

1.60%

0.77

2018

75.39

1.61

29.54

45.93

81.62

2.30%

0.77

2019

66.93

1.80

27.00

39.40

62.65

1.50%

0.75

2020

45.90

2.25

15.81

20.82

46.58

0.75%

0.75

Forecast

2021

55.13

2.75

18.30

25.76

57.75

0.00%

0.77

2022

60.62

2.70

23.49

33.27

63.10

1.50%

0.77

2023

64.68

2.65

26.11

40.49

67.58

2.00%

0.77

2024

66.73

2.69

26.94

41.80

69.74

2.00%

0.77

2025

68.11

2.74

27.50

42.66

71.15

2.00%

0.77

2026

69.52

2.81

28.07

43.55

72.58

2.00%

0.77

2027

70.95

2.86

28.64

44.44

74.04

2.00%

0.77

2028

72.40

2.91

29.23

45.36

75.52

2.00%

0.77

2029

73.89

2.97

29.82

46.28

77.03

2.00%

0.77

2030

75.37

3.02

30.42

47.21

78.58

2.00%

0.77

Escalation rate of 2% thereafter

(1) Forecast prices were estimated using the average of the escalated price forecasts of four independent reserve evaluators, namely Deloitte LLP, GLJ Petroleum Consultants Ltd., McDaniels & Associates Consultants Ltd. and Sproule Associates Limited. There is no assurance that the forecast prices and forecast factors used by Deloitte in the Deloitte Report will prove accurate and variances could be material.
(2) Edmonton Par prior to 2014.

Reserve Life Index ("RLI")
Based on these latest reserves updates for the 2020-year-end process, Pieridae’s 2P RLI is 13.2 years.

Net Present Value Summary
Pieridae’s crude oil, natural gas and NGLs reserves were evaluated using the IC4 forecast pricing and foreign exchange rates at January 1, 2021, as described above. The NPV value is prior to the provision for interest, debt service charges and general and administrative (“G&A”) expense. It should not be assumed that the NPV of future net revenue estimated by Deloitte represents the fair market value of Pieridae’s reserves.

Summary of Before-Tax Present Value of Future Net Revenue at December 31, 2020 (1)

Before Income Tax, Discounted at (%/year)

Unit Value Before Income Tax, Discounted at 10%/year

Reserves Category (2)

0%
(M$)

5%
(M$)

10%
(M$)

15%
(M$)

20%
(M$)

$/BOE

Proved

Developed Producing

481,894

599,193

505,243

429,275

373,791

4.65

Developed Non-Producing

93,368

64,718

46,726

34,871

26,730

2.98

Undeveloped

333,552

232,655

166,527

121,572

89,987

6.45

Total Proved

908,814

896,566

718,496

585,718

490,508

4.79

Total Probable

712,622

403,978

257,651

177,626

129,460

4.78

Total Proved + Probable

1,621,436

1,300,544

976,147

763,344

619,968

4.79

(3) Future net revenue is estimated using forecast prices and costs – see “Pricing Assumptions – Forecast Prices and Costs – December 31, 2020” in the Company’s AIF.
(4) Values reflect abandonment and reclamation costs for all wells, facilities, and pipelines and for all future locations assigned reserves in the Deloitte Reserves Report in the aggregate amount of $445.7 million (undiscounted) for total proved reserves and $455.9 million (undiscounted) for total proved plus probable reserves.

Reserve Volume
The corporation was able to protect base production throughout the year due to optimization and maintenance programs, the results of which provide one of the lowest corporate declines amongst our peers. Incremental volumes were added via two acquisitions and the tie in of one well adding a PDP volume of 7,753 Mmboe and an NPV10 of $24.6 million.

Summary of Oil and Gas Reserves as of December 31, 2020

Light/Medium Crude Oil

Conventional Natural
Gas (1)

Natural Gas Liquids

Reserves Category

Gross
(Mbbl)

Net
(Mbbl)

Gross
(Mmcf)

Net
(Mmcf)

Gross
(Mbbl)

Net
(Mbbl)

Proved

Developed Producing (2)

-

-

613,188

533,913

25,512

19,576

Developed Non-Producing (3)

-

-

106,114

89,174

1,058

839

Undeveloped (4)

-

-

122,943

111,174

8,882

7,299

Total Proved

-

-

842,245

734,261

35,452

27,714

Total Probable

-

-

303,582

264,392

12,414

9,812

Total Proved + Probable

-

-

1,145,827

998,653

47,866

37,526

(5) Natural gas volumes include associated, and non-associated gas.
(6) “Developed Producing” reserves are those reserves that are expected to be recovered from completion intervals open at the time of the estimate. These reserves may be currently producing or, if shut-in, they must have previously been on production, and the date of resumption of production must be known with reasonable certainty.
(7) “Developed Non-Producing” reserves are those reserves that either have not been on production, or have previously been on production, but are shut in, and the date of resumption of production is unknown.
(8) “Undeveloped” reserves are those reserves expected to be recovered from known accumulations where a significant expenditure (e.g., when compared to the cost of drilling a well) is required to render them capable of production. They must fully meet the requirements of the reserves classification (proved, probable, possible) to which they are assigned.

