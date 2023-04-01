Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript March 29, 2023

Stephen Yoder: Well, thank you, Tom. And thank you to everyone for joining us today for our year-end 2022 earnings call. Today, I will be providing an update on how we have continued to advance multiple clinical and preclinical programs that carry transformative potential, while also remaining committed to cost effective operations. I also will provide progress updates on the company's top priority, obtaining data from the Elarekibep Phase 2a study in asthma. Elarekibep is an oral inhaled IL-4RÎ± antagonist, also referred to as PRS-060 or AZD1402, which is partnered with AstraZeneca. Further, I will provide an update on the additional clinical and preclinical inhaled respiratory programs Pieris is advancing alongside Elarekibep as we seek to build a leading respiratory pipeline.

Respiratory diseases such as asthma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis in chronic obstructive pulmonary disease are areas of significant unmet need, and these are also indications that continue to be dramatically underserved by the biopharmaceutical industry. If we are successful advancing inhaled biologics that directly target the relevant lung tissue, we expect to offer a fundamentally new approach to treating multiple high prevalence respiratory diseases, potentially transforming how patients with these diseases are treated. Turning to our respiratory pipeline in more detail, I will begin with Elarekibep. We are working closely with our collaborator, AstraZeneca, or AZ, who is enrolling in the ongoing Phase 2a study for asthma as the study sponsor.

We believe Elarekibep could represent an expansive opportunity as an inhaled biologic for asthma that has the potential to address important shortcomings of currently approved drugs. The underlying biology targeted by Elarekibep is well characterized, and we believe that the development path for this program has also been meaningfully derisked. Elarekibep targets IL-4RÎ± as mentioned, a target validated by dupilumab, which is an FDA approved inhibitor of IL-4RÎ± that has demonstrated FeNO reduction and clinical efficacy in uncontrolled moderate to severe asthma. The Elarekibep commercial opportunity is substantial when considering the current multibillion dollar asthma therapeutics market. By directly targeting lung tissue through a convenient route of administration, Elarekibep has the ability to provide a superior product profile, offering a route of administration that many patients and health care providers would prefer.

If we are successful, we believe that Elarekibep could transform how asthma is managed, and the resulting commercial opportunity would be substantial. Further, we believe positive data from Elarekibep would validate our broader respiratory franchise. In addition, there may be future opportunities to develop Elarekibep in indications beyond asthma, notably recently reported positive dupilumab Phase 3 data in COPD provide clear clinical evidence that an IL-4RÎ± antagonist can help COPD patients with Type 2 inflammation. It is our view that an inhaled IL-4RÎ± intervention could be as relevant to treat COPD as it is for asthma. Now turning to the details of the current clinical study, the Elarekibep Phase 2a trial is well powered and intended to provide clear evidence of the clinical promise of Elarekibep in moderate to severe uncontrolled asthma.

From an efficacy perspective, the study will compare patients administered ICS/LABA background therapy, plus 3 milligrams of DPI, or dry powder inhaled, formulated Elarekibep versus patients administered this ICS/LABA background therapy plus placebo. The study's primary efficacy endpoint will evaluate FEV1 improvement at four weeks relative to placebo. The top line results will also include an overview of the 1 milligram, 3 milligram and 10 milligram DPI dose cohorts in the safety portion of this study. Based on our recent discussions with AstraZeneca, topline Phase 2a study results from this study are now expected to be reported by the middle of 2024. AstraZeneca continues as the operational lead, and this change from prior guidance is based on their most recent assessment of the study, as well as updated projections based on AstraZeneca's actions taken to deliver this study.