2021 Guidance:

($ 000s unless otherwise noted)

2021
Guidance

Total production (boe/d)

40,000 - 45,000

Net operating income (1)

100,000 - 130,000

Adjusted flow of funds from operations (1)

80,000 - 110,000

Capital expenditures

45,000 - 55,000

Goldboro capital expenditures post-FID (2)

250,000 – 350,000

Development expense (3)

15,000 - 20,000

Commodity hedging (4)

55% - 65%

Corporate and upstream G&A ($/boe) (3)

1.10 - 1.30

Adjusted operating expense ($/boe) (1)

9.50 – 10.50

(1) Refer to Non-GAAP measures.
(2) Assumes FID date of June 30, 2021.
(3) Reflects the reallocation of $6.2 million of LNG G&A from G&A to development expense.
(4) Commodity hedging of net production on an 18-month rolling boe/day basis not including transportation costs of approximately $1.02/boe.

In 2021 Pieridae is guiding to an increase in NOI primarily due to higher anticipated natural gas prices as well as continued optimization of our assets, higher third-party processing fees, increased overall volumes and cost saving initiatives. Pieridae anticipates NOI in the range of $100-$130 million, AFFO increasing to $80-$110 million, adjusted operating expenses of $9.50-10.50/boe, commodities hedging of 55-65% on an 18-month rolling basis, and corporate and upstream G&A expense of $1.10-$1.30/boe.

An upstream capital budget of $45-55 million has been approved that includes funds to continue investing in our assets to ensure their safety and reliability, as well as funding to maintain our current level of production. Specifically, for Goldboro LNG, we have budgeted $15-$20 million for development expenses. And assuming FID is declared by the end of June 2021, a further $250-$350 million capital expenditure budget for Goldboro would be triggered.

About Pieridae:
Founded in 2011, Pieridae, a majority Canadian owned corporation based in Calgary, is focused on the development of integrated energy-related activities, from the exploration and extraction of natural gas to the development, construction and operation of the Goldboro LNG facility and the production of LNG for sale to Europe and other markets. Pieridae is on the leading edge of the re-integration of the LNG value chain in North America. After completion of all the transactions disclosed in this news release, Pieridae has 157,641,871 common shares issued and outstanding which trade on the TSX (“PEA.TO”).

For further information please contact:

Alfred Sorensen, Chief Executive Officer

Rob Dargewitcz, Chief Financial Officer

Telephone: (403) 261-5900

Telephone: (403) 261-5900

James Millar, Director, External Relations

Telephone: (403) 261-5900

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained herein may constitute "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively "forward-looking statements"). Words such as "may", "will", "should", "could", "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "intend", "plan", "potential", "continue", "shall", "estimate", "expect", "propose", "might", "project", "predict", "forecast" and similar expressions may be used to identify these forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risk and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, risks associated with oil and gas exploration, development, exploitation, production, marketing and transportation, loss of markets, volatility of commodity prices, currency fluctuations, imprecision of resources estimates, environmental risks, competition from other producers, incorrect assessment of the value of acquisitions, failure to realize the anticipated benefits or synergies from acquisitions, delays resulting from or inability to obtain required regulatory approvals and ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources and the risk factors outlined under "Risk Factors" and elsewhere herein. The recovery and resources estimate of Pieridae's reserves provided herein are estimates only and there is no guarantee that the estimated resources will be recovered. As a consequence, actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of factors and assumptions which have been used to develop such forward-looking statements, but which may prove to be incorrect. Although Pieridae believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements because Pieridae can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. In addition to other factors and assumptions which may be identified in this document, assumptions have been made regarding, among other things: the impact of increasing competition; the general stability of the economic and political environment in which Pieridae operates; the timely receipt of any required regulatory approvals; the ability of Pieridae to obtain qualified staff, equipment and services in a timely and cost efficient manner; the ability of the operator of the projects which Pieridae has an interest in, to operate the field in a safe, efficient and effective manner; the ability of Pieridae to obtain financing on acceptable terms; the ability to replace and expand oil and natural gas resources through acquisition, development and exploration; the timing and costs of pipeline, storage and facility construction and expansion and the ability of Pieridae to secure adequate product transportation; future commodity prices; currency, exchange and interest rates; the regulatory framework regarding royalties, taxes and environmental matters in the jurisdictions in which Pieridae operates; timing and amount of capital expenditures, future sources of funding, production levels, weather conditions, success of exploration and development activities, access to gathering, processing and pipeline systems, advancing technologies, and the ability of Pieridae to successfully market its oil and natural gas products.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Additional information on these and other factors that could affect Pieridae's operations and financial results are included in reports on file with Canadian securities regulatory authorities and may be accessed through the SEDAR website (www.sedar.com), and at Pieridae's website (www.pieridaeenergy.com). Although the forward-looking statements contained herein are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, management cannot assure that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and Pieridae assumes no obligation to update or review them to reflect new events or circumstances except as required by Applicable Securities Laws.

Forward-looking statements contained herein concerning the oil and gas industry and Pieridae's general expectations concerning this industry are based on estimates prepared by management using data from publicly available industry sources as well as from reserve reports, market research and industry analysis and on assumptions based on data and knowledge of this industry which Pieridae believes to be reasonable. However, this data is inherently imprecise, although generally indicative of relative market positions, market shares and performance characteristics. While Pieridae is not aware of any misstatements regarding any industry data presented herein, the industry involves risks and uncertainties and is subject to change based on various factors.

Barrels of oil equivalent (“boes”) may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A boe conversion ratio of 6 Mcf: 1 Bbl is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

1 NOI and AFFO are non-GAAP measures. They do not have any standardized meaning under IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Refer to the “Non-GAAP measures” section of the Company’s MD&A.


Recommended Stories

  • Yellen now open to U.S. bank dividend payouts, stock buybacks

    Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Wednesday said U.S. banks look healthy enough to be allowed to pay dividends and repurchase stock, an updated view that reflects top economic officials' growing confidence in the recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. Yellen made her comments in a second day of testimony in Congress alongside Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. Asked by Senate Banking Committee Chairman Sherrod Brown if she opposed banks paying dividends and buying back stock, Yellen said she was previously opposed but financial institutions look healthier now and "should have some ability to, abiding by the rules, to make returns to shareholders."

  • China Tech Giants Dive as Delisting Threat Joins Crackdown Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- Tech giants from Tencent Holdings Ltd. to Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. dived after U.S. regulators revived threats to toss China’s largest corporations off U.S. bourses, compounding concerns of a widening domestic antitrust crackdown.Alibaba slid almost 4% in Hong Kong Thursday, joining a U.S. selloff that wiped at least 20% off Chinese tech names including Tencent Music Entertainment and iQiyi Inc., Baidu Inc.’s Netflix-like streaming subsidiary. The Hang Seng Technology Index slid to its lowest since November before ending down just 1.2%.Tencent, which on Wednesday sought to allay investor concerns about the fallout to its fintech division from growing regulatory pressure, slid 2.8% and has now shed more than $200 billion of market value since a January peak. Following Tencent’s fourth-quarter results, brokerages including Goldman Sachs, Macquarie and HSBC cut their price targets on Asia’s largest company for the first time in at least a year.Read more: Tencent Dives Despite Assurances on China Antitrust FalloutBaidu, the search giant that debuted in the city only on Monday, finished 9.7% lower while Alibaba-rival JD.com Inc. lost 3.6%. Food delivery giant Meituan, which reports 2020 results Friday, shed 1.6%. The losses followed a warning from the Securities and Exchange Commission that it’s taking steps to force accounting firms to let U.S. regulators review the financial audits of overseas companies -- the penalty for non-compliance being ejection from exchanges.That threat worsened sentiment in China’s giant tech sector just as Beijing is widening a crackdown on the country’s largest corporations, fearful of their growing clout after years of relatively unfettered expansion.“Sentiment got hurt after Chinese technology stocks slumped overnight on Nasdaq,” while local reasons accelerated the selloffs, including a lack of upside surprises in Tencent earnings and worries about government regulation on the sector, said Daniel So, a CMB International analyst.On Wednesday, Bloomberg News reported China’s government has proposed establishing a joint venture with local technology giants that would oversee the lucrative data they collect from hundreds of millions of consumers. The preliminary plan, which is being led by the People’s Bank of China, would mark a significant escalation in regulators’ attempts to tighten their grip over the country’s internet sector. Tencent executives sought to tamp down the impact of Beijing’s heightened scrutiny after reporting revenue growth that barely met expectations.“The major reason is still valuation,” said Linus Yip, First Shanghai Securities analyst. “Even after such a big drop, the sector is still not cheap. I don’t think the tech stocks will resume upward trend any time soon. Any bad news will trigger further selloffs, be it Nasdaq plunge or news about China’s regulation.”Read more: Tencent Dives Despite Assurances About China Antitrust FalloutFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • America’s Broken Tax System

    President Biden wants to raise taxes, but he wouldn't have to if the IRS could collect all the tax Americans already owe.