As a baseline, we are pleased that AstraZeneca has received regulatory approval in all jurisdictions for a previously announced protocol amendment. As a reminder, this amendment was prepared to improve recruitment, while maintaining study rigor. The protocol changes include expanding FEV1 inclusion from 60% to 80% to 50% to 85%, permitting high dose inhaled corticosteroids and long acting beta agonist, the ICS/LABA combinations as background therapy where previously this was limited to moderate dose ICS/LABA. In addition, there was simplification of the schedule of assessments and other modifications intended to reduce unnecessary patient and site burdens. Moreover, AZ has communicated to us that Elarekibep is a high priority program, and that their organization is significantly increasing operational resources on the study to drive patient recruitment, including the addition of several new countries and sites, bringing the total number of clinical sites in this study to over 100.

While it remains too early to fully appreciate the impact of the study changes, leading indicators such as clinical site engagement and patient screening data are encouraging. With Elarekibep being strongly supported by AstraZeneca's organizational commitment and with the increased resources provided, we are eagerly looking forward to obtaining study results. This important data set, alongside the delivery of a development plan and budget from AstraZeneca, will trigger our opt-in decision into co-development. Being in a position to opt in if data are positive is a top priority for our company. And you will hear in a few moments from Tom how we are prudently managing our finances with Elarekibep as our highest priority. Before this, however, I want to spend some time discussing two other highly differentiated inhaled respiratory programs that we are advancing, PRS-220 and PRS-400, both of which are fully proprietary.

Given the data we have generated so far with Elarekibep, we have increased conviction in the validity and differentiation of our inhaled therapeutic protein approach. PRS-220 is an inhaled Anticalin protein with best-in-class potential that targets connective tissue growth factor or CTGF for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and other forms of fibrotic lung disease. Preclinically, PRS-220 has demonstrated superior on-target potency compared to pamrevlumab, which is an intravenously infused CTGF antagonist in late stage clinical development. Critically, we believe that an inhaled route of administration provides for superior lungs exposure and may lead to a superior clinical outcome compared to a systemically administered approach in this pathway.

Based on these potential benefits, the convenience of at-home delivery via inhalation, as well as the ability to combine PRS-220 with current standard of care for IPF, we believe PRS-220 could have best-in-class potential for this serious disease. We continue to administer PRS-220 according to plan to subjects in a Phase 1, single ascending dose and multi-ascending dose study that is evaluating the safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics in healthy volunteers. We expect to report study results in the second half of this year. As a reminder, this work is partially funded by a grant from the Bavarian Ministry of Economic Affairs, the Regional Development and Energy. Lastly, I want to provide an update on PRS-400, which is an inhaled anti-Jagged-1 antagonists being developed for the treatment of muco-obstructive lung disease.

Our enthusiasm for this program is based on the large market opportunity represented by mucus driven respiratory diseases, and is supported by preclinical data showing that PRS-400 can regulate mucus production in the lungs. Furthermore, given the desire to avoid disrupting mucus homeostasis throughout the body, especially in the intestines, we believe an inhaled intervention is the most appropriate route of administration to address muco-obstructive lung disease. PRS-400 is designed to block the Jagged-1 Notch signaling locally in the lung via oral inhalation with the objective of reversing goblet cells metaplasia, hyperplasia and mucus plugging, as well as increasing the number of ciliated cells. Unlike many other interventions that aim to reduce mucus burden, PRS-400's mode of action is independent of stimulus, which we believe offers applicability across a broader patient population.

Our team has made excellent progress optimizing further characterizing PRS-400 program lead candidates. We anticipate presenting additional preclinical data throughout 2023, and we are also working towards a development candidate nomination later this year. Turning now briefly to our immunooncology pipeline, we remain committed to delivering on our partnered obligations, and I want to highlight that with the benefit of our existing collaborators, our immunooncology pipeline is being advanced in a cost efficient manner. We also believe that multiple opportunities exist to generate value from this portfolio based on promising preclinical and clinical data. And we continue to work to achieve this objective. For example, in our collaboration agreement with Servier, we continue enrollment in the dose escalation portion of the Phase Â½ study of PRS-344 or S095012, which is a 4-1BB/PD-L1 Mabcalin bispecific for the treatment of solid tumors.