  • Strong Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    Every investor knows that the path toward profits lies in buying low and selling high. That’s a basic precept of any economic trading system. The trick, however, is recognizing when the stock is low enough to buy in. The prime moment to buy is when the stock hits bottom; that will maximize returns when the share price starts to rise again. There are a multitude of possible clues investors can use to find the price bottom; today, we’ll be looking at insider buying trends. Insiders – the corporate officers, board members, and others ‘in the know’ – don’t just manage the companies, they know the details. Legally, they are not supposed to trade that knowledge, or to blatantly trade on it, and disclosure rules by government regulators help to keep the insiders honest. Their honest stock transactions, however, can be highly informative. These are the people with the deepest knowledge of particular stocks. So, when they buy or sell, especially in bulk, take note. In this case, we’ve used the TipRanks Insiders’ Hot Stocks tool to find two stocks whose price has dropped recently – and that drop has coincided with some ‘informative buy’ insider trades. Let's take a closer look. Intercept Pharma (ICPT) We’ll start in the pharmaceutical sector, with Intercept, a specialist in the treatment of chronic liver conditions. Intercept Pharma is working to develop treatment for several chronic and serious diseases of the liver, including primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). The company’s chief compound, obeticholic acid (OCA), was developed as an analog of the CDCA bile acid, and can play a role in treating liver conditions through the FXR receptor pathway. OCA, also called Ocaliva, has received approval by the US FDA and in Europe for use to treat PBC. Intercept has, in recent months, seen important changes. First, the company has experienced churn in the upper management. Effective this past January 1, the company’s COO Jerome Durso stepped up to the CEO post, and earlier this month CFO Sandip Kapadia announced that he will step down on March 26. His position will be filled on an acting basis by Rocco Venezia as an interim measure. On the business side, the company reported 4Q20 results at the end of February. The release showed significant gains in worldwide sales of OCA. Q4 net sales reached $83.3 million, up 18% year-over-year, and the full year sales grew 25% yoy to reach $312.7 million. The company gave guidance toward $325 million to $355 million for 2021 net sales of OCA. On a negative note, the EPS net loss in Q4 was worse than expected, coming in at $1.58 against a forecast loss of $1.47. And, while the OCA sales were up from last year, quarterly revenue was also below expectations. After the earnings release, the stock fell 19%. That loss came on top of a difficult 9 months for Intercept. The stock is down ~74% over that period. The run of losses started last June, when the FDA rejected an application for approval of OCA to treat NASH-related liver fibrosis. OCA is currently undergoing an extensive Phase 3 trial for this condition, to back new applications for approval by the end of this year. There are no current medications for the treatment of NASH and its complications, and Intercept anticipates the market could reach $5 billion in annual sales. Turning to the insider trading, we see that Srinivas Akkaraju, of the Board of Directors, purchased 237,000 shares of ICPT in three tranches between March 10 and March 12. The total cost came to $5.02 million, and Akkarju’s stake in the company is now worth $13.95 million. Looking to the future, Wedbush's Liana Moussatos remains cautiously optimistic. The 5-star analyst rates ICPT an Outperform (i.e. Buy), and her $88 price target implies an impressive upside of 331% over the next 12 months. (To watch Moussatos’ track record, click here) “We are making multiple adjustments to our model. Management plans to resubmit the OCA/NASH NDA to the FDA by YE:21. Consequently, we pushed our U.S. launch date for OCA/NASH from 7/15/2022 to 2/15/2023 to allow enough time to fulfill FDA requirements and commercial preparations. We decreased our estimated treatable PBC population from about 34K to 32K due to the impact of potential OCA/PBC label changes for patients reaching the most advanced stages of PBC,” Moussatos noted. Moussatos is the bullish outlier here; Wall Street’s analyst corps is clearly divided on this stock, as shown by the breakdown of the 14 recent reviews. These include 6 Buys, 7 Holds, and 1 Sell, making the consensus rating a Moderate Buy. Shares are priced at $20.40 and the average price target of $43.33 suggests an upside of 112% from that level. (See ICPT stock analysis on TipRanks) Kinsale Capital Group (KNSL) Shifting gears, we’ll move over to the insurance industry, where Kinsale Capital is a provider of excess and surplus lines insurance products. These are policies which customers take out to protect against ‘excess’ risk, or risks that are too high for their regular insurance company. Kinsale focuses exclusively on these high-risk insurance products, and keeps control of both its claims and underwriting processes. Kinsale has seen significant growth in both revenues and earnings over the past year. At the top line, revenues in 4Q20 were up 51% to $139.33 million, and EPS, at $1.65 per share based on $38.2 million in net income, was up 109% from the prior year. For the full year, Kinsale’s revenues reached $459.88 million, a gain of 45% year-over-year. Full year EPS rose from $2.86 in 2019 to $3.87 in 2020, a yoy gain of 35%. The gains in revenues and income were driven by increases in all of the company’s main business segments. For both the quarter and the full year, Kinsale saw significant increases in gross written premiums, net investment income, underwriting income, and operating return on equity. The company finished 2020 with $1.3 billion in cash and invested assets, up 44% from December 2019. Despite the sound results reported, KNSL shares are down over the past three months. The shares peaked in mid-December, and have lost 35% since then. The drop in share price has not discouraged Steven Bensinger, from the company’s Board of Directors, from increasing his holding. On March 10, Bensinger bought two tranches of stock totaling 3,500 shares, paying $607,000. This brings his full holding in the company to more than 30,000 shares, valued at over $5.3 million. Wall Street likes this insurance company, and Casey Alexander, covering the company for Compass Point, lays out a solid bull case. “We continue to believe that the basic fundamental picture remains positive for KNSL. E&S premiums growth continues strong (46% YoY) and underwriting is strongly profitable, leading to an industry-leading combined ratio... KNSL also claims a technology-enabled expense advantage over peers that should lead to additional reserve redundancy. KNSL is making some inroads to the insuretech space, although moving cautiously while this new paradigm develops,” Alexander opined. Alexander rates the stock a Buy, and puts a $225 price target that indicates room for 39% upside in the year ahead. (To watch Alexander’s track record, click here) Solid results in a traditional finance sector like insurance will always get a thumbs up on Wall Street, so it is not surprising to see that the Strong Buy consensus rating here is unanimous, based on 3 recent reviews. The stock has an average price target of $235, for a 45% upside potential from the current share price of $161.94. (See KNSL stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • In 2020 the ultra-rich got richer. Now they're bracing for the backlash

    Now some are talking to their wealth managers about how to keep a hold of and consolidate their fortunes amid the global debris of the pandemic. The plans being discussed by the ultra-rich range from philanthropy, to shifting money and businesses into trust funds, and relocating to other countries or states with favourable tax regimes, according to Reuters interviews with seven millionaires and billionaires and more than 20 advisers to the wealthy. "It's quite evident that the bill is coming for everybody," said Rob Weeber, CEO at Swiss wealth manager Tiedemann Constantia, who said some clients were also considering selling major assets like businesses before tax rates rise.

  • If You Invested $1,000 In Bitcoin One Year Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

    Investors who have owned stocks in the last year have generally experienced some big gains. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 (NYSE: SPY) total return over the last 12 months is 74.3%. But there is no question some investments performed better than others along the way. Bitcoin’s Big Run: As strong as the stock market has been since it bottomed on March 23, 2020, Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) has been much stronger. After a wild ride that took Bitcoin prices near $20,000 in late 2017, the previous Bitcoin bubble burst in 2018 and the cryptocurrency finished the year down 72.6%. Bitcoin came back to life in 2019, however, finishing the year up 87.2% and priced at around $7,200. Several factors led to a surge in Bitcoin buying in 2020. First, investors concerned about the potential long-term damage that trillions of dollars in federal stimulus could do to the value of the dollar have flooded into Bitcoin as a potential safe-haven play. Second, younger Americans receiving three rounds of direct stimulus payments have poured a significant chunk of that cash into investments, including Bitcoin. Mizuho recently estimated the most recent round of $1,400 stimulus payments alone could contribute to roughly $24 billion in Bitcoin buying. After starting 2020 at around $7,200, Bitcoin prices had reached $10,000 by mid-February. By the beginning of March, the volatile cryptocurrency was back down to around $8,600 after news of the coronavirus spreading in China prompted concerns about a U.S. pandemic. When the stock market bottomed on March 23, Bitcoin investors were feeling the pain as well. Investors who had purchased Bitcoin as a COVID-19 flight-to-safety trade were down big with Bitcoin priced at around $5,800 at the time. However, once the government stimulus payments started flowing, Bitcoin regained its swagger. By May 31, Bitcoin prices were back above $10,000, and they haven’t traded below $10,000 since September 2020. Related Link: If You Invested ,000 In Ford Stock One Year Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now Bitcoin In 2021, Beyond: Bitcoin made it to new all-time highs above $20,000 in December 2020, almost exactly three years after its last new high. The cryptocurrency eventually made it as high as $61,643 in recent weeks, more than tripling its 2017 high. In recent days, the cryptocurrency has pulled back from all-time highs, settling back down to around $55,500 at publication time. Still, Bitcoin investors who bought one year ago and held on have generated a massive return on their investment. In fact, $1,000 in Bitcoin bought on March 23, 2020, would be worth about $8,816 today. Given the exponential rise in Bitcoin prices in the past year coupled with the loss of stimulus payment support in the coming months, some investors are understandably growing concerned about a potential repeat of the 2018 sell-off. Bitcoin has experienced three boom-to-bust drawdowns of more than 80% in the past decade, and a similar sell-off in 2021 could send its price tumbling back down to around the $12,000 level. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from Benzinga'Stimmy' Checks And The Stock Market: Will The Retail Trading Frenzy Continue?Cash App Is Giving Away M In Bitcoin: What You Need To Know© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Boohoo Cuts U.K. Suppliers as Part of Labor Cleanup Efforts

    (Bloomberg) -- Boohoo Group Plc, the online fashion retailer, is cutting more than 400 companies from its supplier network following a critical report last year on labor practices at some of those businesses.The fast-growing merchant on Thursday published a list of 78 approved manufacturers operating across 100 sites in Britain, a dramatic reduction from an estimated 500 suppliers identified in an independent review of the business by U.K. lawyer Alison Levitt last year. The action follows the termination of at least 64 factories that couldn’t meet new enhanced labor standards, the consolidation of some suppliers and the elimination of subcontracting.The move is significant for Boohoo, which owns the Nasty Gal and PrettyLittleThing brands. Improving transparency and control over the company’s supply chain was a key recommendation in Levitt’s report, which followed a minimum-wage and safety scandal at supplier factories in Leicester, England, last year.Boohoo shares rose as much as 3.7% in London Thursday, giving the company a market value of 4.3 billion pounds ($5.9 billion).In her review, Levitt found that Boohoo had prioritized profit and growth, and ignored “red flags” about labor violations, but cleared the company of any direct involvement. Management has since taken a number of steps to improve its processes and governance, notably appointing U.K. Judge Brian Leveson to supervise the company’s “Agenda for Change” reform process.Leveson, who published his second progress report on Thursday, said Boohoo should be given credit for strengthening its sourcing and compliance team, improving training processes for buyers, and auditing most U.K. suppliers twice during the last eight months, including in the evenings and on weekends.Hard LookAlso, Leveson commissioned Tim Godwin, former acting commissioner of the Metropolitan Police, to carry out further inquiries to address any irregularities in the leadership and management of suppliers’ businesses. Leveson said Boohoo was trimming suppliers “responsibly,” honoring existing contracts and supporting manufacturing volumes in Leicester, a city that’s partly reliant on the garment trade.Andrew Reaney, responsible sourcing director and head of ethical compliance at Boohoo, said the overhaul of the Leicester supplier network will “categorically not” impact Boohoo’s margins or the competitive pricing of the products it sells. He said the changes Boohoo is making will help factories in Leicester operate much more efficiently and benefit from greater economies of scale as the volume of garment production increases.“We are saying to our current suppliers, ‘look at the growth curve this business is on, come be a part of our future,’” he said in an interview. “The factories can be run more efficiently and we see great opportunities for partnerships.”Boohoo is carrying out a similar review of its international supply chain and plans to publish an approved manufacturers list by September. This marks a departure in practice for co-founder and Executive Chairman Mahmud Kamani, who has historically resisted publishing any details of Boohoo’s supply chain for commercial reasons.John Lyttle, chief executive officer, said the company was facing up to the “problems of the past,” adding in an emailed statement, “This is the not the end of a project for us at Boohoo but the beginning of a new way of working with our suppliers.”(Updates with comments from Boohoo executive in eighth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Billionaire Investor Ray Dalio Believes That Governments Are Likely To Outlaw Bitcoin