Next, within our Seagen collaboration, we earned a $5 million milestone payment when they initiated a Phase 1 study for SGN-BB228, also known as PR-346, which is a first-in-class CD228/4-1BB bispecific antibody-Anticalin compound designed to provide a potent co-stimulatory bridge between tumor specific T cells and CD228 expressing tumor cells. Beyond this program, Pieris is committed to delivering on to other programs with Seagen. We believe we receive full reimbursement for internal and external spending on these programs. Finally, I want to mention that Boston Pharmaceuticals continues to advance PRS-342 or BOS-342, which is a 4-1BB/GPC3 bispecific Mabcalin compound towards the clinic, with Phase 1 expected to begin in the coming months. We are eligible to receive a more nominal milestone payment upon the first-in-human dosing on this program.

And we believe that clinical entry of this program, which will be the fourth clinical stage 4-1BB from our IO franchise offers additional long term upside. This concludes my prepared remarks and I will now hand the call back to Tom.

Thomas Bures: Thank you, Steve. Cash and cash equivalents and investments totaled $59.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, and this does not include the $5 million Seagen milestone payments, which was received in February 2023. The year-end cash balance is compared to a cash and cash equivalents balance of $117.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, but the overall decrease during the course of 2022 being a result of the need to fund operations. The company believes operations are sufficiently funded for more than the next 12 months. Research and development expenses were $53 million for the year ended December 31, 2022 compared to $66.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2021. This decrease is due to the lower overall program costs for both Elarekibep and Cinrebafusp alfa as well as due to lower manufacturing costs across other late stage respiratory and immunooncology programs, lower license fees and lower consultant costs.

These lower costs were partially offset by higher clinical costs for PRS-220 and PRS-344 or S095012. Higher preclinical spending was also incurred on PRS-400 and there was an increase in personnel and travel costs. Next, general and administrative costs were $16.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2022 compared to $16.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2021. The period-over-period decrease was driven primarily by lower personnel facilities and audit and tax costs, partially offset by higher business development, travel and amortization of deferred costs related to revenue recognition. Moving on to other income. For the year ended December 31, 2022, $8.2 million of grant income was recorded with respect to PRS-220 compared to $3.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2021.

The increase is due to high overall costs incurred on PRS-220 as the program progressed into Phase 1 clinical study, along with a full year of grant funding eligibility in 2022 compared to 2021, the year in which the grant was awarded. The company's net loss was $33.7 million or a $0.45 loss per share for the year ended December 31, 2022 compared to a net loss of $45.7 million or a $0.71 loss per share for the year ended December 31, 2021. With respect to my remarks that we believe operations are sufficiently funded for more than the next 12 months, I wanted to make a few additional comments. First, we believe in the immense commercial potential of our respiratory programs, and that inhaled biologics can yield transformative therapies not possible by other modalities.

We remain committed to our mission and are evaluating opportunities to support the long term development of therapeutic candidates, such as PRS-220 and PRS-400. However, we cannot ignore the more constrained environment in which we are operating, and we continue to reduce our cost profile as evidenced by the significantly reduced cash burn of approximately $22 million in the second half of 2022 compared to more than $40 million in the first half, while having meaningfully advanced our two proprietary respiratory programs, PRS-220 and PRS-400. Although our operating plans for the current year include the benefit of cost saving actions we have already taken, we are prepared to gate future investments on PRS-220 and PRS-400, including certain Phase 2 readiness activities for PRS-220 and IND-enabling activities for PRS-400 in the interest of achieving our top priority, namely, obtaining data from the Elarekibep Phase 2a study in asthma.

Based on the current timelines for AZ to deliver this study, we are confident we will be able to achieve our cash reach objectives on the basis of our current balance sheet, making cost saving decisions as needed and being supported by anticipated modest milestones from existing collaborations. With that, I'll now turn the call back over to Steve.