    Ray Dalio, the billionaire investor behind the world’s largest hedge fund firm Bridgewater Associates, recently said that there is a “good probability” that Bitcoin will be banned. What Happened: In an interview with Yahoo Finance’s editor-in-chief, Dalio said, “Every country treasures its monopoly on controlling the supply and demand. They don’t want other monies to be operating or competing because things can get out of control. So I think that it would be very likely that you will have it, under a certain set of circumstances, outlawed the way gold was outlawed.” The investor went on to point out that the Indian government is currently considering banning cryptocurrencies entirely and said he would have to evaluate what that means for the asset class. Why It Matters: Although Dalio does believe that the cryptocurrency could be outlawed, he was clear on the fact that Bitcoin has proven itself as an asset class over the past ten years. “It hasn’t been hacked. It’s by and large, therefore, worked on an operational basis. It has built a significant following. It is an alternative, in a sense, store hold of wealth. It’s like digital cash. And those are the pluses,” he said. The fact that he views the digital asset in a largely positive light isn’t news to many after he recently called Bitcoin “one hell of an investment” in a January research paper from Bridgewater. Price Action: Bitcoin regained momentum today, reaching a 24-hour high of $57,262 after falling under $54,000 yesterday, according to data from CoinMarketCap. At press time, the market-leading cryptocurrency was trading at $54,082. Image: Web Summit via WikiCommons See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaJim Cramer Says He Made More Money On Bitcoin Than Gold, StocksBitcoin Price Dips Under ,000 As Its Largest Holders Take Profits© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Oil gains more than $3/bbl after Suez Canal ship grounding

    Oil prices jumped about 6% on Wednesday after a ship ran aground in the Suez Canal, and worries that the incident could tie up crude shipments gave prices a boost after a slide over the last week. The crude benchmarks, U.S. crude and London-based Brent, added to gains after U.S. inventory figures showed a further rebound in refining activity, suggesting U.S. refiners are mostly recovered from the cold snap that slammed Texas in February. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) settled at $61.18 a barrel, rising $3.42, or 5.9%, having lost 6.2% on Tuesday.

  • Nio Sold $31M Factory Equipment To Tesla To Get Through A Difficult Time

    Nio Limited’s (NYSE: NIO) sale of RMB 200 million (about $31 million) worth of factory equipment to rival Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) helped the Chinese electric vehicle maker to get through its toughest time in 2019, cnEVpost reported Wednesday. What Happened: Nio sold the stamping line equipment that it had previously ordered to Tesla in order to maintain its capital chain during the most difficult period, the report quoted Nio’s CEO William Li as saying in a recent interview with Chinese media. Nio had reportedly paid half the price as a down payment but was unable to take delivery of the equipment when it arrived at the customs and sold it to Tesla. Nio’s sale of the equipment to Tesla saved the Elon Musk-led automaker at least six or seven months as it had not even pre-ordered the equipment at that time. The money received from Tesla was a sort of mutual help as it enabled Nio to tide through the crisis, Li reportedly said. At that time, Nio also restructured its workforce by firing more than 3,000 employees, including 30% of its managers, as per the report. See Also: Nio, Xpeng, Li Auto Hire Investment Advisors For Hong Kong IPO: Report Why It Matters: Shares of Nio had fallen to as low as $1.19 in 2019, the worst year for the company, but rebounded in 2020 and rose to as high as about $67. It was reported earlier this month that Chinese electric vehicle maker Xpeng Inc.’s (NYSE: XPEV) CEO He Xiaopeng bought shares in Nio during the latter’s toughest time in 2019. Xiaopeng reportedly said he backed Nio because the failure of companies like Xpeng and Nio would create a big problem for the group of electric car companies in China. Nio unveiled its first-ever sedan, named ET7, at the Nio Day event held in January this year. The company is taking aim at high-end competitors with the technology, performance and user experience features it announced. Price Action: Nio shares closed almost 10.3% lower on Wednesday at $36.96, while Tesla shares closed 4.8% lower at $630.27. Read Next: Tesla Hikes Model Y Prices In China Click here to check out Benzinga’s EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaTesla Hikes Model Y Prices In ChinaTesla On Geely's Mind As It Launches A High-End EV Line: Reuters© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • China Tech Giants Dive as Delisting Threat Joins Crackdown Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- Tech giants from Tencent Holdings Ltd. to Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. dived after U.S. regulators revived threats to toss China’s largest corporations off U.S. bourses, compounding concerns of a widening domestic antitrust crackdown.Alibaba slid almost 4% in Hong Kong Thursday, joining a U.S. selloff that wiped at least 20% off Chinese tech names including Tencent Music Entertainment and iQiyi Inc., Baidu Inc.’s Netflix-like streaming subsidiary. The Hang Seng Technology Index slid to its lowest since November before ending down just 1.2%.Tencent, which on Wednesday sought to allay investor concerns about the fallout to its fintech division from growing regulatory pressure, slid 2.8% and has now shed more than $200 billion of market value since a January peak. Following Tencent’s fourth-quarter results, brokerages including Goldman Sachs, Macquarie and HSBC cut their price targets on Asia’s largest company for the first time in at least a year.Read more: Tencent Dives Despite Assurances on China Antitrust FalloutBaidu, the search giant that debuted in the city only on Monday, finished 9.7% lower while Alibaba-rival JD.com Inc. lost 3.6%. Food delivery giant Meituan, which reports 2020 results Friday, shed 1.6%. The losses followed a warning from the Securities and Exchange Commission that it’s taking steps to force accounting firms to let U.S. regulators review the financial audits of overseas companies -- the penalty for non-compliance being ejection from exchanges.That threat worsened sentiment in China’s giant tech sector just as Beijing is widening a crackdown on the country’s largest corporations, fearful of their growing clout after years of relatively unfettered expansion.“Sentiment got hurt after Chinese technology stocks slumped overnight on Nasdaq,” while local reasons accelerated the selloffs, including a lack of upside surprises in Tencent earnings and worries about government regulation on the sector, said Daniel So, a CMB International analyst.On Wednesday, Bloomberg News reported China’s government has proposed establishing a joint venture with local technology giants that would oversee the lucrative data they collect from hundreds of millions of consumers. The preliminary plan, which is being led by the People’s Bank of China, would mark a significant escalation in regulators’ attempts to tighten their grip over the country’s internet sector. Tencent executives sought to tamp down the impact of Beijing’s heightened scrutiny after reporting revenue growth that barely met expectations.“The major reason is still valuation,” said Linus Yip, First Shanghai Securities analyst. “Even after such a big drop, the sector is still not cheap. I don’t think the tech stocks will resume upward trend any time soon. Any bad news will trigger further selloffs, be it Nasdaq plunge or news about China’s regulation.”Read more: Tencent Dives Despite Assurances About China Antitrust FalloutFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bitcoin Traders Brace for Record $6B in Options to Expire Friday

    The record bitcoin options expiry could be bearish overhang on the market.

  • 37 million more stimulus payments are coming — so check your mail

    Another wave of $1,400 stimulus payments rolling out this week --- and this time, many are coming as paper checks or pre-paid debit cards, the Internal Revenue Service announced Monday.

  • Exclusive: Goldman sends Indian employees back home as local COVID-19 cases rise

    Goldman Sachs told all but critical staff at its operation in Indian IT capital Bengaluru to return to working from home on Wednesday, reversing moves to get staff back to one of its biggest global offices as coronavirus infections in the city grew. India earlier reported a new variant of the coronavirus as new infections and deaths nationwide hit the highest this year, prompting the imposition of new restrictions in some states. Bengaluru reported 1,280 new infections on Tuesday, according to city data, and several sources at Goldman told Reuters that teams had been told to return to working from home ahead of an all-office townhall call at 2 p.m. local time on Thursday.

  • Warren Buffett says make this the priority for your $1,400 stimulus check

    Though he's not getting a payment, he has this good advice on what to do with yours.

  • Turkey’s Central Bank Chief May Have Little Time to Repair Trust

    (Bloomberg) -- If the experience of Sahap Kavcioglu’s most recent predecessors is any indication, Turkey’s new central-bank chief has little time left to win back the trust of foreign-exchange traders -- or he may lose it forever.In the past three instances when President Recep Tayyip Erdogan replaced the governor, the reaction of the currency markets in the first week of the new incumbent’s tenure set the tone for his entire term. Which is why the lira’s plunge this week -- notwithstanding Kavcioglu’s pledge to maintain policy continuity -- is so telling.When Murat Cetinkaya was appointed in 2016, he struggled to reverse an erosion of central-bank credibility that led to an early slide in the lira he was never able to reverse. Murat Uysal suffered a similar experience when he took over in 2019. But when Naci Agbal was appointed last November, he managed to reassure markets almost immediately that he was ready to enact the rate increases needed to tackle inflation. The lira rallied more than any other currency that week, and went on to post the world’s best performance during his term.If that pattern is any indication, traders may have already returned their verdict on Kavcioglu, seeing him as an Erdogan loyalist who will quickly ease policy in line with the president’s view that higher borrowing costs stoke inflation rather than control it. The lira has tumbled about 9% since he took over late last week, signaling concern that Turkey has lapsed back into the vagaries of the past five years, a period marked by currency meltdowns, rising inflation and negative real yields.TURKEY REACT: Cut You Lose Lira, Hike You Lose Central Bank JobKavcioglu sought to reassure markets on Sunday, pledging to use monetary-policy tools effectively to deliver permanent price stability and to stick to the central bank’s scheduled rate-setting meetings. On Tuesday though, Yigit Bulut, a senior adviser to Erdogan, appeared to dial that back, reiterating the president’s desire for lower interest rates.Still, the new governor promised to stick to the single interest-rate framework adopted by his predecessor, state news agency Anadolu reported, citing a meeting between the monetary authority and commercial lenders on Wednesday.When trading began on Monday, the lira lost as much as 15% and ended the day about 8% weaker. One-week borrowing costs surged to a 100%, options volatility jumped to the highest since September 2018 and short traders raised wagers against Istanbul stocks.Erdogan refrained from comments about overhauling the central bank on Wednesday, bringing signs of relative calm to Turkish markets. The lira was little-changed against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday, and the Borsa Istanbul 100 Index closed 2.6% higher.Turkey Spoils Emerging Bond Auctions, But No 2018 Contagion SeenPressure on central-bank chiefs to keep interest rates at, or close to all-time lows has already made Turkey an investment laggard. As the nation’s real yields flipped between world-beating highs and less than zero, the lira has missed out on a revival of confidence in emerging markets. Flows into the world’s developing economies have increased 29% in the past five years, while Turkey’s have declined 54%, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.To be sure, borrowing costs in Turkey aren’t just a function of the multiple benchmark rates the nation has used from time to time. The weighted average cost of funding to banks has been more influential in allowing the central bank to tighten policy without outright hikes. By that measure, governors have created a more hawkish environment than the official rates suggest.Murat Cetinkaya (April 11, 2016 -- July 6, 2019)A member of the rate-setting panel before being elevated to the governorship, Murat Cetinkaya was seen as something of a compromise between the lower-rate school favored by Erdogan and the market-friendly approach advocated by Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu. But that brief period of calm evaporated as Erdogan quickly reasserted his influence over policy. A failed coup against the president just three months after Cetinkaya’s appointment didn’t help. The governor did tighten funding conditions in the first two years of his tenure, before the 2018 currency crisis prompted him to enact outright increases.But by then, the market appeared to have judged Cetinkaya a slow mover. His subsequent resolve, in which he oversaw 1,650 basis points of rate hikes, failed to restore his credibility, and when he was eventually removed, the lira had lost almost half its value.Murat Uysal (July 6, 2019 -- November 7, 2020)Turkey’s central bank had been on hold for months when Murat Uysal took over, and authorities had relied on fiscal stimulus to ride out the country’s first recession in a decade. Still, the specter of a double-dip recession was looming and the government wanted to kick-start growth by lowering interest rates as inflation was cooling. All this limited Uysal’s room for maneuver.Despite a promise to pursue independence from the government, Uysal didn’t enjoy the unqualified confidence of traders as he enacted stealth increases rather than lift the benchmark rate, deployed reserves and used state banks to support the lira. As inflation eased, he delivered a net 1,375 basis points of rate cuts. At the end of his tenure, the lira had lost a third of its value as global market turmoil triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic further pressured the currency.Naci Agbal (November 7, 2020 -- March 20, 2021)Naci Agbal’s term was a veritable honeymoon for traders as he simplified interest-rate policy, making it more predictable. A former finance minister and a household name in the country, Agbal had no prior experience of monetary policy. Yet he was seen as a welcome antidote to Uysal’s dovishness. And as Erdogan pledged to embrace more orthodox policies, confidence in the central bank’s ability to keep rates aligned with economic conditions soared.Agbal delivered 875 basis points of rate hikes during his four-month governorship, including a larger-than-expected 200 basis-point increase last Thursday. That day may have marked a high-point in confidence in the period since the 2016 coup attempt. The following day, he was fired.(Adds Kavcigolu’s pledge in sixth paragraph, updates Wednesday’s lira and stock moves in eighth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The 5 worst things people are doing with stimulus checks, Suze Orman says

    There are absolutely some wrong ways to spend this money, says the personal finance expert

  • Biden will regret the $1.9 trillion stimulus because it squanders the money he’ll need for other priorities

    President Joe Biden’s $1.9 American Rescue Plan will certainly give the economy a jolt, but he may regret not spending the money differently. In 2020, COVID spending raised the federal deficit to $3.1 trillion in 2020 from $1 trillion in 2019. Households saved a good deal of their stimulus checks.

  • Bitcoin could become ‘outlawed the way gold was outlawed’ in 1934, speculates Bridgewater’s Dalio

    Bitcoin is enjoying its moment in the sun now but the world's No. 1 digital asset could face major resistance by government's looking to rein in the decentralized crypto, according to Bridgewater Associates Ray Dalio.

  • Jim Cramer Says He Made More Money On Bitcoin Than Gold, Stocks

    CNBC'S Mad Money host Jim Cramer said that he made a “ton of money” in Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) thanks to popular Bitcoin proponent Anthony Pompliano. What Happened: In a recent podcast with Pompliano, Cramer said that he bought into the advice he received from Pompliano earlier and put half a million dollars in Bitcoin over the course of a few days. “I mentioned the money because it's never happened to me before. I've bought a lot of stocks in my life...it happened just as you said,” said Cramer, adding that it also happened “much faster” than he expected. The CNBC host did not get into exactly how profitable his investment turned out, but if he did indeed invest $500,000 in Bitcoin after his first podcast appearance with Pompliano, it would now be worth around $2.4 million. Cramer explained that Pompliano’s advice about Bitcoin really resonated with him because what he said was what he was searching for with gold all along. “But gold let me down,” said Cramer, who has now changed his stance on the asset for the first time since 1983. “Now I say five percent of gold, five percent of Bitcoin.” Why It Matters: Bitcoin’s price has been steadily increasing since December 2020, as more retail investors and institutions have bought into the narrative that the digital asset can serve as an “alternative store of value.” The market-leading cryptocurrency touched an all-time high of $61,500 earlier this month but has since consolidated around $56,000. Despite a recent dip in price, on-chain data seems to indicate that institutions are still buying, and market sentiment remained positive overall. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaBitcoin Price Dips Under ,000 As Its Largest Holders Take ProfitsWhy NFT Token THETA Rallied 17,892% In One Year, Became Top 10 Crypto By Market Cap© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.